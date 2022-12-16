ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Popculture

'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move

General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
KTLA

Diane Ladd provides an ‘Isle of Hope’ in new movie

Hollywood legend Diane Ladd is a decorated actress whose seven-decade-long career is still going strong. Her latest project is a movie called “Isle of Hope” and it’s getting a lot of awards buzz. The film also stars Mary Stuart Masterson and Andrew McCarthy. “There’s no car crash, bomb, rape, murder, violence, blood, or sex. So, […]
Stereogum

Watch Dave Grohl Play Foo Fighters/Nirvana Rarity “Marigold” For The First Time In 12 Years

The benefit show Letters To Santa: The 24 Hour Comedy And Music Marathon has been an annual Chicago tradition since 2002. This year’s installment began Monday at 6PM local time and continues until the same time today, with performers including Jeff Tweedy, Ty Segall, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, and Sally Timms and Jon Langford of the Mekons among others. Steve Albini, who served dinner to the cast of comedians live on stage last night at Constellation, also recruited Dave Grohl to do a virtual performance at the gig.
Stereogum

Watch Yo La Tengo Cover Lambchop With Kurt Wagner, The Clean With Mark Ibold At First Hanukkah Show

Yo La Tengo have an annual tradition. Every year, the New Jersey indie lifers play eight back-to-back Hanukkah shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. (The shows used to happen at Maxwell’s in Hoboken before that club shut down.) For their Hanukkah shows, YLT bring out surprise guests and play unexpected covers, and the whole affair always stands as a joyous occasion. Last night, the band kicked off this year’s Hanukkah shows, and some of their peers showed up to help out.
Stereogum

Watch Lizzo Cover Stevie Wonder’s “Someday At Christmas” On SNL

Lizzo was the musical guest on last night’s Saturday Night Live, filling in as a replacement for Yeah Yeah Yeahs as Nick Zinner recovers from pneumonia. It was her third appearance on the show after her debut in 2019 and her stint pulling double duty this past spring. She...
Stereogum

We’ve Got A File On You: Calvin Johnson

We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. When I say Calvin Johnson has forgotten more about indie rock than most people have ever learned, I might...
