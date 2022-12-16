Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Just 60 days separates today (Dec. 19) and the opening day of college baseball and the Indiana baseball's opening weekend at 2022 College World Series participant Auburn. The Hoosiers 2023 slate features 13 games against teams that advanced to a Super Regional last season, along with 31 games at Bart Kaufman Field.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 4/3 Hoosiers Fly Past the Eagles
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Freshman guard Yarden Garzon led all scorers with 16 points as the No. 4 ranked Hoosiers flew past Morehead State, 87-24, on Sunday afternoon in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. KEY MOMENTS. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes opened up the game for the Hoosiers (11-0) scoring six straight...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 12 vs. Elon
• Indiana University continues its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with the penultimate non-conference matchup against Elon at 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 20 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The game will be broadcast on BTN. • The Phoenix, led by first-year head coach Billy Taylor, enter the...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Volleyball Season Review
Following a long 2021 calendar year, the Indiana Volleyball program took a massive step forward in 2022, playing to a 16-16 (9-11) record in the nation's deepest conference. Despite dealing with injuries that left the Hoosiers with a full lineup in just 19 of 32 games, IU won its most games since 2018 and most Big Ten games since 2010.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling Leaves Reno with Two Champions and Seven Placers
RENO, Nev. ––––– Indiana Wrestling had a successful outing at the Dollamur Reno Tournament of Champions this Sunday as the Hoosiers had seven placers across the ten weight classes with two first place finishes. Indiana redshirt senior No. 30-ranked Graham Rooks (149) and senior No....
