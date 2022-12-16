ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Regrets Bringing Robyn Into The Family' Amid Kody Split: Source

Sister Wives star Meri Brown may not be as happy with Kody's fourth wife as she appears to be. Despite being friendly with Robyn and regularly taking her side throughout Season 16 and Season 17 of TLC's hit show, a source spilled she "regrets" the 44-year-old's role in the family. Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010, and in 2014, Kody divorced Meri, his first wife, so that he could legally wed Robyn in order to formally adopt her children from a previous marriage. SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN 'QUESTIONING' HER MARRIAGE TO KODY AFTER CHRISTINE & JANELLE'S EXIT,...
'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Emotionally Confesses She Doesn't Want To 'Say Goodbye' To Her Kids After Being Hospitalized For COVID-19

Robyn Brown fears for her life after checking into the hospital with breathing problems due to COVID-19 in a sneak peek for the Sunday, December 4, episode of TLC's Sister Wives.Despite following Kody's strict pandemic protocols — which caused a major divide between himself and some of his other wives and children throughout Season 16 — Robyn, the Brown family patriarch and several of their children all contracted the virus."Robyn's not improving. She's not improving. Finally our doctor says, 'Take her to the hospital,'" Kody, 53, emotionally confesses in the clip. "People go to the hospital to die."AWKWARD? ESTRANGED 'SISTER...
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Son Grayson, 16, Explains Why He Never Plans To Watch The Family Reality Show

Grayson Chrisley admitted he’s “never watched an episode” of Chrisley Knows Best, the reality television show that introduced the world to his family – most notably, Todd and Julie Chrisley. Grayson, 16, made this confession on the Dec. 6 episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, sitting down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for a conversation. “I don’t think it’s interesting,” he said about this fact, per Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do… I haven’t even watched myself on TV.”
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
Robyn Brown Tearfully Admits She Feels That 'Angry' Kody Is 'Shooting Us All Down' After Christine Left

The cracks are starting to show in Robyn Brown and Kody Brown's relationship. Ever since Christine Brown decided to leave the patriarch last year, his relationships with his remaining sister wives have been taking major blows — and Robyn, who is dubbed Kody's favorite wife, can't take it any longer."It’s hard to be a plural wife when your husband has a wife leaving him," Robyn, 43, says in the sneak peek of the Sunday, December 11, episode of Sister Wives. "Most men in monogamy they go do stupid stuff and they date whoever. And they’re angry and they’re pissed....
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Candidly Reacts To Kody Admitting He Isn't 'Attracted' To Her

Not such a tough pill to swallow. Christine Brown reflected on what she took away from learning that her ex-husband, Kody Brown, was not "attracted" to her.“Actually, that was an empowering moment, as hard as it was,” Christine, 50, admitted during the Friday, December 2, episode of the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast, while recalling the uncomfortable moment. "I kind of look back and I’m like, 'Ah, I can see where you weren't here and here and here and here and here and here.' But you know what, if this has been happening for this long, I’m done."The Sister...
Bold & Beautiful Hurtles Toward a ‘Killer’ Conclusion to Sheila’s Reign of Terror

There’s only one way that this story can end. Since her comeback in the summer of 2021, Sheila has singlehandedly turned The Bold and the Beautiful into The Armed and the Dangerous. But now that Steffy and Finn know that the madwoman who nearly killed them (not to mention Li) is only missing a toe, not a pulse, the walls are closing in on public enemy No. 1.

