A number of Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan models have been recalled in the United States due to an issue with one of the suspension struts. It’s been revealed that a manufacturing deviation at a sub-supplier means a notch at the top part of the air suspension strut may not have been manufactured according to specification. This could cause the fitted retaining ring of the air suspension strut to become loose, resulting in the air within the pneumatic spring being released. This will lead to a loss of ride comfort and drop the ride height on the affected strut, also impacting the handling characteristics and increasing the risk of a crash.

22 HOURS AGO