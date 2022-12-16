Read full article on original website
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
News Channel Nebraska
Biden and Zelensky planning to meet in Washington for Ukrainian president's first foreign trip since war began
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are planning to meet at the White House on Wednesday, according to two sources familiar with the planning underway, in what would be a surprise visit that could change based on security concerns. The visit, which hasn't been finalized and has remained...
News Channel Nebraska
Afghan Adjustment Act not included in omnibus spending bill, source says
The Afghan Adjustment Act will not be included in the omnibus spending bill, a source familiar told CNN. Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, continued to oppose the act at the committee level, the source said. CNN previously reported that roughly two dozen former leaders of the US military sent...
