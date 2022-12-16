ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Cowboys announce star won’t play vs. Eagles

While the Philadelphia Eagles likely will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts this weekend, the Dallas Cowboys will also be without one of their star players with the news that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is out. The star linebacker left this past Sunday’s game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Cowboys head coach Mike Read more... The post Cowboys announce star won’t play vs. Eagles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Sports Nation

BREAKING: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers injury

The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. According to Adam Schefter, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.”
Yardbarker

Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL

Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Sirianni addresses whether Eagles will shut down Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys, but head coach Nick Sirianni says any talk about shutting the star quarterback down until the postseason is premature. Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder during Philadelphia’s win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.... The post Nick Sirianni addresses whether Eagles will shut down Jalen Hurts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
