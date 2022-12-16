ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Do this now to protect your home from the impending cold snap, save money

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Don’t wait, the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast is right now. Sub-freezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. On a normal day, the technicians at Coolray Heating and Cooling respond to...
MARIETTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Make These Moves if You Can’t Land an Apartment Due to Bad Credit

A new U.S. Congressman made news earlier this month for being denied an apartment rental over a low credit score. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Tesla's New Factory Location Revealed

Tesla and Elon Musk are about to keep a promise. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comcast Raises Prices; T-Mobile Offers Customers an Option

Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report prices move in only one direction. Every year, more or less, they always go up. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of.
claytoncrescent.org

Ordinance would allow chief deputy to fill BOC, other vacant seats

The Board of Commissioners will consider the proposed ordinance, 2022-271, this Tuesday, December 20 at 6:30 p.m. The public will not be allowed to comment until after the first reading. A proposed ordinance on the Clayton County Board of Commissioners’ December 20, 2022 agenda would allow the chief deputy of...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Robotics Manufacturer Announces $30 Million Georgia Headquarters

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of robotic equipment for...
CANTON, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DOT Suspends Lane Closures, Predicts Best and Worst Travel Times for Holiday Travel

To allow for the anticipated increase in holiday traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes during the Christmas weekend beginning Thursday, December 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, December 26 at 5 a.m. For New Year’s weekend, the suspension of lane closures will be in effect Saturday, December 31 2022 at 5 a.m. until Monday, January 2, 2023 at 5.a.m.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Police are warning people to think twice before mailing a check

KENNESAW, Ga. - Most people have stacks of Christmas cards ready to send. Some may have gift cards or checks inside. Police say think twice before putting those in the mail. Kennesaw police have received several reports of checks stolen out of the blue mailbox outside the post office. "The...
KENNESAW, GA
southarkansassun.com

Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas

Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Two arrested in gas station heroin' bust

A Peachtree City store clerk and manager are under arrest for allegedly selling a drug that has been dubbed "gas station heroin". A change in Georgia law was supposed to take the product off shelves last summer.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy