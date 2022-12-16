Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine
If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
Maine USPS workers call out management over working conditions
SACO, Maine — Aurea Vega has lived in her 1892 home for the last 13 years. She admires the hardwood staircase, the many closets, and the massive windows overlooking Main Street in Saco. The only thing that's stopped working this fall, she said, is the postal service. "This past...
12-Year-Old Maine Cat in a Shelter for Over 4 Months Needs a Forever Home
Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
Epic New England Holiday Display With 235 Inflatables, 50,000 Lights to End After 30 Years
Just as one beloved New England Christmas display returns in New Hampshire…another in Massachusetts is saying goodbye. After 30 years, The Leicester Christmas Display – which has grown to boast 235 inflatable Christmas decorations and 50,000 lights, is coming to a close. Located outside a house in one...
mainepublic.org
New property tax relief for Maine seniors is quite popular
A new tax relief program for Maine homeowners over the age of 65 has proven to be quite popular in its first year. The program allows Maine homeowners age 65 and older to have their property taxes frozen at the previous year's levels, as long as they meet a few requirements. Applications closed earlier this month.
Maine teen launches online bakery with help from her mother
PORTLAND, Maine — Lila Happel and her mom, Margaret Logan, have always loved to bake. The pair decided to take that love to the next level in December 2021 when they launched Lila Bean Bakery. The online bakery features an array of tasty treats like holiday-themed sugar cookies, croquembouche, and even wedding cakes.
It Was Once Illegal in Maine to Speak or Teach French in School
If you dig into the history of any state across the country, you're bound to find some pretty strange old laws. Believe it or not, some are still on the books and active but many of them have been repealed over the years thanks to lawmakers catching up with the times. One of those hard-to-believe laws that once existed was the firm outlawing of teaching and speaking French in schools in Maine.
25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine
Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
Simple Tip Saves Folks From “Second Shovel”
With talks of our first significant snowfall for the state this winter season on the horizon, it seems appropriate to bring back this little trip that could save you a big hassle during your driveway cleanup efforts. Like many folks out there, snow removal is one of my least favorite...
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
A Large Chunk of Maine’s Workforce is About to Get A Sweet Raise
When I was in high school, minimum wage was like $3.65/hr. Granted, you'd hope after 30+ years, that minimum wage would've gone up a smidge. One could further argue that it should be a lot higher than it is after 30+ years. I tend to agree. I literally remember thinking how cool it would be if it ever got up to $10 an hour. That seemed like big-time money of the future.
Baby Names That Were the Most Popular in Maine This Year
Naming your newborn child can definitely be a stressful time. Trying to come up with the perfect name for your little one and also hope that they love it in the future. I can't tell you the hard time I had even just coming up with names for my younger brothers. In my case, my parents wanted to make sure their children's names all started with the same letter, so that limited the name pool, which was both a good and a bad thing.
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
Here Are 8 Maine Restaurants Where You Can Enjoy Heated Igloo Dining This Winter
A great thing to do to keep you sane during the long Maine winter is to get out of the house, take a drive, and enjoy what this great state has to offer. Of course, one of the state's number one commodities is its amazing food scene. Maine has virtually...
These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England
I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It
There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
foxbangor.com
Non-profit animal rescue supports pet parents
BANGOR — Often pet owners don’t know where to turn when their cats or dogs are expecting. The Pixel Fund Rescue is a non-profit animal rescue is working to support puppies and kittens in search of a home by providing micro chips, neutering, shots and adoption services. President...
103.7 WCYY
Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 0