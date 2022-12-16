Read full article on original website
Related
Gilmer Mirror
Ahead of legislative session, voters say state government mostly ignores the most important issues facing Texans
“Ahead of legislative session, voters say state government mostly ignores the most important issues facing Texans” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up...
Gilmer Mirror
Representative Slaton Files Legislation to Protect Vehicle Owners from Tyrannical Remote Kill-Switches
AUSTIN – Today, Representative Bryan Slaton of House District 2, filed important legislation to preempt and stop the implementation of remote kill-switches in personally owned vehicles. HB 1031, will outlaw the manufacture or sale of vehicles with remote kill-switches that can be activated by the manufacturer or the government, or the installation of such a device in personal vehicles, in the State of Texas.
Gilmer Mirror
Oyster harvesters hit hard as Texas closes reefs for conservation and public health
“Oyster harvesters hit hard as Texas closes reefs for conservation and public health” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
Gilmer Mirror
SWIFT funding cycle now open
The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has opened the abridged application period for the 2023 funding cycle of the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) program.*. The SWIFT program helps communities develop and optimize water supplies at cost-effective rates. The program provides low-interest financing, extended repayment terms, deferral of...
Comments / 1