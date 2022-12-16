ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Alexis Woods Pops in Pink at PNC Championship 2022 With Mini Skirt & Converse Sneakers to Cheer for Brother Charlie

Sam Woods kept her look casual while in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend. The 15-year-old attended the 2022 PNC Championship to support dad Tiger Woods and younger brother Charlie Woods, who both played in the golf tournament. On Saturday, Sam was spotted on the sidelines along the 15th hole, wearing a white miniskirt and pink t-shirt paired with white Converse sneakers. The tournament, which took place from Thursday to Sunday, sees 20 major champion golfers team up with a member of their family. Players included the Woods family along with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, and Justin and Mike Thomas. Jordan...
ORLANDO, FL
GolfWRX

John Daly makes bizarre lifestyle claim during PNC Championship

The top of the leaderboard at the end of yesterday’s PNC Championship could not have been more diverse. As Team Singh – Vijay and son Qass – backed up their opening 59 with yet another 13-under score, memories turned to those constant reports of Singh Snr. and his constant work ethic, often seen on the range for many hours, even if winning a tournament.
The Spun

Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game

The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Picks Surprising Name To End Roman Reigns’ Title Run

Roman Reigns has been the top star in WWE for years now and he’s been dominating the competition. The Tribal Chief has been carrying the Universal Championship for over two years, and he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.
Golf.com

Charlie, Tiger Woods interviewed on TV, and it was 7 minutes of eye rolls, jokes, jabs

Over two years and three appearances at the PNC Championship, the end-of-the-year event that pairs major winners with a family member, you’ve zeroed in on one of the 20 groups maybe more than the others, right? It’s reasonable. How would Charlie Woods hit? How would the now-13-year-old putt? Does he fist-pump? Is there swagger? And we got our answers — well, well, yes and yes. Kinda like his old man, Tiger, the 15-time major winner.
The Spun

Video: Golf World Reacts To Charlie Woods' Swing Today

Charlie Woods can swing it. The son of the legendary PGA Tour star is going viral for his drive off the tee on Sunday afternoon. Charlie Woods is playing in the PNC Championship with his dad, Tiger Woods. The legendary PGA Tour star has told his son to study Rory McIlroy's swing.
Golf Digest

On eve of their dual farewells, NBC's Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie are celebrated by some legends

It is not the easiest way to go out. NBC Sports commentators Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie—two of the most recognizable voices in the history of televised golf—were told in November that their contracts would not be renewed for the new year. Maltbie has been with the network for 31 years and Koch for 26, and their last event together is the PNC Championship this weekend in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Golf.com

PNC Championship purse, payout breakdown and winner’s share

The PNC Championship may be an unofficial PGA Tour Champions event, but there’s still money on the line on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. The 20 two-person teams in the 36-hole scramble are playing for a $1.085 million purse, with $200,000 going to the winning team. Second place takes home $80,000 and last place receives $40,000. (According to USGA rules, amateurs are only allowed to accept up to $1,000.)
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy