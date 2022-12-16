Read full article on original website
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
BBC
3M manufacturing giant to stop making 'forever chemicals'
Manufacturing giant 3M has said it will stop making and using so-called "forever chemicals", common materials that have been linked to a range of health problems including cancer. The firm, which also makes Post-Its, cited increased regulatory and consumer concern about the substances, known as PFAS, to explain the move.
BBC
Title 42: Anxious migrants wait for ruling on US border restrictions
The US Supreme Court has put on hold the termination of a Trump-era policy that has blocked thousands of people from crossing the US-Mexico border. Title 42, as the policy is called, is due to expire on 21 December, but two days before the deadline, Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts blocked its termination as the court considers an emergency appeal from some Republican-led states who have asked for the policy to remain in place beyond this date.
BBC
China Covid: Five deaths under country's new counting method
China has outlined the way it counts Covid-19 deaths amid scepticism about the real impact of the disease. It says the figure includes only those who die from respiratory illnesses, such as pneumonia. Officially, there were only five Covid deaths on Tuesday, two on Monday - and none in the...
BBC
Eritrea country profile
Eritrea won independence from Ethiopia in 1993 after a 30-year war, but has been plagued by repression at home and tense relations with its neighbours. Bordered by Sudan, Ethiopia and Djibouti, it occupies a strategically important area in the Horn of Africa. Tensions remained high across the closed and heavily-fortified...
BBC
China Covid: Health expert predicts three winter waves
A top Chinese health official says he believes China is experiencing the first of three expected waves of Covid infections this winter. The country is seeing a surge in cases since the lifting of its most severe restrictions earlier this month. The latest official figures appear to show a relatively...
BBC
Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelensky visits front-line city of Bakhmut
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made an unannounced visit to the front-line city of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and Russian forces have fought a fierce, months-long battle. He met troops and handed out awards to soldiers, the presidency said. For months, Bakhmut has been a key target for Russian forces in...
BBC
S Jaishankar: India beefs up military at tense China border
India's foreign minister has said that the country has scaled up troop deployment along a disputed border with China to an unprecedented level. S Jaishankar added that India wouldn't let China "unilaterally change" the status quo at the border. His comments came days after Indian and Chinese forces clashed in...
