Read full article on original website
Related
Big changes coming to small town Wilton
That's not the only exciting thing happening in Wilton. The Festival of Lights took place last week and that's been an event Domonoske-Kellar's family has done for a couple of years in honor of her late husband.
In Case You Missed It: 12/12-12/18 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The closer we get to the holidays, the more stories seem to spring up — both hopeful and heartbreaking. And just because there’s a snowstorm doesn’t mean that this trend dies down. The week was full of events in and around North Dakota, even after the storm came to town. Here […]
Mandan Tennis Center announces grand opening
MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Tennis Center, a building consisting of over 40,000 square feet of new sports equipment and aid, will finally celebrate its grand opening this week. The city’s first indoor tennis facility will bring many unique features from the new indoor dome, including six tennis courts and ten pickleball courts, and […]
KFYR-TV
Private contractors help dig out Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are hundreds of parking lots and driveways that need to be cleared after winter storms. But moving 20.6 inches with just one shovel is a tough job, so many businesses and homeowners hire private contractors to get the job done. Most of the city’s streets...
Why this local woman celebrates two birthdays
Being that Riley is a suicide attempt survivor, she, along with many others across the nation, say they have two birthdays.
Weekend burglaries at two Asian restaurants in Bismarck
Workers have since boarded up the door before they welcome diners again.
brookingsradio.com
Basin Electric to buy power from South Dakota wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet...
NEW DATES Gwen Sebastian Live – Local ND Benefit Auction & Raffle
The latest Blizzard in the Dakotas has caused a change in plans and dates! "A Night To Benefit Harper" has moved to Saturday, January 21, 2023. KEEP READING. North Dakota, we have a chance now with odds GREATER than any lottery or scratch-off. Tis the Season for extraordinary things, and that is exactly what is happening right here in the 701. Take a deep breath, because what you are about to read is true and the tickets for this extra special raffle are LIMITED.
KFYR-TV
Snow removal operations, online city map: Bismarck Public Works asking for patience
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With snow and ice-covered roads, drivers in Bismarck want to know which roads are safer to drive on for their day-to-day commutes. Bismarck Public Works offers a snow removal operations map that shows which streets in the city have been plowed, which are being worked on, and which are up next. During the November snowstorm, the public was utilizing this map, and many were upset about the map not updating automatically. With this month’s storm, the map didn’t update until all the streets were plowed.
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
Business Beat: Rez & World Famous Lemonade in Kirkwood mall
Usually seen at PowWows and traditional tribal events, Rez & World Famous Lemonade has now set up shop in Kirkwood mall.
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
The Bismarck Mandan area remains in a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. The entire state of North Dakota is currently under this warning, which is somewhat of a rare occurrence to have all of North Dakota under the same weather warning. Here are...
KFYR-TV
Hydrant and Gas Meter reminder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are more than 4000 hydrants in the city of Bismarck. Many can be hard to reach due to snow. The city is asking for help clearing snow from around the hydrants by “adopting” one. It helps reduce the time for fire fighters to get water for a fire. The snow should be cleared to the ground level and 3 to 4 feet around it with a clear path to the street.
In BisMan-THIS Is WHY Narcan Should Be Easily Available ( VIDEO )
This is one of the conversations I have when I'm around a police officer... ...and their reply is always staggering to me. Here are the two questions I ask - "Is Fentanyl easily attainable out here in Bismarck, Mandan? Just how dangerous is it?" The most common answers with a rapid quick response are "YES and EXTREMELY SO" Some of the officers will tell me just how many times they have arrived at the scene too late, another deadly victim. So what exactly is Fentanyl? According to nida.nih.gov it is a "...powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent... When people overdose on fentanyl, their breathing can slow or stop"
Wind, snow, cold keep things closed; travel remains hazardous
First, the snow was the main player in the current winter storm. Then, the wind took over and made its presence known Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. Coming up: Bitterly cold temperatures.
KFYR-TV
Update to stabbing in Bismarck on Wednesday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An arrest warrant for attempted murder and terrorizing has been issued for Chad Blevins, 28, of Bismarck in connection to Wednesday’s stabbing on Patriot Dr. Officers responded to the 4200 block of Patriot Dr at around 6:00 p.m. yesterday for a stabbing. A 32-year-old male...
KFYR-TV
Additional 60 years could be added to Williston man’s sentence
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man serving 10 years in prison for a 2021 Bismarck shooting could see an additional 60 years in prison. Judge Pamela Nesvig sentenced 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez in October to 20 years, with 10 years suspended, for attempted murder after Sanchez admitted to shooting at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park. Police say the shooting was gang related.
Comments / 0