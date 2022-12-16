Read full article on original website
All is well
4d ago
My LORD JESUS! What an 👿 evil and wick woman she is. I am so glad she has been caught and stopped.
Reply
6
Mudcat
4d ago
If it hadn't been for the 750k insurance payout, she probably never would have been charged!
Reply(4)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Family claims babysitter beat and burned toddler, in critical condition
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, TyShawn, nearly two years of age, has been in the hospital for a few days and is now in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, […]
brproud.com
Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison on Multiple Charges Including Carjacking and Weapons Charges
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison on Multiple Charges Including Carjacking and Weapons Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Devin Weaver of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced to 168 months in prison for carjacking, brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentence was handed down on December 14, 2022, and resulted from a two-day trial that ended in Weaver’s conviction on all counts. The investigation into Weaver’s crimes was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program designed to reduce violent crime and gun violence in communities.
NOLA.com
Jury convicts New Orleans man of robbing woman and killing her brother
James Jefferson robbed a New Orleans woman, then killed her brother less than a month later, shooting the 30-year-old man in the back outside his Algiers apartment, a jury has decided. The Orleans Parish jury convicted Jefferson, 34, of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police identify man killed in shooting on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities responded to a deadly shooting in the 10500 block of Florida Boulevard on Monday, December 19. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that 21-year-old Timothy Chapman was killed at approximately 7:15 p.m. Detectives think this deadly shooting is a case of an armed...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two female suspects in relation to the theft of over $1,000 worth of clothing and electronics from a Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Authorities indicated that the suspects may be charged with felony theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously.
EBRSO lieutenant arrested in relation to ‘domestic incident’
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested. According to a spokeswoman for EBRSO, Lieutenant Kim Williams was arrested outside of the parish in relation to a “domestic incident.”. The arrest took place...
wbrz.com
21-year-old killed in shooting following robbery attempt at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was killed in a shooting Monday evening at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments around 7 p.m. Police later identified Timothy Chapman, 21, as the victim, who died during a robbery attempt.
theadvocate.com
Man shot dead after fight in Baton Rouge market days before Christmas; 'just foolishness'
A man was shot and killed Monday morning after getting into an altercation inside a market across from an apartment complex — a street corner that has played host over the years to intermittent spurts of violence. The shooting at Neighbors Food Mart on Dougherty Drive drew a cohort...
Man shot in Ninth Ward, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward. Initial police reports say it happened at around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Forstall and Law streets. Police say an adult male with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by EMS.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police ID man killed in Dougherty Drive shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were called to a fatal shooting, Monday (December 19) morning around 9:30 a.m. According to BRPD Detectives, the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Timothy Stewart. BRPD says the deadly incident unfolded at 2879 Dougherty Drive where police...
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
Woman’s family seeks justice five years after death
Latisha Marie Vital passed away five years ago, and her family still has not been told the cause of her death.
wbrz.com
Ponchatoula man wanted for double murder in Houston could be hiding in Tangipahoa Parish
PONCHATOULA – A man wanted for capital murder in Houston may be in Tangipahoa Parish. The Ponchatoula Police Department said Bradlyn Alex McKay, who goes by “Bam,” is from Ponchatoula and could be hiding there. McKay, 18, is suspected of shooting and killing two men outside of...
fox8live.com
Babysitter arrested after toddler suffers life-threatening injuries while in his care, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was babysitting him is facing a cruelty charge, according to arrest records. A probable cause report shows Howard Youngblood, 36, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles after TyShawn Brumfield, 22 months, was hospitalized on Thursday, Dec. 15, in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
wbrz.com
26-year-old allegedly took Livingston Parish elementary buses for 'joyride' early Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Parents received a message this morning reading that some of their children's buses had been 'messed with;' officials say they were taken for overnight joyrides. South Fork Elementary in Livingston Parish saw a large police presence Monday morning as investigators found two buses damaged and a vehicle...
Man pulls gun in Bullard Avenue Walmart
Shoppers and employees at the Walmart in New Orleans East were forced to flee the store after a man pulled a gun during a fight. One witness who called WWL after the incident happened says she’s still shaken by what she saw.
Four shootings in four hours in New Orleans
New Orleans Police say four people were shot from about 8:00pm Sunday to just after midnight. The first happened in the 4200 block of Johnny Jackson Blvd. near the I-10 in Gentilly.
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge deputy arrested in domestic incident, sheriff's office says
A veteran East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was arrested over the weekend in a domestic incident and has been put on administrative leave, the office says. Lt. Kim Williams was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish for domestic abuse battery, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Williams works in recruiting, Hicks said, and has been with the office for 15 years.
NOLA.com
18-year-old shot during argument in 7th Ward, New Oreans police say
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 7th Ward Saturday morning that left an 18-year-old man injured. The shooting occurred at about 11:57 a.m. near the intersection of North Miro and Touro streets (map), according to authorities. The victim was driving a car with an unidentified person inside the vehicle.
Comments / 17