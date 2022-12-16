ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Representative Slaton Files Legislation to Protect Vehicle Owners from Tyrannical Remote Kill-Switches

AUSTIN – Today, Representative Bryan Slaton of House District 2, filed important legislation to preempt and stop the implementation of remote kill-switches in personally owned vehicles. HB 1031, will outlaw the manufacture or sale of vehicles with remote kill-switches that can be activated by the manufacturer or the government, or the installation of such a device in personal vehicles, in the State of Texas.
SWIFT funding cycle now open

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has opened the abridged application period for the 2023 funding cycle of the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) program.*. The SWIFT program helps communities develop and optimize water supplies at cost-effective rates. The program provides low-interest financing, extended repayment terms, deferral of...
