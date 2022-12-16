ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel Nebraska

Afghan Adjustment Act not included in omnibus spending bill, source says

The Afghan Adjustment Act will not be included in the omnibus spending bill, a source familiar told CNN. Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, continued to oppose the act at the committee level, the source said. CNN previously reported that roughly two dozen former leaders of the US military sent...
