Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens
You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...
FedEx earnings again weakened by market conditions
FedEx has identified an additional $1 billion in cost savings beyond its September forecast and now expects to generate savings of $3.7 billion.
UPDATE 1-Bankers not expecting quick recovery as IPO volumes plunge
(Adds more context, details and background) LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Investment bankers are bracing for another tough year ahead after losing out on lucrative fees from arranging share sales, as equity capital markets (ECM) deals, including new listings, plummeted to the lowest level since the early 2000s. With...
Investor L&G says change of Capricorn directors 'warranted'
LONDON (Reuters) -Capricorn Energy investor Legal & General Investment Management is in favour of changing Capricorn's directors, it said on Tuesday, after another investor's call for a vote to oust seven of them including the CEO. "We believe there has been a substantial breakdown in relations between the current Capricorn...
World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on Covid woes, property crisis
The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its China growth forecast for the year as the pandemic and weaknesses in the property sector hit the world's second largest economy. In a statement, the institution slashed its forecast to 2.7 percent from 4.3 percent predicted in June. It also revised its forecast for next year from 5.2 percent down to 4.3 percent.
Hungary cenbank welcomes EU deal, looking for 'trend improvement' in risk
BUDAPEST, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday a last-minute deal to stave off the loss of European Union funding was a favourable development, adding however that it still focused on sustained shifts in financial market conditions. "(The bank) will use its instruments introduced in mid-October until...
FOREX-Yen soars after surprise BOJ policy tweak
NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The yen surged to a four-month high against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan stunned markets with a surprise tweak to its bond yield control program. While it kept broad policy settings unchanged - pinning short-term JGB yields at -0.1%...
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, December 20
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Nike Inc is expected to report a jump in second-quarter revenue as shoppers snapped up the sportswear giant's sneakers amid a ramp up in discounts to clear inventories. Investors will be looking out for the company's forecast, its comments on current demand trends, recovery in China, inventory position as well as margin pressures. The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to release housing starts data. Housing starts likely decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.400 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. Permits for future home construction likely decreased to a rate of 1.485 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. General Mills Inc is expected to post a rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by steady demand for its snacks and cereals despite price hikes. Investors will look out for comments from the company on impact from inflation, shift in consumer behavior and any forecast it provides. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report retail sales likely rose 1.5% in October, after falling 0.5% in September. Mexico's retail sales likely edged 0.4% higher in October, after falling 0.2% in September. Argentina's current account data for third quarter is scheduled for release. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
Cognyte Software Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in October - Earnings Summary
* Cognyte Software Ltd reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 25 cents per share for the quarter ended in October. The mean expectation of six analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 20 cents per share. * Revenue fell 40% to $71.25 million from a year ago; analysts expected $78.93 million. * Cognyte Software Ltd's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 41 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 224.7% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Cognyte Software Ltd shares had fallen by 41.8% this quarter and lost 85.0% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $27.79 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cognyte Software Ltd is $5.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Oct. 31 2022 -0.20 -0.25 Missed Jul. 31 2022 -0.17 -0.04 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.10 -0.79 Missed Jan. 31 2022 0.22 0.16 Missed.
Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
Kroger limits purchase of children's pain relievers, flu medicines
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Kroger Co said on Tuesday it had put in place limits on purchases of children's pain relievers and cold medicine products, as retailers in the United States grapple with supply constraints amid surging demand. The U.S. grocer has asked customers to limit their purchase to two...
Gold climbs above $1,800 as dollar dips on BOJ policy move
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 1% to above the key $1,800 level on Tuesday as the dollar dropped to session lows after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak, while markets also weighed the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,802.11...
Jesper Eigen Møller Takes Over As Chairman
* REG-JESPER EIGEN MØLLER TAKES OVER AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * JESPER EIGEN MØLLER HAS ACCEPTED POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * SØREN INGERSLEV HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The...
Does Santa Claus rally phenomenon exist in Bitcoin?
The Santa Claus rally refers to an uptick in prices of listed stocks around the time of Christmas and New Year. Bitcoin’s all-time high was in November 2021, and in the following month, it could not hold on to that price level. December 2020 was good for Bitcoin, but...
TSX rises as commodity-linked stocks lead
(Reuters) -Canada's main stock index ticked higher on Tuesday, boosted by shares of miners and energy firms as crude and precious metal prices rose against a softer dollar. At 10:30 a.m. ET (15:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 104.87 points, or 0.55%, at 19,305.63, though hovering close to a near seven-week low hit on Monday.
Stocks, bonds fall as BOJ's surprise policy shift spooks investors
LONDON (Reuters) -Global stocks and bonds fell on Tuesday as a surprise policy tweak by Japan's central bank rattled investors already worried about the economic fallout of rising interest rates and lifted domestic bond yields to seven-year highs. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) widened the allowable band for long-term yields...
UPDATE 2-Ghana to default on most of external debt as economic crisis worsens
ACCRA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ghana said on Monday it would suspend payments on most of its external debt, effectively defaulting as the country struggles to plug its cavernous balance of payments deficit. Its finance ministry said it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral...
Gold holds firm as dollar dip offsets pressure from rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Monday as a softer dollar countered pressure on the non-yielding bullion from expectations of higher interest rates in the United States for longer than earlier expected. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,795.97 per ounce by 1117 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to...
Elmore Says Raises A$3.92 Million At A$0.016 Per Share
* FUNDS WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS RELOCATION OF PLANT AND EQUIPMENT FOR COPPER COBALT PROCESSING AT PEKO PROJECT, AMONG OTHERS
Gold inched lower in thin trading as investors look for fresh drivers
(Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday as weakness in the U.S. dollar countered rising yields on expectations of higher interest rates, as markets look for fresh catalysts amid thin trading. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,789.29 per ounce by 12:14 p.m. ET (1714 GMT), while U.S. gold futures...
