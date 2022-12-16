Kyle Shanahan may have taken the Brock Purdy double-fake TD pass out of the Bill Walsh playbook

Hey, this is super neat if it’s the case!

On Thursday, we saw Mr. Not-So-Irrelevant-Anymore Brock Purdy pull off an awesome double-fake for a touchdown to tight end George Kittle, a play so smooth that it completely fooled the Seattle Seahawks as the rookie QB led the San Francisco 49ers to a victory and the NFC West crown.

Where did Kyle Shanahan get the play from? Thanks to some NFL historians on Twitter, we may have found an answer.

It looks exactly like a play run by Bill Walsh for Steve Young, who played at the time for … the 49ers!

How cool is that? Check it out:

So cool!