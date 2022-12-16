Read full article on original website
Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Alexis Woods Pops in Pink at PNC Championship 2022 With Mini Skirt & Converse Sneakers to Cheer for Brother Charlie
Sam Woods kept her look casual while in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend. The 15-year-old attended the 2022 PNC Championship to support dad Tiger Woods and younger brother Charlie Woods, who both played in the golf tournament. On Saturday, Sam was spotted on the sidelines along the 15th hole, wearing a white miniskirt and pink t-shirt paired with white Converse sneakers. The tournament, which took place from Thursday to Sunday, sees 20 major champion golfers team up with a member of their family. Players included the Woods family along with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, and Justin and Mike Thomas. Jordan...
Why Charlie Woods Would Miss Out on Millions of NIL Dollars If He Plays High-School Golf
Charlie Woods could lose out of millions of NIL dollars if he plays golf in high school. The post Why Charlie Woods Would Miss Out on Millions of NIL Dollars If He Plays High-School Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
John Daly makes bizarre lifestyle claim during PNC Championship
The top of the leaderboard at the end of yesterday’s PNC Championship could not have been more diverse. As Team Singh – Vijay and son Qass – backed up their opening 59 with yet another 13-under score, memories turned to those constant reports of Singh Snr. and his constant work ethic, often seen on the range for many hours, even if winning a tournament.
Stunned Tiger Woods shakes his head after Charlie inadvertently trolls him
Tiger Woods admitted 2022 was "tough but rewarding" before he was trolled by his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods at the conclusion of the PNC Championship. It wasn't to be for the Woodses as they fell behind the pace needed in the scramble format at the father/son jaunt on Sunday in Florida.
‘I used to be good’: Tiger Woods responds to Charlie’s hilarious assessment of his play
Charlie Woods had to deal with a nagging injury during the PNC Championship — just like his father — so he gave his dad some credit for anchoring the team during their opening-round 59 on Saturday. “He played great today,” Charlie said. “He had to carry me all...
John Daly's pre-round warm-up routine at the PNC Championship just became the stuff of legend
ORLANDO — John Daly II, a sophomore at the University of Arkansas, hadn't been expecting a long warmup from his dad. But he seemed to be expecting something. Maybe just a few putts, perhaps even a chip or two?. Little John kept looking around the range at Ritz-Carlton Golf...
Vijay Singh, son Qass win PNC Championship
Vijay Singh of Fiji and son Qass Singh teamed up to shoot a second straight 13-under 59 on Sunday to
Video: Golf World Reacts To Charlie Woods' Swing Today
Charlie Woods can swing it. The son of the legendary PGA Tour star is going viral for his drive off the tee on Sunday afternoon. Charlie Woods is playing in the PNC Championship with his dad, Tiger Woods. The legendary PGA Tour star has told his son to study Rory McIlroy's swing.
A mini-tour player stripped down and risked life and limb to play his wayward tee shot
A swim across an alligator-infested canal, a lost pair of boxer shorts and a foot gushing blood … last Monday at the Fountains December Classic, an event on the Minor League Golf Tour, was just another day in the life of mini-tour player Mason Carmel. The fourth hole at...
Tour Confidential: Tiger and Charlie, Tiger’s year and a LIV resignation
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we break down Tiger Woods’ year, the Tiger and Charlie dynamic, a LIV Golf resignation and more.
Tiger Woods leads the way in TaylorMade’s latest holiday video
Tiger Woods has been front and center over the last two weeks on the course. On Monday, he put on a different hat (literally) as the conductor for a choir that included Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and Charley Hull. To be clear, TaylorMade’s top staffers aren’t...
PNC Championship purse, payout breakdown and winner’s share
The PNC Championship may be an unofficial PGA Tour Champions event, but there’s still money on the line on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. The 20 two-person teams in the 36-hole scramble are playing for a $1.085 million purse, with $200,000 going to the winning team. Second place takes home $80,000 and last place receives $40,000. (According to USGA rules, amateurs are only allowed to accept up to $1,000.)
How did Charlie Woods adjust to the spotlight? Tiger Woods explains
Tiger Woods has always been under the spotlight, but heading into Year 3 of the PNC Championship, he was fully aware he might not even be the main draw anymore. Here’s the first question Woods fielded from reporters at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla., last week: Do you get the sense that you’re the second-most-watched person out here?
Golf World Reacts to Decision on LIV Golfers at Masters
The golf world had a lot to say about LIV Golf members and PGA Tour players coming together at the Masters.
USGA announces Scott Langley as Jason Gore’s player relations replacement
Scott Langley has a simple message for pro golfers. It runs two words in length. “Call me,” he says after a long pause and before a laugh. “Really, I think that covers it.”. There is a lot more Langley, the USGA’s new head of men’s player relations, can...
Why this rural 9-hole course was my favorite I played in 2022
At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
3 PGA Tour stars get married, Tiger discusses his first ace | Rogers Report
Hello, friends, and welcome to this week’s Rogers Report. I just returned from Orlando, where I was covering the PNC Championship. I wrote about that here, so we won’t be talking about the event in this column, except for the fact that Will McGee, Annika Sorenstam’s son, had a special fan in the crowd over the weekend at the event. That’s right: His sixth-grade math teacher headed over to watch her current star student tee it up.
On eve of their dual farewells, NBC's Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie are celebrated by some legends
It is not the easiest way to go out. NBC Sports commentators Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie—two of the most recognizable voices in the history of televised golf—were told in November that their contracts would not be renewed for the new year. Maltbie has been with the network for 31 years and Koch for 26, and their last event together is the PNC Championship this weekend in Florida.
"Ostracized" LIV Golf pro asked what will happen if breakaway tour fails
LIV Golf player Anirban Lahiri conceded some of the criticisms of the breakaway tour are "valid" but believes the format could be as popular as T20 cricket in a few years' time. With all due respect to Lahiri, he is the type of player that only the staunchest of golf...
Jack and Tiger lead tributes to departing NBC commentators: "You understood us"
Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods led the tributes to departing NBC commentators Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie. News filtered through in early December that Koch, 70, and Maltbie, 73, were not having their contracts renewed after decades of service. The duo expressed their shock at the decision. Maltbie had been...
