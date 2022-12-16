Read full article on original website
Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 – 45th consecutive Blood Drive
During Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 most recent blood drive, (40) donors registered with (7) donors being deferred and (29) whole blood pints collected, this included (3 Power reds = 6 pints) for 35 total pints collected, which is 110% of our goal.vWe also had one three first time donors and (17) type O donors who arrived to provide the ”Gift of Life”.
St. Clair Scouts Collect Food for Local Pantries
Scouts from the local Blue Water District have collected almost 20,000 pounds of nonperishable food to support the missions of the St. Clair Salvation Army as well as several smaller charities. According to Senior District Executive Christa Warner, Scouts from 11 local units participated in the drive. On Dec. 2,...
AG Nessel Prosecutes Detroit Man Under State Law that Recognizes Link Between Animal Abuse and Domestic Violence
Accused of torturing a small dog as part of his ongoing abuse and harassment of his former girlfriend, will stand trial. Julius Holley, 55, of Detroit waived his preliminary exam and was bound over for trial by Judge Larry Williams at the 36th District Court in Wayne County on the following charges:
Longtime SC4 board trustee resigns, prompts Monday night special meeting
Longtime member of the St. Clair Community College Board of Trustees Nicholas DeGrazia resigned this past Thursday, December 15, saying in his resignation email that “[a]fter almost 14 years of serving on the board, it’s time.”. The news prompts the calling of a special meeting by the other...
Lake Huron Medical Center Honors Employee of the Month 12-19-2022
Port Huron, MI – Lake Huron Medical Center (LHMC) is pleased to announce its December 2022 Employee of the Month, Giovanna Lograsso. LHMC is honored to have a strong team of staff and volunteers working hard to deliver high-quality care to the Blue Water Area. Giovanna works as a...
Marine City Commission will return to meeting twice a month
First and third Monday schedule will begin in February. Members of the Marine City Commission voted to return to bi-monthly meetings in 2023, after spending a little over a year meeting just once a month. At the recent Dec. 15 meeting, a majority of the commission also voted to move...
Tip to Tuscola Sheriff leads to one arrest, almost $50k of property recovered
More information has come to light about the almost $50,000 worth of equipment, tools and more that the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office found after a tip-line alert. Revealing that the tip came in Tuesday, November 29, officials also reported that a deputy assigned to the area responded to an Oak Road property in Vassar Township and observed an individual on the premises loading stolen property. After several search warrants, interviews and investigations, the Sheriff’s office has recovered stolen items such as a washer and dryer, several deep freezers and more than 15 LED boom lights, from a Millington Township Home, as well as the man behind it, 44-year-old Kenneth C. Gamet of Millington.
