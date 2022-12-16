Read full article on original website
Lily Allen Defends Nepo Babies Following NY Mag Cover Story
This year certain corners of the internet, TikTok included, were consistently fascinated with and enraged by “nepo babies” — that is, children of celebrities, whose path to success in the entertainment industry (and life in general) is significantly easier thanks to nepotism. I was only ambiently aware of this fixation — I guess Gen Z collectively gasped upon learning Drew Barrymore was a child of privilege, or something? — but it was a hot enough topic to merit an extensive multi-tiered New York Magazine cover story this week, in which writer Nate Jones explained the phenomenon:
Yo La Tengo Played Covers With Sleater-Kinney, Raincoats, & Bangles Members At Last Night’s Hanukkah Show
Yo La Tengo continued their annual Hannukah shows at Bowery Ballroom Monday night with another set speckled with covers and special guests. At Sunday’s opening night, the band — who have a new album called This Stupid World on the way — welcomed members of Lambchop and Pavement to the stage. This time it was Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker, the Raincoats’ Gina Burch, and the Bangles’ Vicki Peterson on hand.
Watch Dave Grohl Play Foo Fighters/Nirvana Rarity “Marigold” For The First Time In 12 Years
The benefit show Letters To Santa: The 24 Hour Comedy And Music Marathon has been an annual Chicago tradition since 2002. This year’s installment began Monday at 6PM local time and continues until the same time today, with performers including Jeff Tweedy, Ty Segall, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, and Sally Timms and Jon Langford of the Mekons among others. Steve Albini, who served dinner to the cast of comedians live on stage last night at Constellation, also recruited Dave Grohl to do a virtual performance at the gig.
The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2022
The polls have closed, the votes have been counted, and it’s time to reveal the results of our annual readers’ poll the Gummy Awards. It seems y’all still love indie rock very much, with just a pinch of big-budget pop sprinkled throughout. We only included one song per artist, and some reader favorites were excluded due to a split vote. Then again, all of the top tracks were by artists who piled up votes for multiple songs, so better luck next year, Grimace!
Gwen Stefani Talks Reuniting With No Doubt: “It Feels Like Everyone Is, Right?”
Gwen Stefani gave a new interview to the Wall Street Journal ahead of the new season of The Voice — which will be the last one for her husband, country star Blake Shelton, who she met through doing the show. With Shelton leaving The Voice, the Q&A touches on Stefani’s own plans for the future, including the chances of a No Doubt reunion. Here’s what Stefani had to say about that:
Knifeplay’s New For The Holidays EP Is Out Now For A Limited Time
The dreamy and experimental Philadelphia band Knifeplay’s new album Animal Drowning earned them Band To Watch honors and spots on our lists of 2022’s best albums and songs as well as our annual Best New Bands list. Suffice it to say we like them a lot. Today the...
There’s A Pavement Movie On The Way, And It Sounds Weird As Hell
Earlier this month, something truly silly happened. A Pavement-themed musical called Slanted! Enchanted! had a three-day run in New York, and it left our critic Arielle Gordon fairly nonplussed: “Maybe the awkwardness is the point. Maybe it’ll all make sense in the context of some forthcoming Pavement mockumentary.” Well, Gordon must be psychic. There is indeed a new Pavement movie on the way, and it’s coming from director Alex Ross Perry, the same person who staged Slanted! Enchanted! But it’s not entirely clear whether “mockumentary” is the right word for this cinematic endeavor. It’s not clear if there is a right word.
H&M’s New Justin Bieber Merch Is Trash, Says Justin Bieber
H&M recently rolled out a new line of Justin Bieber merchandise, which apparently was news to Justin Bieber. On his Instagram story, the pop star disassociated himself from the collection and urged his followers not to buy it. “I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approval,” Bieber wrote. “SMH I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.” In a separate message, Bieber reiterated, “The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it, don’t buy it.”
Almost Famous Musical To Close After Two Months
The Almost Famous musical is closing on Broadway. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the final performance of the play at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre will be Jan. 8, just over two months after its Nov. 3. premiere. THR notes that Almost Famous brought in a “fairly average” gross of $765,060 the week ending Dec. 11 but has been performed to theaters at 74% capacity.
Watch Yo La Tengo Cover Lambchop With Kurt Wagner, The Clean With Mark Ibold At First Hanukkah Show
Yo La Tengo have an annual tradition. Every year, the New Jersey indie lifers play eight back-to-back Hanukkah shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. (The shows used to happen at Maxwell’s in Hoboken before that club shut down.) For their Hanukkah shows, YLT bring out surprise guests and play unexpected covers, and the whole affair always stands as a joyous occasion. Last night, the band kicked off this year’s Hanukkah shows, and some of their peers showed up to help out.
Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions Return With A Cover Of Blood, Sweat & Tears From Judd Apatow
In 2020, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin started The Hanukkah Sessions, a series of eight new covers released over the eight nights of the holiday. They did it again last year and this year they’re going even bigger. Earlier this month, the pair held an in-person event to tease this year’s contributors and cover selections.
The Sidekicks Break Up
The Sidekicks have broken up. The Ohio band announced the news on Instagram over the weekend, writing: “Folks have been asking and it’s about time that we let everyone know that we have called it a day. We are endlessly grateful for anyone who has given us a listen, attended a show or put us up for a night.”
Bob Dylan Doesn’t Watch “Disgusting” And “Dog Ass” TV Shows
Bob Dylan doesn’t do too many interviews these days, but he still can still hit us with a memorable quote whenever he wants. To promote his new book The Philosophy Of Modern Song, Dylan recently answered some questions from The Wall Street Journal and provided some good lines. For...
