To say Meta (META) is going through a bit of a rough patch would be a bit of an understatement. The headwinds have been piling up from all directions. J.P. Morgan’s Doug Anmuth counts Apple privacy changes, competition fromTikTok, Reels “headwinds,” ample hiring & expense growth, uncertainty regarding the metaverse endevours and macro pressures as reasons behind the stock’s downfall. And “downfall” is no exaggeration; the shares have lost 64% of their value over the course of the year.

1 DAY AGO