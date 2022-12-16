The US Supreme Court has put on hold the termination of a Trump-era policy that has blocked thousands of people from crossing the US-Mexico border. Title 42, as the policy is called, is due to expire on 21 December, but two days before the deadline, Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts blocked its termination as the court considers an emergency appeal from some Republican-led states who have asked for the policy to remain in place beyond this date.

4 HOURS AGO