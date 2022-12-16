Read full article on original website
Epic New England Holiday Display With 235 Inflatables, 50,000 Lights to End After 30 Years
Just as one beloved New England Christmas display returns in New Hampshire…another in Massachusetts is saying goodbye. After 30 years, The Leicester Christmas Display – which has grown to boast 235 inflatable Christmas decorations and 50,000 lights, is coming to a close. Located outside a house in one...
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a 1 in 30 million Find
Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense. These photos were posted by Flaherty's Family Farm on social media recently. The Scarborough farm noticed a very special and very rare colored lobster in their catch. The extremely unique-looking lobster is actually spotted yellow. However, you could tell me it was orange and black, and I'd believe you. No matter the color, this is one unique crustacean.
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
Thank Goodness New England Isn’t on This Top 10 List
I love Top 10 lists, especially when they bode well for New England. That doesn't just mean being on them, but also NOT being on them. We tend to think of them as positives more often then not however this one is one you don't want to be on. And...
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
An Idea for Maine and New Hampshire Businesses Around the Holidays
Recently, I mentioned that during a transaction at a Maine business, I noticed that they had a sign posted addressing their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours. Where normally, you'd expect the sign to mention shortened Christmas Eve hours and being closed on Christmas Day, there were actually hours of operation for Christmas Day.
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
12-Year-Old Maine Cat in a Shelter for Over 4 Months Needs a Forever Home
Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
Where Everybody Knows Your Name: These Are the Friendliest Bars in New Hampshire
The past few years have been sad ones for locally owned bars and restaurants all over the country. So many places were forced to close their doors for good because they were unable to survive during the pandemic. The worst of the pandemic seems to be behind us, so now...
The New England States That Made This Top 10 List With the Most Luxurious Automobiles
I know what you're thinking. New York and California are #1 and #2 on this Top 10 list of states with the most luxurious vehicles in the country. After all, they're always the epicenter of luxury for the most part. As for the #3 spot, I'm definitely going with Connecticut.
Do You Take Your Ice Scraper Out of Your Car After a Maine Winter?
It has recently been brought to my attention that after a Maine winter when there is no more threat of ice or snow, some people take their ice scraper out of their car. I do not understand. It's not that big. Even the retractable handle ones can't be that big, so why remove it? Come that first snow or ice or combination, you know you are totally going to forget where you put it. That's why so many people use credit cards to scrape their windows for the first storm. Or just run the defroster in the car for 15 minutes.
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont
The season's first major snowstorm created a winter wonderland a week before Christmas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont.
Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine
If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
Maine teen launches online bakery with help from her mother
PORTLAND, Maine — Lila Happel and her mom, Margaret Logan, have always loved to bake. The pair decided to take that love to the next level in December 2021 when they launched Lila Bean Bakery. The online bakery features an array of tasty treats like holiday-themed sugar cookies, croquembouche, and even wedding cakes.
Enjoy A Delicious Lunch At These Maine Restaurants For Less Than $10 Bucks
We all have to eat. But sometimes we don't have $100, $50, even $20 bucks to spend to grab a meal. The climate right now is not friendly to those of us who are forced to pinch pennies. So you'd rather have electric or heat and maybe skip a meal, right?
This Hidden Gem In Upstate New York Is The Perfect Small Town Getaway
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Quiet getaways from the city are a perfect remedy to stressful times, and Upstate New York boasts plenty of tiny cute towns to explore any day.
Check out these Maine concerts around the holidays
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti, a music writer with the Portland Press Herald, joined us in the 207 studio to talk about upcoming concerts around the state. SHOW: Gina Alibrio & The Red Eye Flight Crew presents a Festive Funky Holiday Hang. WHEN & WHERE: Friday, Dec. 23 at...
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
