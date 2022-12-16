ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Lakers vs. Nuggets: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3akW_0jkyHMY900

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Los Angeles will look to rebound after a heartbreaking loss to its ancient rivals, the Boston Celtics, on Tuesday. It led by 13 points late in the fourth quarter, only to succumb to fatigue while allowing its offense to slow to a crawl and become stagnant.

The Nuggets have been flying under the radar this season, but they’re 17-10, in third place in the Western Conference and are, at worst, dark horse championship contenders. Nikola Jokic, the two-time reigning NBA MVP, is quietly averaging nearly a triple-double, and Jamal Murray is healthy and productive after missing all of last season with a knee injury.

The last time these two teams played each other was on Oct. 30, with the Lakers winning that contest 121-110.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: December 16, 2022
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Lakers vs. Nuggets injury report

Nuggets: Collin Gillespie (right lower leg fracture) and Michael Porter Jr. (left heel strain) are out.

Lakers: Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) are probable and Wenyen Gabriel (left shoulder sprain) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (right ankle sprain) are out.

Probable starting lineups

The following were the starting lineups for both teams in their previous games:

Nuggets

  • G – Jamal Murray
  • G – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
  • C – Nikola Jokic
  • F – Bruce Brown
  • F – Aaron Gordon

Lakers

  • G – Dennis Schroder
  • G – Patrick Beverley
  • C – Anthony Davis
  • F – Lonnie Walker IV
  • F – LeBron James

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys clinch playoff spot, here's how NFC seeding can go

This certainly wasn’t the way they pictured it happening, but eventually Week 15 ended with an expected result for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was one of three NFC teams who could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a victory. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the dance. On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings joined the festivities. At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday all signs appeared pointing to the Cowboys rounding out the four top contenders.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are the Browns' playoff odds after Chargers win, Jets and Patriots lose?

The Cleveland Browns face a steep uphill battle to make the playoffs after defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday but are technically not eliminated from contention. Even after the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans, the Browns still have a one percent chance to get into the playoffs with three weeks remaining according to FiveThirtyEight. Both the New York Jets and New England Patriots lost, giving the Browns at least a sliver of hope.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics' JD Davison nearly put up a triple-double in the G League

Boston Celtics rookie JD Davison neared a triple-double Monday on assignment with the Maine Celtics in a win over the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League. Davison produced 14 points, a career-high 10 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one blocked shot in the 112-106 win. He finished by shooting 5-of-12 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line in 33 minutes off the bench.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spurs' Jeremy Sochan goes viral with new, one-handed free throw form

Amid some struggles from the free-throw line, San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan debuted a new shooting form on Monday in a win over the Houston Rockets. Sochan entered the contest shooting just 45.8% from the line (11-of-24) through his first 23 games of the season. The cold start from the charity stripe prompted Sochan to overhaul his shot and unveil a new, one-handed shooting motion.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spurs rookie Blake Wesley nears 20-point effort in G League

San Antonio Spurs rookie Blake Wesley neared a 20-point performance Monday on assignment with the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League in a loss to the Delaware Blue Coats. Wesley produced 19 points, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot in the 127-107 loss at the G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada. He went 5-of-16 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line in 24 minutes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU still on the wrong side of the bubble in Lunardi's latest bracketology

LSU is off to a 10-1 start in the Matt McMahon era, but this team is still not earning much national respect as it prepares for the final game before conference play begins. The Tigers rank just No. 81 in the NET primarily thanks to a weak non-conference schedule. They’re 0-1 in Quadrant 1 games, though they won the lone Quadrant 2 game on the schedule against Wake Forest. Still, this team will have a lot to prove once SEC competition starts next week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy