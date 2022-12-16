Rebel Wilson is enjoying her first holiday season as a mom, spending time with her newborn daughter on a snowy getaway. On Monday (December 19), the Pitch Perfect alum took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holding her daughter, Royce, while preparing to enjoy some time with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, and some friends on a ski trip. The mother-daughter duo are bundled up in the snap as Wilson stands on the tarmac of a private airfield in Aspen, Colorado, per Entertainment Tonight. While the Senior Year actress is all smiles for the camera, a small dancing Santa Claus covers Royce's face as a remix of "Sleigh Bells" plays over the photo.

ASPEN, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO