Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch
Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Regrets Bringing Robyn Into The Family' Amid Kody Split: Source
Sister Wives star Meri Brown may not be as happy with Kody's fourth wife as she appears to be. Despite being friendly with Robyn and regularly taking her side throughout Season 16 and Season 17 of TLC's hit show, a source spilled she "regrets" the 44-year-old's role in the family. Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010, and in 2014, Kody divorced Meri, his first wife, so that he could legally wed Robyn in order to formally adopt her children from a previous marriage. SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN 'QUESTIONING' HER MARRIAGE TO KODY AFTER CHRISTINE & JANELLE'S EXIT,...
'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Emotionally Confesses She Doesn't Want To 'Say Goodbye' To Her Kids After Being Hospitalized For COVID-19
Robyn Brown fears for her life after checking into the hospital with breathing problems due to COVID-19 in a sneak peek for the Sunday, December 4, episode of TLC's Sister Wives.Despite following Kody's strict pandemic protocols — which caused a major divide between himself and some of his other wives and children throughout Season 16 — Robyn, the Brown family patriarch and several of their children all contracted the virus."Robyn's not improving. She's not improving. Finally our doctor says, 'Take her to the hospital,'" Kody, 53, emotionally confesses in the clip. "People go to the hospital to die."AWKWARD? ESTRANGED 'SISTER...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Aunt Kristyn Decker Calls Her ‘False Representation’ on the TLC Show ‘Pathetic’
Christine Brown's aunt, Kristyn Decker, says the producers creating false storylines on the episode of 'Sister Wives' she was on was 'pathetic,' especially the infamous bathroom scene.
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Son Grayson, 16, Explains Why He Never Plans To Watch The Family Reality Show
Grayson Chrisley admitted he’s “never watched an episode” of Chrisley Knows Best, the reality television show that introduced the world to his family – most notably, Todd and Julie Chrisley. Grayson, 16, made this confession on the Dec. 6 episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, sitting down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for a conversation. “I don’t think it’s interesting,” he said about this fact, per Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do… I haven’t even watched myself on TV.”
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Hosts Family Dinner in Flagstaff After Kody Brown Split
Focusing on family. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown hosted a family dinner in Flagstaff, Arizona, after confirming her split from Kody Brown. “Making Christine’s rolls for Sunday dinner with the Flagstaff kids,” Janelle, 53, wrote alongside a photo of rolls in the oven via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 11.
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split
The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans ‘Shocked’ With Robyn’s Daughter’s ‘Insensitive’ Reaction to Meeting Evie for the First Time
'Sister Wives' fans are 'shocked' by Robyn's daughter, Breanna Brown's strange and 'insensitive' reaction to meeting Madison and Caleb's daughter Evie for the first time. Here's what they had to say.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Mom's Death
Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by...
bravotv.com
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
‘Sister Wives’: 4 Instances of Kody and Robyn Financially Abusing Meri and Janelle
Here are four examples of times that Janelle Brown and Meri Brown have been financially abused by Kody Brown and Robyn Brown on 'Sister Wives' while gaining nothing in return.
Robyn Brown Tearfully Admits She Feels That 'Angry' Kody Is 'Shooting Us All Down' After Christine Left
The cracks are starting to show in Robyn Brown and Kody Brown's relationship. Ever since Christine Brown decided to leave the patriarch last year, his relationships with his remaining sister wives have been taking major blows — and Robyn, who is dubbed Kody's favorite wife, can't take it any longer."It’s hard to be a plural wife when your husband has a wife leaving him," Robyn, 43, says in the sneak peek of the Sunday, December 11, episode of Sister Wives. "Most men in monogamy they go do stupid stuff and they date whoever. And they’re angry and they’re pissed....
New 90 Day: The Single Life Rumor Raises Big Questions About Mike And Natalie's Current Storyline
A new rumor has once again called into question what is happening in Mike and Natalie's relationship.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jana Duggar Appears Irritated, Angry During Joy-Anna's Gender Reveal: What's Going On Here?
Over the weekend, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that she’s expecting a baby boy. Life in the Duggar family revolves around pregnancies and procreation, so it comes as no surprise that Joy shared the news with a giant gender reveal party. What is surprising, however, is that the party might not...
‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler and Chris Marek Have This Glaring Similarity
Amy Roloff's husband and Matt Roloff's girlfriend have a major similarity. Here's what some 'Little People, Big World' fans may have noticed.
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
'90 Day' : After Mike's Mom Gets Heated with Natalie, He Rejects Her Plea to Reunite and Sends Her Packing
Things aren't looking too good for Natalie Mordovtseva and Michael Youngquist. Though the 90 Day: The Single Life star pleaded to reunite with her ex-husband, he sent her home to Florida at the end of Monday night's episode. Natalie's visit to Mike in Seattle was emotional for all parties —...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Brace for Jinger's Memoir: We'll Disown Her Again If We Have To!
From the moment that Jinger Duggar announced that she’d written a memoir, fans have been speculating about how her famously private family would react to the news. Thus far, Jinger’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have yet to publicly speak out on the matter. But not surprisingly,...
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Candidly Reacts To Kody Admitting He Isn't 'Attracted' To Her
Not such a tough pill to swallow. Christine Brown reflected on what she took away from learning that her ex-husband, Kody Brown, was not "attracted" to her.“Actually, that was an empowering moment, as hard as it was,” Christine, 50, admitted during the Friday, December 2, episode of the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast, while recalling the uncomfortable moment. "I kind of look back and I’m like, 'Ah, I can see where you weren't here and here and here and here and here and here.' But you know what, if this has been happening for this long, I’m done."The Sister...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Hurtles Toward a ‘Killer’ Conclusion to Sheila’s Reign of Terror
There’s only one way that this story can end. Since her comeback in the summer of 2021, Sheila has singlehandedly turned The Bold and the Beautiful into The Armed and the Dangerous. But now that Steffy and Finn know that the madwoman who nearly killed them (not to mention Li) is only missing a toe, not a pulse, the walls are closing in on public enemy No. 1.
