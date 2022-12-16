PHOTOGRAPHY BY CLIODHNA PRENDERGAST

Apple purée has gone somewhat out of fashion, though it remains one of life’s simple pleasures. It was once a staple dessert in most households in Ireland, usually served with cream, custard, or ice cream. Apple snow is apple purée’s fluffy sibling. The addition of whipped egg white makes the strained fruit lovely and light—and it is particularly good when made with first-of-the-season tart baking apples. At Ballymaloe House in County Cork, head pastry chef J.R. Ryall uses the Bramley’s Seedling variety, but if you can’t find them, Granny Smiths work nicely, too. Serve the simple, fluffy mousse with very cold cream, a sprinkle of dark muscovado sugar, and crisp shortbread or oatmeal cookies.

This recipe is adapted from Ballymaloe Desserts by JR Ryall (Phaidon 2022).

Instructions

Step 1

Make the apple purée: Peel, quarter and core the apples, then cut each quarter in half and place in a medium pot. Add the sugar and 2 tablespoons of cold water, cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid, and set over low heat. Cook until the apples are completely soft and collapsed, 8–12 minutes, then turn off the heat and set aside to cool slightly.

Step 2

Set a medium-mesh strainer in a large bowl, transfer the apple purée into it, then use a silicone spatula to press the apples into the bowl to make a smooth purée. Season to taste with more sugar, then set aside to cool to room temperature.

Step 3

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whip attachment, beat the egg whites to stiff peaks. (Take care not to overbeat as the whites can begin to turn grainy.) Using a silicone spatula, fold the whites into the cooled apple purée, cover, and transfer to the fridge to chill, about 1 hour.

Step 4

When the apple snow is cold, spoon into pretty glasses, sprinkle with dark muscovado sugar, and serve with cold cream on the side for drizzling and shortbread or oatmeal cookies, if desired.