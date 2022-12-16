Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Chili's Discontinues 'Original Chicken Crispers' - Customers in UproarTy D.Dallas, TX
Arctic Air Passing Through North Texas Bringing Freezing TempsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Aaron Judge's Record-Breaking HR Ball Sold at Auction for $1.5 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
texasmetronews.com
John “Big John” Lee Robinson
John Lee Robinson was born on December 14, 1938, in Dallas, Texas, to Earl and Anna Robinson. John was the second oldest boy of 7 siblings. John accepted Christ at an early age at Salem Baptist Church in Dallas, TX, and was a faithful servant of the Lord throughout his life, transferring his membership to Warren United Methodist Church in the 1980s and finally to Camp Wisdom United Methodist Church in 2015.
texasmetronews.com
Charles Degaulle Turner
Charles Degaulle Turner, passed away on December 04, 2022. Charles was born on September 22, 1947, in Dallas, Texas, to Charlie Taylor Turner and Juanita Turner. He received his high school education at St. Peter Academy and graduated in 1966. He believed in hard work and was employed for 48 years at Halliburton (previously Otis Engineering).
texasmetronews.com
Wanda Kaye Sampson-Pruitt
Wanda Kaye Sampson Pruitt was born on March 26, 1954, in Dallas Texas to Jimmy and Susie Mae Sampson. She was educated in DISD Public Schools and graduated from Woodrow Wilson, Class of 1972. Wanda Kaye accepted Christ and knew Him as her personal Lord and Savior. She served God...
texasmetronews.com
CORTNEY D. PERKINS
Cortney was the last child of four children born to the parent of Angela R. Perkins on September 4, 1986 in Dallas, Texas. Cortney “Monkey Badass” was an outgoing, loving person. Cortney would give the shirt off his back to those he loved. He was helpful, generous, caring and uplifting. Cortney was an athlete. Growing up he would win trophies from the West Dallas Boys Club.
texasmetronews.com
Black Business Spotlight: Deon Williams Agency
Deon Williams is a service disabled veteran of the United States Air Force, Deon comes to the Farmers family with a spirit of service! He has adopted the core values of “Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in all we do!” Deon has the knowledge and experience to help you better understand your coverage options–whether that’s auto, home, renters, or business insurance. Even helping you find insurance for your fur babies.
texasmetronews.com
Jury sequestered after 7-hour deliberations for ex-Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean’s sentence
FORT WORTH — Jurors were sequestered Monday after they deliberated more than seven hours about former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean’s punishment for manslaughter, extending the sentencing phase of the trial another day. The Tarrant County jury began deliberations just before 10 a.m. after prosecutors and defense attorneys...
texasmetronews.com
AUSTIN STREET CENTER AND OURCALLING JOIN FORCES TO PROVIDE RESPITE AND SHELTER FOR THOSE LIVING ON THE STREETS
With the coldest temperatures of the season arriving in the next few days, two Dallas agencies who serve the homeless are banding together to protect thousands of vulnerable individuals from the harsh, potentially fatal temperatures. Austin Street Center, one of Dallas’ largest emergency and day-service shelters, and OurCalling, a faith-based,...
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: ShantaQuilette Carter
A charter member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc – Dallas Metropolitan Chapter. ShantaQuilette Carter is a certified fraud examiner at the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners and she has enjoyed stints at the FDIC, U.S. Federal Government, U.S. Department of the Treasury, and National Treasury Employees Union. Hailing from Denver, CO., she studied at Regis University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Style Coaching Institute, ILC International Life Coaching Academy, Maryland University of Integrative Health and The Global Life Coach Training & Entrepreneur Institute.
texasmetronews.com
Woman indicted on manslaughter charge in fatal shooting of her 3-year-old son in Dallas
A woman was indicted Monday on charges of manslaughter, child endangerment and tampering with physical evidence in the fatal shooting of her 3-year-old son earlier this year, according to court records. A Dallas County grand jury handed up the indictments against Lacravivonne Washington in the death of Jalexus Washington Jr.,...
Comments / 0