Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Popculture
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
Its Been 25 Years Since "Titanic" Was Released, And Here's What The Cast Looks Like 25 Years Later
We are all Old Lady Rose now.
Diane Ladd provides an ‘Isle of Hope’ in new movie
Hollywood legend Diane Ladd is a decorated actress whose seven-decade-long career is still going strong. Her latest project is a movie called “Isle of Hope” and it’s getting a lot of awards buzz. The film also stars Mary Stuart Masterson and Andrew McCarthy. “There’s no car crash, bomb, rape, murder, violence, blood, or sex. So, […]
Stereogum
Watch Dave Grohl Play Foo Fighters/Nirvana Rarity “Marigold” For The First Time In 12 Years
The benefit show Letters To Santa: The 24 Hour Comedy And Music Marathon has been an annual Chicago tradition since 2002. This year’s installment began Monday at 6PM local time and continues until the same time today, with performers including Jeff Tweedy, Ty Segall, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, and Sally Timms and Jon Langford of the Mekons among others. Steve Albini, who served dinner to the cast of comedians live on stage last night at Constellation, also recruited Dave Grohl to do a virtual performance at the gig.
Avery Cyrus Says She's "Hurt" From Splitting With JoJo Siwa, After JoJo Says She Was Used For "Clout"
Avery's comments come after JoJo alluded to her own feelings about the pair's recent breakup.
People Are Sharing Popular Movie Tropes That Defined The Past Decade, But Will Make A Film Feel Verrry Dated In 25 Years
Can't wait till the "well, THAT just happened" style of comedy is over.
Stereogum
Watch Yo La Tengo Cover Lambchop With Kurt Wagner, The Clean With Mark Ibold At First Hanukkah Show
Yo La Tengo have an annual tradition. Every year, the New Jersey indie lifers play eight back-to-back Hanukkah shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. (The shows used to happen at Maxwell’s in Hoboken before that club shut down.) For their Hanukkah shows, YLT bring out surprise guests and play unexpected covers, and the whole affair always stands as a joyous occasion. Last night, the band kicked off this year’s Hanukkah shows, and some of their peers showed up to help out.
Stereogum
Knifeplay’s New For The Holidays EP Is Out Now For A Limited Time
The dreamy and experimental Philadelphia band Knifeplay’s new album Animal Drowning earned them Band To Watch honors and spots on our lists of 2022’s best albums and songs as well as our annual Best New Bands list. Suffice it to say we like them a lot. Today the...
Stereogum
Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions Return With A Cover Of Blood, Sweat & Tears From Judd Apatow
In 2020, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin started The Hanukkah Sessions, a series of eight new covers released over the eight nights of the holiday. They did it again last year and this year they’re going even bigger. Earlier this month, the pair held an in-person event to tease this year’s contributors and cover selections.
Stereogum
Watch Lizzo Cover Stevie Wonder’s “Someday At Christmas” On SNL
Lizzo was the musical guest on last night’s Saturday Night Live, filling in as a replacement for Yeah Yeah Yeahs as Nick Zinner recovers from pneumonia. It was her third appearance on the show after her debut in 2019 and her stint pulling double duty this past spring. She...
Stereogum
We’ve Got A File On You: Calvin Johnson
We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. When I say Calvin Johnson has forgotten more about indie rock than most people have ever learned, I might...
