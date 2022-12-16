ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas

If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a 1 in 30 million Find

Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense. These photos were posted by Flaherty's Family Farm on social media recently. The Scarborough farm noticed a very special and very rare colored lobster in their catch. The extremely unique-looking lobster is actually spotted yellow. However, you could tell me it was orange and black, and I'd believe you. No matter the color, this is one unique crustacean.
MAINE STATE
An Idea for Maine and New Hampshire Businesses Around the Holidays

Recently, I mentioned that during a transaction at a Maine business, I noticed that they had a sign posted addressing their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours. Where normally, you'd expect the sign to mention shortened Christmas Eve hours and being closed on Christmas Day, there were actually hours of operation for Christmas Day.
MAINE STATE
4 Great Burger Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
MAINE STATE
12-Year-Old Maine Cat in a Shelter for Over 4 Months Needs a Forever Home

Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
MAINE STATE
Do You Take Your Ice Scraper Out of Your Car After a Maine Winter?

It has recently been brought to my attention that after a Maine winter when there is no more threat of ice or snow, some people take their ice scraper out of their car. I do not understand. It's not that big. Even the retractable handle ones can't be that big, so why remove it? Come that first snow or ice or combination, you know you are totally going to forget where you put it. That's why so many people use credit cards to scrape their windows for the first storm. Or just run the defroster in the car for 15 minutes.
MAINE STATE
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?

We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
MAINE STATE
Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine

If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Strong Storm System By Friday

Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
BANGOR, ME
