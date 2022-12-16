Read full article on original website
Related
Father-daughter duo’s twist on wedding dance goes viral
An Ohio woman’s father-daughter dance at her wedding has gone viral on TikTok for its unusual twist.
iheart.com
Rebel Wilson Shares Adorable New Holiday Pics With Girlfriend & Daughter
Rebel Wilson is enjoying her first holiday season as a mom, spending time with her newborn daughter on a snowy getaway. On Monday (December 19), the Pitch Perfect alum took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holding her daughter, Royce, while preparing to enjoy some time with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, and some friends on a ski trip. The mother-daughter duo are bundled up in the snap as Wilson stands on the tarmac of a private airfield in Aspen, Colorado, per Entertainment Tonight. While the Senior Year actress is all smiles for the camera, a small dancing Santa Claus covers Royce's face as a remix of "Sleigh Bells" plays over the photo.
iheart.com
WATCH: Austin Butler Addresses Why He Still Talks Like Elvis Presley
Austin Butler addressed why his voice sounds so “Elvis-y” while appearing on last night's episode of Saturday Night Live. Butler recently portrayed Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic. Ever since the movie was released earlier this year, fans have been wondering why the actor's natural speaking voice still sounds so similar to the rock icon's.
iheart.com
Hottie Actress Alyssa Milano Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today
Jennifer Beals is 59 (“Flashdance,” “The Book of Eli,” “The L Word,” “Proof”) Rosa Blasi is 50 (“Make It or Break It,” “The Thundermans,” “Strong Medicine”) Jake Gyllenhaal is 42 (“City Slickers,” “Jarhead,” “Donnie Darko,” “Brokeback...
iheart.com
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Sing Duet At Star-Studded Christmas Party
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck brought the house down at a star-studded Christmas party over the weekend!. The newlyweds were spotted singing a duet of John Legend's "Christmas Eve," Page Six reports, citing several videos making the rounds on social media. The videos show the "Let's Get Loud" singer and Argo actor sharing a microphone, singing that they'll be "Home, home, home, home, home by Christmas Eve" while a pianist played the sweet tune. The crowd erupted in applause.
