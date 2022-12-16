Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR GETS PENALTY OVERTURNED IN RARE DISPLAY OF SPORTSMANSHIP
This one play (combined with yet another dominant season) could have the Lady Byng Trophy locked up for Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. He could have kept his mouth shut and taken the powerplay in a scoreless hockey game, but he did the honorable thing and made sure the referee made the right call.
The Hockey Writers
5 Wild Prospects to Watch at the 2023 World Juniors
It may have only been four months since the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) was held in Edmonton, but it is already time for the 2023 WJC to get underway. The Minnesota Wild are set to be well represented once again, with five prospects suiting up to play for five different countries. The Wild’s recent success at drafting solid prospects from the later rounds has been highlighted in this year’s tournament, as three of their players are from the third round or later.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways From Otters & Attack
With the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Christmas break just around the corner, the Windsor Spitfires were in no mood to be giving out seasons greetings. Instead, they grabbed four points in a pair of Western Conference games and watched as a veteran re-wrote the history books. The Spitfires’ first...
The Hockey Writers
5 Islanders Needs to Address to Reach Postseason
Now quickly approaching the halfway point of the 2022-23 season, the New York Islanders would find themselves in the last wild card position if the Stanley Cup Playoffs began today. Wedged in the stiff competition of the Metropolitan Division, they have had mixed results boasting an 18-13-2 record in 33 games played. They currently sit in fifth place in the Metro as their divisional foes have been ramping up the play of late. Their longtime rival New York Rangers have leapfrogged them in the standings on their current seven-game winning streak. However, the division is still up for grabs as the New Jersey Devils have seen their lead vanish by dropping three straight decisions. Today we look at five of the Islanders’ biggest needs for a return to the playoffs this April.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Follow Blueprint to Success Against Canucks, But Not Kraken
When key personnel are out with injuries, there’s a blueprint teams have to follow to keep being successful. On the weekend, the Winnipeg Jets followed that blueprint to a tee against the Vancouver Canucks but did not against the Seattle Kraken. Jets Take a Licking, Keep on Ticking. With...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Carolina Hurricanes – 12/20/22
It’s been a rocky road for the New Jersey Devils over these past few games, and that may be an understatement. The team has lost five in a row, and they will try to remedy that against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 at PNC Arena in Raleigh. While they are struggling, the Devils still lead the Metropolitan Division with a 21-8-2 record and 44 points. Carolina also has 44 points, but their record of 19-6-6 means that New Jersey has the tiebreaker and highlights how important this matchup is in a tight Metro.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Dubas Moving on From His Worst Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager has pulled several trades, but not all are pretty. However, Kyle Dubas may be able to put the worst trade of his NHL career behind him after shipping Denis Malgin to the Colorado Avalanche for Dryden Hunt. Now when that player steps on the ice, Leafs’ fans don’t have to be constantly reminded of what Dubas did to acquire Malgin in the first place. It is easily the most lopsided deal under the general manager and might rank pretty high on the all-time franchise worst trades too.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers Getting Much-Needed Help from Carter Verhaeghe
The Florida Panthers are on the outside of a playoff spot looking in with a record of 15-13-4 and 34 points. They trail the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals for the final wild-card spot by four points and the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division by seven points. They will look to get back to their winning ways before the Christmas break, as they’re dead even at 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. However, an injury bug plagued the team before the season began, and it’s been getting worse with a new scratch or bruise every night.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Arizona Coyotes
Welcome to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets series, where I will examine trade targets from around the NHL. From blockbuster deals to minor upgrades, no stone will be left unturned, and we’ll be sure to have some fun along the way. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall is...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning and NHL Have Both Excelled Under Gary Bettman
In 1992, Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” ruled the airwaves and Michael Keaton donned the Bat suit. Also, at the NHL owners’ meeting in the middle of December, Gary Bettman was announced as the first commissioner of the league, taking over from Gil Stein who had served as league president.
The Hockey Writers
Dear Santa: Blackhawks 2022 Player Wish List
It’s no secret the Chicago Blackhawks are struggling in this 2022-23 rebuilding season. As a fan, it hasn’t been very fun to watch the product on the ice. But can you imagine being the players?! They’re trying so hard to find their way. They need all the help they can get, which is why they could easily turn to some magical alternatives. Who better than Santa Claus to give the players some of their Christmas wishes?!
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: 3 Straight Wins, Kyrou, Thomas, & More
The St. Louis Blues won all three of their games last week to get back to .500. They’re now 15-15-1 and sitting in fourth place in the Wild Card race. It’s been an up-and-down season for the Blues, but they remain within striking distance as the New Year approaches.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Hagel, Cooper & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. This column will take a short break over the holidays and resume in early January 2023. The Tampa Bay Lightning continue to...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Need for a Defenceman Increased By Nurse’s Mistakes
The Edmonton Oilers were on their way to securing a win over the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 15, but with 25 seconds remaining in the game, Darnell Nurse’s pass was picked off by Vladimir Tarasenko, which caused a turnover and eventually led to the Blues’ forward tying the game with 19 seconds left on the clock. In hindsight, several Oilers were out of position and out-battled, by his turnover was the biggest hiccup on the play.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have Tough Decision With Barrie Due to Strong Play
Tyson Barrie‘s name has constantly come up as one of the Edmonton Oilers’ top trade candidates over the past year, thanks to the rise of Evan Bouchard and their cap situation. Having Barrie on the roster is a luxury if more than one defender can do a similar job.
The Hockey Writers
Dear Santa: Vancouver Canucks Wish List for 2023
The start of the 2022-23 season for the Vancouver Canucks has gone off the rails just 31 games in. They are one of the worst defensive teams in the league and recently set an NHL record for the most 5-1 home losses in a season with five. The saddest part about that record is that Vancouver has only played 15 home games this season. While their wish list for Santa is undoubtedly massive, here are four that may make the list.
The Hockey Writers
2022 NHL Draft Picks to Watch at the 2023 World Juniors
It’s December and you know what that means… The World Junior Hockey Championship. The tournament that everyone anticipates during the holiday season makes its return. There’s no summer tournament, there’s no cancellation, things seem to be back to normal as it’s time to witness some great and exciting junior hockey.
The Hockey Writers
3 Most Valuable Senators So Far in 2022-23
The Ottawa Senators are heating up. Despite the injuries they have had to endure, they are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games and are slowly crawling their way back into the playoff picture. They sit seven points back of the second wild-card spot, which belongs to the New York Islanders, although if they maintain this pace throughout December, the Senators could continue to climb the standings.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Swap Skill for Grit in Malgin/Hunt Trade with Avs
The Toronto Maple Leafs swung another trade on Dec. 19, and it wasn’t one for a top-four defenseman or a top-six scoring winger. If anything, it was more comparable to the deal they made with the Arizona Coyotes a few weeks ago, adding Conor Timmins in exchange for Curtis Douglas. This time, the Maple Leafs swapped some forward depth, trading forward Denis Malgin to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Dryden Hunt.
