(KNSI) — Travel could be “difficult to nearly impossible” later this week as Minnesota is staring down the barrel of another whopper of a winter storm. The National Weather Service says Tuesday will be the best day if you’re traveling as snow will overspread the region starting Wednesday morning and lasting into Thursday. Central Minnesota is in line for between five and eight inches of light, fluffy snow. Travel impacts are likely, but winds will remain light Wednesday and Wednesday night, so there will be no blowing snow. However, temperatures will be frigid in the single digits above and below zero. A winter storm watch has been issued for central Minnesota starting Wednesday morning and going through late Friday night.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO