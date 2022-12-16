Yo La Tengo have an annual tradition. Every year, the New Jersey indie lifers play eight back-to-back Hanukkah shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. (The shows used to happen at Maxwell’s in Hoboken before that club shut down.) For their Hanukkah shows, YLT bring out surprise guests and play unexpected covers, and the whole affair always stands as a joyous occasion. Last night, the band kicked off this year’s Hanukkah shows, and some of their peers showed up to help out.

