China struggles with rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases
China is struggling with a rapid rise in new coronavirus infections. The spike comes just weeks after the country loosened restrictions of its long-standing "zero-COVID" policy. Thomas Bollyky, director of the global health program at the Council on Foreign Relations, joined CBS News to discuss.
U.K. faces wave of labor strikes during holiday season
Thousands of nurses in the U.K. are staging on Tuesday a second day of unprecedented strike action over pay. It comes as the U.K. faces a wave of strikes from mail, transport and border force workers. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joined Lana Zak on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the latest.
China battles COVID-19 surge after dropping strict lockdown measures
As China battles a surge in COVID-19 cases after dropping its "Zero COVID" policy, crematoria, and funeral homes in Beijing are reportedly working at capacity. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
New study estimates COVID deaths could reach 322,000 in China by April
China is currently seeing a spike in new COVID infections after the government dropped its harsh “zero-COVID” policy. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects that cases in China will peak around April 1, 2023, and that deaths will reach around 322,000 by then. The institute's director and professor at the University of Washington Dr. Chris Murray joins CBS News to discuss.
Inflation slows but still cuts into holiday budgets
Although inflation has shown signs of easing, many families are still feeling the pinch. But inflation does not have to be the Grinch that steals Christmas this year. Nancy Chen has more on different ways to budget.
BF.7: What to know about the Omicron COVID variant
Manal Mohammed is a senior lecturer of medical microbiology at the University of Westminster. Since the COVID variant Omicron emerged in late 2021, it has rapidly evolved into multiple subvariants. One subvariant, BF.7, has recently been identified as the main variant spreading in Beijing, and is contributing to a wider surge of COVID infections in China.
China sees surge of COVID-19 cases after ending restrictions
China is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases after ending its "zero-COVID" policy. Meanwhile, Japan is increasing its defense spending in an effort to boost its counteroffensive capabilities, and North Korea is threatening a military response. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
Indian tech workers in Silicon Valley protest immigration discrimination
For many skilled workers from India who were recruited by tech companies to work in Silicon Valley, getting a green card is practically impossible. John Ramos reports. (12-18-22)
