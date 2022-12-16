Read full article on original website
Related
Mom warns parents as baby is left with brain injury after swallowing water bead
The Fox News Health Newsletter brings you trending and important stories about health warnings, drug shortages, mental health issues and more in this weekly recap.
Mom Has Hands, Feet Amputated After Rare Infection Following Childbirth
Toxic shock syndrome, caused by bacteria getting into the body and releasing harmful toxins, can be fatal.
Medical News Today
What to know about Coffin-Lowry syndrome
Coffin-Lowry syndrome (CLS) is a rare genetic condition that typically causes intellectual disability in infants. Physical symptoms of CLS may also include certain head and facial characteristics, short stature, and decreased muscle tone. The symptoms and severity of CLS can vary, and most people develop symptoms as newborns or infants....
Children’s fever medicine is in short supply, but parents have options
Children’s fever-reducing medications are getting harder to find, but for most kids, a fever isn’t inherently dangerous.
momcollective.com
Natural Tips and Remedies for When Your Child is Sick
It’s that time of year when we’re dodging illnesses left and right. We do our best to avoid getting sick, but sometimes it’s inevitable. As moms, our deepest desire is for our children to feel better fast. That said, it can be difficult to know when it’s necessary to see the doctor, try an over-the-counter medicine, or perhaps a natural remedy.
Comments / 0