Rite Aid Corp reports results for the quarter ended in November - Earnings Summary
* Rite Aid Corp reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 14 cents per share for the quarter ended in November. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 31 cents per share. * Revenue fell 2.3% to $6.08 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $5.94 billion. * Rite Aid Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $1.23. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 80% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Rite Aid Corp shares had fallen by 10.9% this quarter and lost 70.0% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $67.14 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Rite Aid Corp is $4.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "sell" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and 3 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 21 at 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Nov. 30 2022 -0.31 -0.14 Beat Aug. 31 2022 -0.55 -0.63 Missed May. 31 2022 -0.70 -0.60 Beat Feb. 28 2022 -0.56 -1.63 Missed.
Luna Wins Major Contract For Levee Monitoring
* RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH PT FREEPORT INDONESIA, AN AFFILIATE OF FREEPORT-MCMORAN
Argentina's unemployment rate drops to 7.1% in Q3- stats agency
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's unemployment rate stood at 7.1% in the third quarter of this year, the country's official statistics agency said on Wednesday, down from 8.2% during the same period last year. Data stood slightly below the 7.2% forecast of analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by...
HHS Increases Access To Tamiflu Through The Strategic National Stockpile
* HHS INCREASES ACCESS TO TAMIFLU THROUGH THE STRATEGIC NATIONAL STOCKPILE. * HHS- THROUGH ASPR, MAKING ADDITIONAL SUPPLY OF TAMIFLU AVAILABLE TO JURISDICTIONS TO RESPOND TO INCREASED DEMAND FOR ANTIVIRAL DURING FLU SEASON
Guided Therapeutics Signs Agreement To Begin Clinical Trial For Us FDA Approval
* GUIDED THERAPEUTICS SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIAL FOR US FDA APPROVAL
BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO>: Losses of 5 cents announced for third quarter
20 December 2022 11:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by BlackBerry Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -5 cents per share, 5 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported zero EPS. Losses of -7 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -7 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $169.00 million, which is higher than the estimated $168.73 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $169 million from $184 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.07 -0.05 Beat May. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.05 Met Feb. 28 2022 -0.04 0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.07 0.00 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 11:31 p.m.
MetalNRG Says Chairman Christopher Latilla-Campbell Bought 10.6Mln Co's Ordinary Shares At £0.0008 Per Share
* METALNRG: NOTIFIED BY CHAIRMAN CHRISTOPHER LATILLA-CAMPBELL THAT HE BOUGHT 10.6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.01P EACH IN CO'S CAPITAL AT £0.0008 PER SHARE
Genmin Says Receives A$7.9 Mln Cash Following Completion Of Placement
* RECEIVES A$7.9 MILLION CASH FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT. * ISSUED 39.5 MILLION FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF A$0.20 PER SHARE
Melt Pharmaceuticals’ Melt-300 Achieves Primary Sedation Endpoint In Phase 2 Pivotal Efficacy And Safety Study
* MELT PHARMACEUTICALS' MELT-300 (MIDAZOLAM 3MG AND KETAMINE 50MG SUBLINGUAL TABLET) ACHIEVES PRIMARY SEDATION ENDPOINT IN PHASE 2 PIVOTAL EFFICACY AND SAFETY STUDY. * MELT-300 TREATMENT ARM 50% LESS LIKELY TO REQUIRE RESCUE SEDATION COMPARED TO MIDAZOLAM. * MELT-300 TREATMENT ARM 66% LESS LIKELY TO REQUIRE RESCUE SEDATION PRE-OPERATIVELY
Precinct Properties (NZX: PCT) enters into new segment, shares down
Precinct Properties, a developer of commercial office spaces, has entered into a new segment. It announced that it would develop multi-unit residential properties with Lamont & Co. In the beginning, the new business will deliver Lamont’s existing strategy. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZX: PCT) announced on Tuesday (20...
Euro zone almost closed current account deficit in October
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone almost closed its current account deficit in October, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, likely thanks to cheaper energy imports. The euro zone's current account deficit narrowed to 400 million euros from 8 billion euros in September and over 20 billion...
Gold rises, but firmer U.S. dollar caps advance
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday, holding above the key $1,800 level, as expectations of slower U.S. rate hikes lent support, but a rise in the dollar capped any further gains in the non-yielding bullion. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,822.63 per ounce by 10:38 a.m. ET (1538 GMT)...
RingCentral - To Record Non-Cash Asset Write-Down Charge Of Substantially All Of Remaining Prepaid Sales Commission Balance Of Up To About $160 Million For 2022 - Filing
* RINGCENTRAL-TO RECORD NON-CASH ASSET WRITE-DOWN CHARGE OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF REMAINING PREPAID SALES COMMISSION BALANCE OF UP TO ABOUT $160 MILLION FOR 2022. * RINGCENTRAL-EXPECTS TO TAKE WRITE DOWN OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF REMAINING FAIR VALUE OF CO’S HOLDINGS OF AVAYA’S PREFERRED STOCK OF ABOUT $28.9 MILLION.
The Foschini Group Expands Sneaker Factory Footprint With Street Fever Acquisition
* EXPANDS SNEAKER FACTORY FOOTPRINT WITH STREET FEVER ACQUISITION. * ON COMPLETION OF DEAL, 114 STREET FEVER STORES & THEIR LEASES WILL BE TAKEN OVER BY TFG
Here’s what Pilbara (ASX:PLS) says about lithium pricing
Pilbara Minerals has unveiled a significant improvement in offtake pricing. The company stated it has secured improved pricing to an average of US$6300 per dry metric tonne on an SC6 equivalent basis for customers in December 2022. Pilbara shares have gained more than 82% in the last six months of...
Elmore Says Raises A$3.92 Million At A$0.016 Per Share
* FUNDS WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS RELOCATION OF PLANT AND EQUIPMENT FOR COPPER COBALT PROCESSING AT PEKO PROJECT, AMONG OTHERS
Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
