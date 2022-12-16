ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy who got new heart inspires tribe to boost organ donation

Photo: Micca Madalena, center, reads to his father, Darryl Madalena, left, and grandfather Myron Ami in his native language of Towa after getting home from school at Jemez Pueblo, N.M., on Oct. 7. Darryl Madalena is advocating for more Native Americans to consider joining the organ donation rolls. Susan Montoya Bryan | AP.
Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons

The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
Trump's 2024 run leads to soul-searching from past supporters in Minnesota

ELK RIVER, MINN. - Nadine Ricke isn't sure who she will support for president in 2024, but the 64-year-old Republican knows it won't be Donald Trump. "He's kind of gone off the rails," Ricke said while bagging pastries for customers at the Blue Egg Bakery on Main Street. Once a Trump supporter, Ricke said she soured on the former president "when he didn't want to give up the White House."
Future of Us: How the pandemic has and hasn’t changed the ‘Land of 20,000 Nonprofits’

Tonya Allen, president of the McKnight Foundation, says Minnesota has the resources needed for transformational change, but its philanthropic community needs a shared vision to actually move the needle. “I think that sometimes we have to set aside our own priorities,” Allen said, “to actually move forward a collective set of priorities.” Photo: Kerem Yücel | MPR News.
Minnesota launches new no-cost COVID-19 telehealth treatment pilot program

From the Minnesota Department of Health - December 19, 2022. The State of Minnesota launched a new telehealth test-to-treat program today to ensure Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have easy access to clinician care and therapeutic treatments that reduce their risk of serious illness or hospitalization. Beginning immediately,...
Minnesota’s updated wolf plan strengthens wolf conservation

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 20, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has finalized an updated wolf management plan that incorporates the diverse views of Minnesotans and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. “We’re proud we brought...
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State

Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
Contest Closed! North Shore Winter Storm Photo Contest 2022

***CONTEST CLOSED. WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED AND CONTACTED BY WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21. THANK YOU TO ALL WHO ENTERED!***. Snow is coming and we know you, like us, will be out taking photos of all the beauty NE Minnesota has to offer. And, we want to see YOURS! (Here are the submissions we've received so far.)
Minnesota group opposed to abortion sues Bemidji man over $842K donation

A Bemidji man says his cognitively impaired father was taken advantage of by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), a leading group opposing abortion that is run by the husband of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn. John Charais of Forest Lake made a gift of almost $850,000 in February to...
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
GF Business News: New retail…Marvin & liquor licenses

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and slow inflation. Applications for jobless claims fell to 211,000 for the week ending Dec. 10, down by 20,000 from the previous week’s 231,000.
Where to grab a bowl of soup in the Twin Cities

Here in the cold dark expanse of Minnesota winter, soup season is upon us. There’s something about soup — maybe the endless recipe possibilities, or the compatibility with a thermos — that makes delicious, liquidized food the cornerstone of chilly-weather cuisine. If you don’t feel up for...
