ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasmetronews.com

John “Big John” Lee Robinson

John Lee Robinson was born on December 14, 1938, in Dallas, Texas, to Earl and Anna Robinson. John was the second oldest boy of 7 siblings. John accepted Christ at an early age at Salem Baptist Church in Dallas, TX, and was a faithful servant of the Lord throughout his life, transferring his membership to Warren United Methodist Church in the 1980s and finally to Camp Wisdom United Methodist Church in 2015.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Charles Degaulle Turner

Charles Degaulle Turner, passed away on December 04, 2022. Charles was born on September 22, 1947, in Dallas, Texas, to Charlie Taylor Turner and Juanita Turner. He received his high school education at St. Peter Academy and graduated in 1966. He believed in hard work and was employed for 48 years at Halliburton (previously Otis Engineering).
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Wanda Kaye Sampson-Pruitt

Wanda Kaye Sampson Pruitt was born on March 26, 1954, in Dallas Texas to Jimmy and Susie Mae Sampson. She was educated in DISD Public Schools and graduated from Woodrow Wilson, Class of 1972. Wanda Kaye accepted Christ and knew Him as her personal Lord and Savior. She served God...
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

CORTNEY D. PERKINS

Cortney was the last child of four children born to the parent of Angela R. Perkins on September 4, 1986 in Dallas, Texas. Cortney “Monkey Badass” was an outgoing, loving person. Cortney would give the shirt off his back to those he loved. He was helpful, generous, caring and uplifting. Cortney was an athlete. Growing up he would win trophies from the West Dallas Boys Club.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Black Business Spotlight: Deon Williams Agency

Deon Williams is a service disabled veteran of the United States Air Force, Deon comes to the Farmers family with a spirit of service! He has adopted the core values of “Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in all we do!” Deon has the knowledge and experience to help you better understand your coverage options–whether that’s auto, home, renters, or business insurance. Even helping you find insurance for your fur babies.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
texasmetronews.com

AUSTIN STREET CENTER AND OURCALLING JOIN FORCES TO PROVIDE RESPITE AND SHELTER FOR THOSE LIVING ON THE STREETS

With the coldest temperatures of the season arriving in the next few days, two Dallas agencies who serve the homeless are banding together to protect thousands of vulnerable individuals from the harsh, potentially fatal temperatures. Austin Street Center, one of Dallas’ largest emergency and day-service shelters, and OurCalling, a faith-based,...
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Superb Woman: ShantaQuilette Carter

A charter member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc – Dallas Metropolitan Chapter. ShantaQuilette Carter is a certified fraud examiner at the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners and she has enjoyed stints at the FDIC, U.S. Federal Government, U.S. Department of the Treasury, and National Treasury Employees Union. Hailing from Denver, CO., she studied at Regis University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Style Coaching Institute, ILC International Life Coaching Academy, Maryland University of Integrative Health and The Global Life Coach Training & Entrepreneur Institute.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy