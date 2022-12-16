Cardano (ADA) stays one of many hardest-hit cryptocurrencies even earlier than the bear market was formally in full bloom. The digital asset which had seen returns larger than 1,000% through the 2021 bull run would ultimately see virtually everything of these features worn out. Regardless of this, it had been capable of keep above a essential level for a very long time. Nevertheless, the cryptocurrency has now misplaced its footing, resulting in an extremely bearish outlook for the asset.

