Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Alexis Woods Pops in Pink at PNC Championship 2022 With Mini Skirt & Converse Sneakers to Cheer for Brother Charlie

Sam Woods kept her look casual while in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend. The 15-year-old attended the 2022 PNC Championship to support dad Tiger Woods and younger brother Charlie Woods, who both played in the golf tournament. On Saturday, Sam was spotted on the sidelines along the 15th hole, wearing a white miniskirt and pink t-shirt paired with white Converse sneakers. The tournament, which took place from Thursday to Sunday, sees 20 major champion golfers team up with a member of their family. Players included the Woods family along with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, and Justin and Mike Thomas. Jordan...
GolfWRX

John Daly makes bizarre lifestyle claim during PNC Championship

The top of the leaderboard at the end of yesterday’s PNC Championship could not have been more diverse. As Team Singh – Vijay and son Qass – backed up their opening 59 with yet another 13-under score, memories turned to those constant reports of Singh Snr. and his constant work ethic, often seen on the range for many hours, even if winning a tournament.
The Spun

Video: Golf World Reacts To Charlie Woods' Swing Today

Charlie Woods can swing it. The son of the legendary PGA Tour star is going viral for his drive off the tee on Sunday afternoon. Charlie Woods is playing in the PNC Championship with his dad, Tiger Woods. The legendary PGA Tour star has told his son to study Rory McIlroy's swing.
Golf.com

Tour Confidential: Tiger and Charlie, Tiger’s year and a LIV resignation

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we break down Tiger Woods’ year, the Tiger and Charlie dynamic, a LIV Golf resignation and more.
Golf.com

Tiger Woods leads the way in TaylorMade’s latest holiday video

Tiger Woods has been front and center over the last two weeks on the course. On Monday, he put on a different hat (literally) as the conductor for a choir that included Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and Charley Hull. To be clear, TaylorMade’s top staffers aren’t...
Golf.com

PNC Championship purse, payout breakdown and winner’s share

The PNC Championship may be an unofficial PGA Tour Champions event, but there’s still money on the line on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. The 20 two-person teams in the 36-hole scramble are playing for a $1.085 million purse, with $200,000 going to the winning team. Second place takes home $80,000 and last place receives $40,000. (According to USGA rules, amateurs are only allowed to accept up to $1,000.)
Golf.com

How did Charlie Woods adjust to the spotlight? Tiger Woods explains

Tiger Woods has always been under the spotlight, but heading into Year 3 of the PNC Championship, he was fully aware he might not even be the main draw anymore. Here’s the first question Woods fielded from reporters at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla., last week: Do you get the sense that you’re the second-most-watched person out here?
Golf.com

USGA announces Scott Langley as Jason Gore’s player relations replacement

Scott Langley has a simple message for pro golfers. It runs two words in length. “Call me,” he says after a long pause and before a laugh. “Really, I think that covers it.”. There is a lot more Langley, the USGA’s new head of men’s player relations, can...
Golf.com

Why this rural 9-hole course was my favorite I played in 2022

At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
Golf.com

3 PGA Tour stars get married, Tiger discusses his first ace | Rogers Report

Hello, friends, and welcome to this week’s Rogers Report. I just returned from Orlando, where I was covering the PNC Championship. I wrote about that here, so we won’t be talking about the event in this column, except for the fact that Will McGee, Annika Sorenstam’s son, had a special fan in the crowd over the weekend at the event. That’s right: His sixth-grade math teacher headed over to watch her current star student tee it up.
Golf Digest

On eve of their dual farewells, NBC's Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie are celebrated by some legends

It is not the easiest way to go out. NBC Sports commentators Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie—two of the most recognizable voices in the history of televised golf—were told in November that their contracts would not be renewed for the new year. Maltbie has been with the network for 31 years and Koch for 26, and their last event together is the PNC Championship this weekend in Florida.
golfmagic.com

"Ostracized" LIV Golf pro asked what will happen if breakaway tour fails

LIV Golf player Anirban Lahiri conceded some of the criticisms of the breakaway tour are "valid" but believes the format could be as popular as T20 cricket in a few years' time. With all due respect to Lahiri, he is the type of player that only the staunchest of golf...
golfmagic.com

Jack and Tiger lead tributes to departing NBC commentators: "You understood us"

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods led the tributes to departing NBC commentators Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie. News filtered through in early December that Koch, 70, and Maltbie, 73, were not having their contracts renewed after decades of service. The duo expressed their shock at the decision. Maltbie had been...

