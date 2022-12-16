A Maitland man was arrested Thursday night in Nodaway County on a number of driving charges, most notably a felony level DWI. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Maitland resident Bradley D. Muncy was arrested at 8:39 P.M. for felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, leaving the scene of an accident – hit and run, failing to wear a seat belt, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO