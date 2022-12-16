Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Fresh grocery stores slated for Plymouth, Dearborn
An Amazon Fresh grocery store appears to be slated for a long-standing retail development at the corner of Ann Arbor and Haggerty roads in Plymouth Township, according to a township official. Earlier this month, Hometown Life first reported that plans were underway for the Plymouth Township Amazon Fresh grocery store. Another store is slated for Dearborn in a former Kroger space on Michigan Avenue near Outer Drive, according to a Monday report by Crain's Detroit Business. The...
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0