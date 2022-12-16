ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison on Multiple Charges Including Carjacking and Weapons Charges

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison on Multiple Charges Including Carjacking and Weapons Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Devin Weaver of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced to 168 months in prison for carjacking, brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentence was handed down on December 14, 2022, and resulted from a two-day trial that ended in Weaver’s conviction on all counts. The investigation into Weaver’s crimes was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program designed to reduce violent crime and gun violence in communities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police identify man killed in shooting on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities responded to a deadly shooting in the 10500 block of Florida Boulevard on Monday, December 19. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that 21-year-old Timothy Chapman was killed at approximately 7:15 p.m. Detectives think this deadly shooting is a case of an armed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two female suspects in relation to the theft of over $1,000 worth of clothing and electronics from a Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Authorities indicated that the suspects may be charged with felony theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WWL

Man shot in Ninth Ward, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward. Initial police reports say it happened at around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Forstall and Law streets. Police say an adult male with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police ID man killed in Dougherty Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were called to a fatal shooting, Monday (December 19) morning around 9:30 a.m. According to BRPD Detectives, the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Timothy Stewart. BRPD says the deadly incident unfolded at 2879 Dougherty Drive where police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation

Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Babysitter arrested after toddler suffers life-threatening injuries while in his care, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was babysitting him is facing a cruelty charge, according to arrest records. A probable cause report shows Howard Youngblood, 36, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles after TyShawn Brumfield, 22 months, was hospitalized on Thursday, Dec. 15, in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

East Baton Rouge deputy arrested in domestic incident, sheriff's office says

A veteran East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was arrested over the weekend in a domestic incident and has been put on administrative leave, the office says. Lt. Kim Williams was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish for domestic abuse battery, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Williams works in recruiting, Hicks said, and has been with the office for 15 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

18-year-old shot during argument in 7th Ward, New Oreans police say

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 7th Ward Saturday morning that left an 18-year-old man injured. The shooting occurred at about 11:57 a.m. near the intersection of North Miro and Touro streets (map), according to authorities. The victim was driving a car with an unidentified person inside the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

