Miami-dade County, FL

Carlos Giménez Wants Twitter to Relocate to Miami

By Kevin Derby
 4 days ago
This week, U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Fla., sent a letter to Twitter CEO Elon Musk, urging him to move the company headquarters from San Francisco to Miami.

“I am writing to you as the former mayor of Miami-Dade County who now has the distinct honor of representing my community in Congress. We want to encourage you to explore our Free State of Florida and make the move to relocate Twitter to Miami-Dade County,” Giménez weote.

“As mayor of Miami-Dade County, I worked tirelessly to transform our world-class city into a global technology hub. Early on, we identified the tech sector as one with limitless potential and dreamed of creating a Tech Beach, right in the heart of South Florida,” continued Giménez.

“With revelations on Twitter’s previous censorship and Musk’s transparency, the hope that Twitter will continue to remain a beacon of free speech and First Amendment freedoms on the web falls in line with Florida’s values,” the congressman’s office insisted.

ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

