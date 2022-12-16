Read full article on original website
Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, MissouriCJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental stress can change your brainHealth Stuff TO KnowClarinda, IA
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick buildingCJ CoombsTarkio, MO
nodawaynews.com
Beemer’s give to North Star
Beemer Accessories and Glass, East First, Maryville, held their fifth annual car show in August and recently donated the proceeds of over $1,400 to North Star Advocacy Center, Maryville. Dakota Beemer, James Beemer, along with Diesel, presented the funds to North Star Director Linda Mattson, and North Star Advocate Meghann Kosman. The money was garnered through the 60 entry fees of the cars as well as other donations. During the show, there were several sizable giveaways, including $400 worth of wheels and tires valued at $1,500. In the past, the show has given the proceeds to the Nodaway County Senior Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Nodaway Humane Society.
nodawaynews.com
Maurice Peve donates $250,000 to Mosaic designated caregiver zone
After many years of enjoying daily meals in the hospital cafeteria with his long-time partner, Joyce Chambers, as well as an extended hospital stay after surgery, Maurice Peve was looking for a unique and special way to honor the caregivers at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville (MMC-M). Peve and his family are long-time Hopkins residents. He and his late wife, Florine, ran Peve Feed and Fertilizer for many years. The family has always been generous contributors to many community endeavors in Hopkins and across Nodaway County.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bueford C. Cooper
Ridgeway, MO: Bueford C. Cooper, 100, of Ridgeway, passed away Sunday, 18 December 2022 with loving care from medical staff at Mosaic Hospital, St. Joseph, MO. He was born December 18, 1922 on a farm southwest of Bethany. He was the son of the late Fred and Glenna Cooper. He...
Maryville man dies after pickup strikes trees, overturns
HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 8p.m. Monday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by James E. Hurst, 50, Maryville, was eastbound on Route C two and one half miles west of Maitland. The pickup slid on...
Missouri teen injured after pickup slides, strikes embankment
ANDREW COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Dodge 2500 driven by Kobe J. Marshall, 18, Savannah, was eastbound on U.S. 59 at County Road 433 five miles west of Savannah. The pickup...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Resident Arrested Following Accident Near Pattonsburg
PATTONSBURG, MO – An accident in Daviess County left a Bethany man with minor injuries Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 11:30 as 37-year old Maysville resident Anastasha Navarro was eastbound on Route E, 5 miles south of Pattonsburg when she failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled off the east side of US 69, coming to rest off the roadway.
northwestmoinfo.com
Ice-Covered Roads Blamed for Fatal Accident in Holt County
HOLT COUNTY, MO- A Maryville man was killed overnight in an accident in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident took place around 8 p.m. as 50-year old James Hurst was eastbound on Route C. Hurst’s vehicle began to slide on the ice covered highway and slid off the roadway where he struck two trees and overturned onto the driver’s side. Hurst was pronounced dead at the scene.
northwestmoinfo.com
Buchanan County Sheriff Talks Recreational Marijuana
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
northwestmoinfo.com
Mount Ayr Driver Hangs Upside Down in Vehicle For Several Hours Following Crash
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash earlier this month in Mount Ayr spent several hours hanging upside down in his overturned Jeep before he was found. According to the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year old Ricky Hower of Mount Ayr was involved...
Woman wins $100,000 after buying holiday scratchers ticket in Cameron
The player said she was at the Trex Mart off 7th Street and Walnut Street in Cameron, Missouri when the ticket caught her eye.
2 Brothers Catch Largest Raccoon in Missouri History
Thanks to a recent hunting adventure, two brothers in Missouri now have quite the story to tell. Hunter Simmons and his brother, Cooper, were out hunting recently in Worth County, which sits in the northwestern portion of the state, when they captured a massive raccoon. The brothers contacted the Missouri...
Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Facing Felony Charge in Clinton County
(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing a felony charge in Clinton County following an arrest made Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol they arrested 24-year-0ld Zachary N. Perry at 11:11 A.M. on an accusatory charge of a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance, and that substance being methamphetamine.
Creston Police Report 3 Arrests
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests on Friday. *Police arrested 32-year-old Quinton Lee Christensen-Kimball at his residence on a Union County Warrant for the Judicial District of Correctional Services for a Probation Violation. Officers transported Christensen-Kimball to the Union County Jail, where he is held on a $2000 cash-only bond.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
nodawaynews.com
Christmas Shopping Treasures: Have some fun with Eckards Home Improvement, Stanberry
Working on your Christmas gift list? Chances are that most people you know are wishing for a little spruce-up or a big change in their home. Or better yet, maybe it’s time to give yourself a Christmas gift. Stop in at Eckards, 118 West Main Street, Stanberry, where you...
northwestmoinfo.com
Authorities Respond to Report of Shots Fired in Mount Ayr Domestic Incident
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – Ringgold County law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired during a domestic incident in Mount Ayr on Saturday. Upon arrival the Sheriff’s Office advised they took reports from the parties and seized firearms and ammunition from the scene. Thirty-one year old Cody...
kchi.com
Cameron Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Thursday in Clinton County. Forty-five-year-old Courtney F Simmons was arrested for alleged DWI was processed. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
Man Arrested for OWI
(Montgomery County) On Saturday officers with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cody Linn Hudson for Operating While Intoxicated 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. Hudson was stopped in the 200 block of N 8th St. he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on 1000-dollar bond. On...
News Channel Nebraska
Methamphetamine cases on court docket
SALEM – Buddy Graves, 40, of Salem is charged with possession of a deadly weapon and methamphetamine on Dec. 2. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a probation search of a Salem residence. An arrest affidavit says burnt foil, methamphetamine and a smoking pipe were found, along with five knives with blades over 3.5 inches.
