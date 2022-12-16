Lakers vs. Nuggets: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Los Angeles will look to rebound after a heartbreaking loss to its ancient rivals, the Boston Celtics, on Tuesday. It led by 13 points late in the fourth quarter, only to succumb to fatigue while allowing its offense to slow to a crawl and become stagnant.

The Nuggets have been flying under the radar this season, but they’re 17-10, in third place in the Western Conference and are, at worst, dark horse championship contenders. Nikola Jokic, the two-time reigning NBA MVP, is quietly averaging nearly a triple-double, and Jamal Murray is healthy and productive after missing all of last season with a knee injury.

The last time these two teams played each other was on Oct. 30, with the Lakers winning that contest 121-110.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: December 16, 2022

10:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet

ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Lakers vs. Nuggets injury report

Nuggets: Collin Gillespie (right lower leg fracture) and Michael Porter Jr. (left heel strain) are out.

Lakers: Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) are probable and Wenyen Gabriel (left shoulder sprain) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (right ankle sprain) are out.

Probable starting lineups

The following were the starting lineups for both teams in their previous games:

Nuggets

G – Jamal Murray

G – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

C – Nikola Jokic

F – Bruce Brown

F – Aaron Gordon

Lakers