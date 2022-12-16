Read full article on original website
Audi Q6 E-Tron Coming Next Year, Company Seems To Hint At Electric A4 And A5
Last year, Audi announced plans to go electric-only as the company will exclusively launch electric vehicles starting in 2026. The automaker will then begin gradually phasing out ICE-powered vehicles with the goal of eliminating them by 2033. While that’s widely known, Audi dropped a few hints about their electric lineup...
Stroll Buying Up Aston Martin Shares In Possible Attempt To Block Hostile Geely Takeover
Corporate intrigue is going on at the highest levels at Aston Martin, whose largest investors have purchased up to £50 million ($60.6 million USD at current exchange rates) worth of shares in recent months to significantly increase their stake in the company. The move may be an attempt to block China’s Geely from taking over.
Tesla’s Third-Largest Shareholder Wants Elon Musk Ousted As CEO
Tesla’s third-largest individual shareholder, Indonesian billionaire KoGuan Leo, has called for Elon Musk to step down as chief executive and find a replacement. Leo owned approximately 22.6 million Tesla shares and 1.23 million stock options as of August, valued at approximately $3.4 billion, meaning Elon Musk and Larry Ellison are the only individual shareholders that own a larger proportion of the electric automaker.
Sony-Honda Joint Venture Teases First EV Concept Ahead Of CES 2023
Sony Honda Mobility, the joint venture company co-owned by Sony and Honda, will be making a major announcement early next month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The announcement will be made on January 4, direct from the Las Vegas Convention Center. Along with that promise, Honda released a...
Bugatti To Unveil Mystery Model That Never Reached Production
Bugatti has teased a mysterious hypercar that it never brought into production, describing it as “an automotive solitaire.”. The teaser image shows the rear of the car’s side profile under a sheet, meaning very little of it is actually on display. It appears the vehicle is based on the Chiron as evidenced by its shape but immediately making it stand out is some kind of fixed rear wing. No other details are visible in this photo.
How Elon Musk Keeps The Lid On Tesla Leaks
Despite a number of very high-profile projects and products at Tesla, it’s rare that we get significant leaks from the Texas-based company. Now, a deep dive into Musk’s methodology behind limiting leaks might provide insight as to why. The Intercept recently highlighted the many different ways that Elon...
The Nissan Fairlady X Is The Unholy Union Of A New Z And A Murano
Students at the Nissan Gakuen (Nissan Automobile Technical College) in Japan have answered the question that no one was asking: What would it look like if you smashed the Fairlady Z (as the new 2023 Nissan Z is called in Japan) and a Murano together and made a crossover version of Nissan’s famed sports car?
Lamborghini Reventon, Centenario, And Sian Showcased In Hong Kong Dealership
Lamborghini celebrated 30 years of presence in Hong Kong with a special exhibition in the local dealership last week. Among the most interesting models on display were a Reventon Roadster, a Centenario, and a Sian FKP 37 Coupe, representing Sant’Agata’s few-offs. The matte-silver 2009 Lamborghini Reventon Roadster is...
Buy This $59 Million Miami Penthouse, Get An Aston Martin Vulcan For Free
Aston Martin may not be in quite the same strong financial position as some of its rivals but that hasn’t stopped it from venturing into the world of real estate in recent years. The British automaker is nearing completion at the Aston Martin Residences tower in Miami and is...
2023 Suzuki Jimny 4-Door Spied Completely Undisguised In India
We’ve been waiting for the 4-door version of the Suzuki Jimny for a long time, and the latest spy photos from India prove that it is finally ready to hit the roads. The longer Jimny was spotted free of any camouflage for the first time, ahead of its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January.
Indonesia To Offer Subsidies For EVs Up To $5,000
While most of Europe looks set to adopt a 2035 cut-off date for the sale of combustion-powered vehicles, a question still remains whether lower- and middle-income nations are prepared for such a shift. So much so that some automakers see a long future for the internal combustion engine, as evidenced by the recent deal signed between Renault and Geely.
Audi E-Tron GT And Porsche Taycan Suspension Could Lose All Of Its Air
A number of Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan models have been recalled in the United States due to an issue with one of the suspension struts. It’s been revealed that a manufacturing deviation at a sub-supplier means a notch at the top part of the air suspension strut may not have been manufactured according to specification. This could cause the fitted retaining ring of the air suspension strut to become loose, resulting in the air within the pneumatic spring being released. This will lead to a loss of ride comfort and drop the ride height on the affected strut, also impacting the handling characteristics and increasing the risk of a crash.
2024 Audi Q5 SUV Spied Inside And Out Revealing Radical Interior Overhaul
The Q5 SUV has been such a big hit for Audi that the current car is the marque’s most popular vehicle. But that second-generation car has been on sale for almost six years, meaning work is already well advanced on its replacement. And to help us judge how well...
Mercedes Adds EQS Sedan To Manufaktur Customization Program
Mercedes announced today that the EQS will become the brand’s first EV added to its luxurious customization program called Manufaktur. Customers who decide to personalize their vehicle through the service will be offered additional color and trim options on the inside and outside. On the exterior, Mercedes is offering...
Toyota Will Sell You A Catalytic Converter Shield For Just $140
Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a big issue, prompting Toyota to partner with MillerCAT to offer catalytic converter shields for new Toyota and Lexus models. The catalytic converter shields are made from 5052 grade aluminum and 304 stainless steel and installed without requiring any drilling. They also include a tamper-proof screw kit to discourage would-be thieves from attempting to steal the valuable catalytic converter.
GM To Buy Back 2022-2023 Chevrolet Malibu Models With Front Impact Bar Issue
Owners of 2022 and 2023 Chevrolet Malibu models should be particularly careful as to not get into an accident following the revelation that the front impact bar may have been improperly welded. A recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that certain Chevrolet Malibu models may...
DS Created A Stylish Ride-On Car With Alcantara Seat
Just in time for the holiday season, DS Automobiles revealed a bespoke ride-on car for toddlers. The tiny vehicle is not for sale, as it was created as a special gift for the son of double Formula E Champion Jean-Éric Vergne. The one-off baby walker was designed by the...
