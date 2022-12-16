ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

wamc.org

Two Southern Berkshire County youths connected to the Railroad Street Youth Project on incoming Mass. AG Campbell’s transition team

Campbell is the first Black woman to be elected attorney general in Massachusetts, as well as the first woman of color to be elected statewide. Among her transition team appointments are Deisy Escobar and Liza Price, who will serve on the Public Protection and Advocacy Bureau subcommittee of Campbell’s “Ready On Day One” Committee. Price is a recent transplant to the region from New Jersey.
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Guido’s Fresh Marketplace—The Next Generation

Like the long-running Star Trek series, the Guido’s enterprise is introducing a new crew—its next generation—along with a new frontier of expanded space, design, and features in its Great Barrington location. The homegrown grocery celebrated 40 years in business in 2019 and has been growing ever since...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Massachusetts

New England is well-known for its cold and blustery winters, and Massachusetts is no exception! Today, we are going to be taking a look at the coldest place in Massachusetts, as well as learning what this chilly state has to offer. Let’s get started!. The Coldest Place in Massachusetts.
WUPE

The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires

The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
thereminder.com

New mattress regulation creates an unexpected reaction

It’s always interesting to me what are the reactions to laws and regulations designed to do something good. Recently, the new mattress law came to my attention. The commonwealth put in place a law that prohibits the disposal of mattresses and the transportation of mattresses for disposal at a solid waste disposal facility.
holyoke.org

Finance Committee Meeting December 28, 2022

Pursuant to the Massachusetts Open Meeting Law, G.L. c. 30A, §§ 18-25, and Chapter 22 of the Acts of 2022,. notice is hereby given of a meeting of the committee on. Meeting ID: 838 5594 0184 Meeting Passcode: 990241 or by call in at 1 (646) 558-8656 with.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 18, 2022 edition

Amy M. Heiden-Martin and Scott A. Zielinski to Scott A. Zielinski, Madison E. Zielinski, Robert A. Beaulieu and Sharon M. Beaulieu, 15 Red Fox Drive, $120,000. Bucchiere Hooker Family Trust, trustee of, David Bucchiere, trustee, and John L. Hooker, trustee, to Pac Family Irrevocable Trust, trustee of, and Daniel R. Pac, trustee, 22C Castle Hills Road, $300,000.
whatsupnewp.com

Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
WWLP

Casino concerns “simmering” in Springfield

Gaming regulators resumed on Monday their consideration of MGM Springfield's sports betting license applications and a new wrinkle emerged -- the city's worry that it is not getting its full due from the casino and a lawsuit alleging that the casino has not been wholly honest about its employment diversity status.
