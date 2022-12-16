Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs calls Eagles QB Jalen Hurts the MVP
The two are former Alabama teammates and certainly friends, but Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs knew exactly what he was doing when he dropped a comment on Jalen Hurts’ Instagram page. While celebrating Philadelphia’s hard-fought win in Chicago, Hurts dropped his weekly that talks about “finding a way to...
Cowboys announce star won’t play vs. Eagles
While the Philadelphia Eagles likely will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts this weekend, the Dallas Cowboys will also be without one of their star players with the news that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is out. The star linebacker left this past Sunday’s game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Cowboys head coach Mike Read more... The post Cowboys announce star won’t play vs. Eagles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BREAKING: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers injury
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. According to Adam Schefter, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.”
Yardbarker
Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL
Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
Updated NFL playoff picture after Giants beat Commanders: Eagles near division title, Jets fading, Chiefs clinch
The NFC East is all but settled. The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from claiming the division title following Sunday’s 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That win, when combined with the Dallas Cowboys’ 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville...
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons
Jalen Hurts has broken an NFL record (again)Photo byGetty Images. PHILADELPHIA- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in a class of his own after setting a new NFL record in last week's win over the Giants.
Nick Sirianni addresses whether Eagles will shut down Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys, but head coach Nick Sirianni says any talk about shutting the star quarterback down until the postseason is premature. Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder during Philadelphia’s win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.... The post Nick Sirianni addresses whether Eagles will shut down Jalen Hurts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jaquan Brisker Explains Error on Critical Jalen Hurts TD in Loss Vs. Eagles
CHICAGO -- Jaquan Brisker was itching to make a play Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears' defense had held the Philadelphia Eagles' vaunted offense to three points with 48 seconds left in the first half, and the rookie safety wanted to end the first half with a statement. The Eagles...
Eagles' WR A.J. Brown relishes the Philly cold after experiencing frigid temperatures Sunday in Chicago
Brown also set a career-high in receiving yards for a season, recording 1,201 after Sunday's win, topping his previous high of 1,075 yards reached in 2020 with three regular-season games still to play. On top of posting a career-best in yards, Brown has caught 74 of 118 targets, averaging 16.2...
Comments / 0