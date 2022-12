Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, dragged down by commodity-linked shares, as hawkish commentary from major central banks this week heightened fears of a global recession.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 183.02 points, or 0.93%, at 19,417.61.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.