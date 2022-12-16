Read full article on original website
Related
Enjoy This Video Of A Minnesota Mink Out For A Run In The Snow
Ever seen a mink out for a run? Well, it's not like this little fella was exercising on purpose, but a Northern Minnesota lodge caught the four-legged critter out running before the North Shore got blasted by snow. Gunflint Pines Resort and Campground posted the video of the mink out...
boreal.org
Minnesota’s updated wolf plan strengthens wolf conservation
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 20, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has finalized an updated wolf management plan that incorporates the diverse views of Minnesotans and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. “We’re proud we brought...
The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota
Heavy snow will precede strong winds that will lead to extremely difficult if not impossible travel conditions in Minnesota and it's all on track to get started with the arrival of snow on Wednesday. Blizzard and winter storm warnings could be issued later Tuesday, so this remains a developing situation. Here's the latest...
knsiradio.com
Cold, Snow, Could Make for Difficult Holiday Travel
(KNSI) — If you’re traveling, dangerous wind chills will be the main weather story late this week, but snow is also likely. The National Weather Service forecast office in Chanhassen says snow is likely Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Monday, the St. Cloud area will see less than an inch of accumulation, but forecasters say plowable snow over two inches is likely across central Minnesota Wednesday through Thursday morning.
Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota
While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
hot967.fm
NWS says Christmas Week blizzard coming, advises Minnesotans to change travel plans
You’d have to go quite a distance to get out of the blizzard conditions followed by brutal wind chills that the National Weather Service is forecasting for late Wednesday possibly through Christmas Eve. Caleb Grunzke at NWS-Chanhassen says:. “It’s going to be affecting pretty much everywhere in the central...
drydenwire.com
Round 2: Winter Storm Approaches Wednesday
A potential winter storm will start to affect the Northland Wednesday and continue into late week. There continues to be model differences in the track, strength, and speed of the storm which all affect the amount of snow and strength of winds for the Northland. The threats include: Strong winds,...
A holiday blizzard has arrived in Minnesota, but how long will it be here?
Whoever asked Santa for a white Christmas should be pelted with snowballs, as a holiday blizzard has hit the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, leaving cold temperatures and snow in its path.
NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'
The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
Updated Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Blizzard Snowfall Totals
While light snow will linger through the weekend, the majority of heavy snowfall from this week's blizzard has come to a close. Most people across the Northland witnessed firsthand that we got a lot of snow. Multiple places saw near 30 inches of snow in the higher elevations near Lake...
Extreme cold is certain, but will big snowstorm impact Minnesota this week?
Extreme cold is certain and a significant snowstorm is a possibility for the Twin Cities area this week. After 1-3 inches (updated from the NWS) of snow falls Monday afternoon/evening in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, attention turns to a powerful storm system that is expected to cause significant impacts somewhere in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Wednesday-Friday.
knsiradio.com
Winter Storm Watch, Wind Chill Watch Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) — Travel could be “difficult to nearly impossible” later this week as Minnesota is staring down the barrel of another whopper of a winter storm. The National Weather Service says Tuesday will be the best day if you’re traveling as snow will overspread the region starting Wednesday morning and lasting into Thursday. Central Minnesota is in line for between five and eight inches of light, fluffy snow. Travel impacts are likely, but winds will remain light Wednesday and Wednesday night, so there will be no blowing snow. However, temperatures will be frigid in the single digits above and below zero. A winter storm watch has been issued for central Minnesota starting Wednesday morning and going through late Friday night.
FOX 21 Online
MN Power Crews Still Restoring Power in the Northland
DULUTH, Minn.–Even with the snow slowing down, crews with Minnesota Power are still working hard to restore power. More than 100 additional line workers from Kansas City Power & Light have been brought in. Excavators were also brought in from Ulland Brothers near Moose Lake to help clear snow...
mprnews.org
Minnesota opioid treatment clinics overwhelmed as needs rise, staffs shrink
Duluth’s Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment is the only licensed opioid treatment program across Minnesota’s Arrowhead, a territory roughly the size of Massachusetts. Its ClearPath Clinic has space for 475 people; some drive for hours to meet with a counselor or re-up on methadone. It’s a lifeline for those trying to break free of addiction.
KAAL-TV
Burst of snow leads to spinouts, crashes across the area
(ABC 6 News) – A burst of snow Monday afternoon led to slick roads ands crashes across the area. Snow began around 2:15 p.m. in Rochester and shortly after crashes began. Around 4 p.m. there were a number of vehicle spin outs and crashes leading to backups on roads including highway 52 near 37th street exit.
boreal.org
COVID learning loss in Minnesota schools: Five things you should know
The pandemic had a devastating effect on everyone involved in Minnesota education. Teachers are burned out, staff shortages abound, and students are years behind where they should be in crucial subjects. How do we support the education system and catch kids up?. Test scores are dismal, but educators, families and...
boreal.org
Minnesota launches new no-cost COVID-19 telehealth treatment pilot program
From the Minnesota Department of Health - December 19, 2022. The State of Minnesota launched a new telehealth test-to-treat program today to ensure Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have easy access to clinician care and therapeutic treatments that reduce their risk of serious illness or hospitalization. Beginning immediately,...
Blizzard conditions possible Wednesday & Thursday
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at an active week of weather in Minnesota that includes two snowfall events. One of those snowfalls could turn into blizzard conditions due to the brtual cold and high winds set to blow into the state. A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday through...
spmetrowire.com
Developing: Heavy police presence at Patch & Minnesota
This is a developing situation and information can change quickly before it is confirmed. Readers should rely on reputable sources, and not social med...
Comments / 0