Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, MissouriCJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental stress can change your brainHealth Stuff TO KnowClarinda, IA
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick buildingCJ CoombsTarkio, MO
Bueford C. Cooper
Ridgeway, MO: Bueford C. Cooper, 100, of Ridgeway, passed away Sunday, 18 December 2022 with loving care from medical staff at Mosaic Hospital, St. Joseph, MO. He was born December 18, 1922 on a farm southwest of Bethany. He was the son of the late Fred and Glenna Cooper. He...
Bethany Council Discusses Perceived Shortcoming Of Mutual Aid Fire Agreement With Gilman City
Bethany’s Board of Aldermen approved the 2023 fiscal year budget for the city during their final meeting of the calendar and fiscal year Monday night. The budget approved includes $23.3 million dollars in revenue and expenses. Council members will start exploring options the city has in regard to the...
Woman wins $100,000 after buying holiday scratchers ticket in Cameron
The player said she was at the Trex Mart off 7th Street and Walnut Street in Cameron, Missouri when the ticket caught her eye.
Maysville Resident Arrested Following Accident Near Pattonsburg
PATTONSBURG, MO – An accident in Daviess County left a Bethany man with minor injuries Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 11:30 as 37-year old Maysville resident Anastasha Navarro was eastbound on Route E, 5 miles south of Pattonsburg when she failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled off the east side of US 69, coming to rest off the roadway.
Very Merryville Christmas winners claims prizes
Viki Cook, top, arrived at the Maryville Chamber office with a smile to receive her prizes from her winning ticket. Watch the Nodaway News Leader and social media for the winning numbers. The grand prize will be drawn Monday, December 19. All prizes must be claimed by noon, December 30.
2 Brothers Catch Largest Raccoon in Missouri History
Thanks to a recent hunting adventure, two brothers in Missouri now have quite the story to tell. Hunter Simmons and his brother, Cooper, were out hunting recently in Worth County, which sits in the northwestern portion of the state, when they captured a massive raccoon. The brothers contacted the Missouri...
Kansas woman hospitalized after Buchanan Co. rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Anna M. Huffman, 21, Savannah, was on the southbound Interstate 29 exit ramp at Fredrick. The SUV rear-ended a 2015 Kia...
Buchanan County Sheriff Talks Recreational Marijuana
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri
Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season.
Mount Ayr Driver Hangs Upside Down in Vehicle For Several Hours Following Crash
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash earlier this month in Mount Ayr spent several hours hanging upside down in his overturned Jeep before he was found. According to the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year old Ricky Hower of Mount Ayr was involved...
Maysville Man Facing Felony Charge in Clinton County
(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing a felony charge in Clinton County following an arrest made Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol they arrested 24-year-0ld Zachary N. Perry at 11:11 A.M. on an accusatory charge of a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance, and that substance being methamphetamine.
Creston Police Report 3 Arrests
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests on Friday. *Police arrested 32-year-old Quinton Lee Christensen-Kimball at his residence on a Union County Warrant for the Judicial District of Correctional Services for a Probation Violation. Officers transported Christensen-Kimball to the Union County Jail, where he is held on a $2000 cash-only bond.
Maitland Man Arrested on Numerous Driving Charges
A Maitland man was arrested Thursday night in Nodaway County on a number of driving charges, most notably a felony level DWI. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Maitland resident Bradley D. Muncy was arrested at 8:39 P.M. for felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, leaving the scene of an accident – hit and run, failing to wear a seat belt, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Man Arrested for OWI
(Montgomery County) On Saturday officers with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cody Linn Hudson for Operating While Intoxicated 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. Hudson was stopped in the 200 block of N 8th St. he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on 1000-dollar bond. On...
Creston woman injured in a two-vehicle accident
(Creston) A Creston woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The Creston Police Department says a 15-year-old male from Creston was driving a 2001 Ford Escort north on Cottonwood, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Townline. The teen stated he tried to stop but started sliding due to the snow-covered road. The Ford Escort slid into a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 51-year-old Jodi Johnson of Creston.
Methamphetamine cases on court docket
SALEM – Buddy Graves, 40, of Salem is charged with possession of a deadly weapon and methamphetamine on Dec. 2. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a probation search of a Salem residence. An arrest affidavit says burnt foil, methamphetamine and a smoking pipe were found, along with five knives with blades over 3.5 inches.
Inmate charged with assaulting his attorney
Bethany, MO: Jay R. Rasmussen, 34, of Bethany, who has piled up a string of charges since being an inmate at the Harrison County Jail, has been accused of assaulting his attorney during a conference. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Care facility hit with more than $900,000 in fines for alleged abuse
A Taylor County nursing home is facing one of the largest fines ever imposed against an Iowa care facility by the federal government. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has fined the Lenox Care Center in Taylor County a total of $909,600. That fine stems from state inspectors’ recent findings that a resident of […] The post Care facility hit with more than $900,000 in fines for alleged abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Adams County Man arrested on Multiple Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 53-year-old Darryn Lyn Dugan of Nodaway for violating a no-contact protective order, stalking, extortion, and impersonating a public official. Authorities transported Dugan to the Adams County Jail, where he was released after posting bond.
