Over two years and three appearances at the PNC Championship, the end-of-the-year event that pairs major winners with a family member, you’ve zeroed in on one of the 20 groups maybe more than the others, right? It’s reasonable. How would Charlie Woods hit? How would the now-13-year-old putt? Does he fist-pump? Is there swagger? And we got our answers — well, well, yes and yes. Kinda like his old man, Tiger, the 15-time major winner.

2 DAYS AGO