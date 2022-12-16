Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons
The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
kfgo.com
Minnesota BCA issues 1st no-knock warrant report
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released its first annual report on no-knock search warrants. The reporting became state law in September. Since the law took effect in September, of 132 no-knock warrants requested, three were denied by the courts and 105 were carried out by law enforcement. In 87 of those cases, evidence being sought was located.
Court: Widow wrongly denied benefits after deputy husband's death by suicide due to PTSD
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled the widow of a Washington County Sheriff's deputy was wrongly denied state death benefits after her husband died by suicide as a result of PTSD. In a ruling published Monday, the court said an administrative law judge erred...
redlakenationnews.com
Homeless camp residents in Cedar-Riverside find local governments shifting responsibility for them
As human waste piled up near a growing homeless encampment in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, local residents, business owners and City Council Member Jamal Osman begged multiple layers of government for a portable toilet for its occupants. Ushered from one agency to another, they eventually got the port-a-potties after six weeks...
Minnesota Man ID’D as Victim of Deadly Hit and Run
Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has identified 51-year-old Calvin Garron as the victim of a fatal hit and run in Fridley Friday afternoon. A news release says investigators are still looking for the vehicle involved in the deadly incident. Investigators say the Fridley, MN man was wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and carrying items in a plastic bag when he was fatally struck by the vehicle.
fox9.com
Video shows fmr. Hennepin Co. Commissioner Mike Opat asking for break in drunk driving arrest
(FOX 9) - Video from the October drunk driving arrest of former Hennepin County Board Commissioner Mike Opat shows the former public official desperately trying to avoid a trip to the county jail. "My name doesn’t ring any bells for you?" Opat asked the Dayton Police officer. "I don’t...
Suspect Arrested in Fatal Minneapolis Shooting
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend. A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Dupont Ave. North around 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a male inside of a residence with what was described as a life-threatening gunshot wound.
fox9.com
Kim Potter's application to get her sentence shortened won't be considered by pardon board
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer convicted of manslaughter in the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright in April 2021, won't have her application heard by the state pardon board as she sought to have her sentence reduced. Monday, the pardon board started a...
knsiradio.com
Three People Recently Released from Prison Arrested in Thursday Drug Bust
(KNSI) — Three people under intense supervised release from prison were arrested in north Minneapolis for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in central and west central Minnesota. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, it worked in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Corrections to execute search warrants at...
fox9.com
Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Texas, returns to Minnesota for first court appearance
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis murder suspect on the run for months is now back in a local jail after authorities arrested her in Texas. Erica Roberts made her first court appearance in Hennepin County District Court Monday afternoon, accused in the deadly shooting of Tanasha Austin, a mother of two children under the age of 12, in March.
Man shot dead in north Minneapolis house ID'd as Willie Hobbs, 57
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting in north Minneapolis late Sunday evening.According to police, the fatal shooting occurred on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue North just before midnight. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the residence with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene, police said. On Tuesday, the man was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 57-year-old Willie James Hobbs. He lived at the house where he was shot. The manner of his death was determined to be homicide.Another man was taken into custody for questioning. Police say preliminary information indicates the two men knew each other.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
fox9.com
Minnetonka police arrest 3 people in connection to 89 property damage reports
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka Police arrested three people in connection to a string of property damages that caused over $100,000 in damages across the west metro. The reports began in August, with businesses, religious sites, schools, and residents reporting mostly damaged windows from BBs and metal nuts. Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait told FOX 9 that after struggling to find leads, they reached out to neighboring suburbs and soon realized the vandalism was happening across the west metro.
kelo.com
Potential mass shooter arrested in Minnesota
SAVAGE, MN (AP) — A potential mass shooter has been arrested in Minnesota. River William Smith was arrested in Savage, Minnesota after authorities received a tip from a retired police officer. Smith had been building an arsenal of automatic weapons which he planned to use against police. He had...
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
mprnews.org
Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
BCA identifies officers who shot, killed New Auburn man
NEW AUBURN, Minn. -- Family members say Brent Alsleben was suffering from a mental health crisis when he was shot and killed by law enforcement early Thursday, and now authorities have identified the officers who fired their guns and discharged their Tasers.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said officers Taylor Fenrich, Phillip Mielke, and Tyler Schmeling from the Hutchinson Police Department fired their guns, while Andrew Demeyer and David Olson with the McLeod County Sheriff's Office discharged their Tasers. Family told WCCO that Alsleben, 34, was diagnosed with bipoloar Schizoaffective in 2011. They said he was off his medication and became withdrawn...
froggyweb.com
Man sentenced to nearly 70 years for murders outside Minneapolis night club
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO/WCCO) – 25-year-old Jawan Carroll will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge sentenced him to nearly 70 years in prison. During the October trial, it took four hours for a Hennepin County jury to find Carroll guilty of murdering two people in a shooting outside Monarch Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis last spring.
iheart.com
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
Minneapolis Councilman Jamal Osman apologizes for anti-gay, antisemitic posts
Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman has apologized for making antisemitic and anti-gay comments on Facebook from 2011 to 2013, calling Israelis “dogs” and speaking approvingly of Hitler. The Reformer reviewed the posts before they were deleted in October. Osman, who was elected in the 6th Ward in a special election in 2020 and is […] The post Minneapolis Councilman Jamal Osman apologizes for anti-gay, antisemitic posts appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Three Arrested in North Minneapolis Drug Bust
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Three people were arrested in Minneapolis following a drug investigation. On Thursday, members with the Drug and Gang Task Force and the Minnesota Department of Corrections were investigating three people believed to be selling methamphetamine in North Minneapolis. All three people involved had recently been released...
Comments / 1