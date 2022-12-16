Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk was spotted with a sanctioned, pro-Putin Russian TV presenter at the World Cup final in Qatar
Nailya Asker-Zade, who posted a selfie of her and Elon Musk to Telegram on Sunday, has been sanctioned by both the UK and Canada.
US News and World Report
New Zealand Announces Changes to Agricultural Emissions Scheme to Help Farmers
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Wednesday that having listened to concerns raised by farm groups it was making changes to its proposed plans to price agricultural long-lived gases and biogenic methane that mainly comes from cow and sheep burps. The government said in a statement it...
US News and World Report
Potential China Wave Is 'Wild Card' for Ending COVID Emergency - WHO Advisors
LONDON (Reuters) - It may be too early to declare the end of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency phase because of a potentially devastating wave to come in China, several leading scientists and World Health Organization advisors told Reuters. Their views represent a shift since China began to dismantle its zero-COVID...
US News and World Report
China Races to Bolster Health System as COVID Surge Sparks Global Concern
BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Cities across China scrambled to install hospital beds and build fever screening clinics on Tuesday as authorities reported five more deaths and international concern grew about Beijing's surprise decision to let the virus run free. China this month began dismantling its stringent "zero-COVID" regime of lockdowns and testing...
US News and World Report
U.S. Poised to Become Net Exporter of Crude Oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Lower House to Cut Life Span of Bill That Increases Spending Cap
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian lawmakers reached an agreement on Tuesday to cut the length of a proposal to expand the country's spending cap to fund social welfare payments, said congressman Claudio Cajado. The constitutional amendment, if approved by the lower house, would raise the spending cap by some 145 billion...
US News and World Report
Appeals Court Says U.S. Cannot Mandate Federal Contractor COVID Vaccines
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the White House could not require federal contractors to ensure that their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of government contracts. The U.S. government has contracts with thousands of companies, and courts have said the issue could affect up...
Exclusive: Pakistan FM Says Taliban Must Be Part of Asia Anti-Terror Fight
"I want to give them that chance to demonstrate that they can take on this issue," Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told Newsweek.
Xi Jinping tied himself to zero-Covid. Now he keeps silent as it falls apart
For nearly three years, China's leader Xi Jinping has staked his political legitimacy and prestige on zero-Covid.
US News and World Report
U.S. Funding Bill Cancels 'Certain' SPR Sales Mandated by Congress
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The government funding bill U.S. lawmakers are trying to pass cancels "certain" congressionally mandated sales of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a summary showed on Tuesday. Congress mandated in previous laws a sale of about 147 million barrels of oil from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2027. "Cancels...
US News and World Report
Germany Pauses Purchases of Puma Tanks After Operational Problems
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will not purchase any more Puma infantry tanks until they have proven themselves to be reliable, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday after several of the vehicles were put out of service during a recent military drill. "The recent failures of the Puma infantry fighting vehicle...
US News and World Report
Lula, Putin Talk on 'Strategic' Brazil-Russia Relations
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated him on his recent election win and talked of stronger relations between the two countries. Putin said earlier this year he had "good relations" with both Lula and far-right incumbent...
The Jewish Press
U.S. Challenges Israel at U.N. Security Council While Two Longtime Israel Critics Say Farewell
(JNS) A pair of Israel antagonists bid farewell to the United Nations Security Council on Monday, but it was the Jewish state’s closest ally that made headlines. In the council’s monthly meeting on the Israel-Palestinian file, Robert Wood, the alternative representative of the U.S. for special political affairs in the U.N., demanded Israel provide “equal allocation of resources” to countering Israeli “extremists” and “Palestinian” terrorists.
US News and World Report
China’s COVID-19 Surge Increases U.S. Worries Over Possible New Variants
The U.S. wants to see China’s COVID-19 surge “addressed” as it raises concerns about the possibility of a new coronavirus variant emerging, according to the State Department. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. China on Monday reported its first official COVID-19-related deaths in weeks, raising...
US News and World Report
Streets Deserted in China's Cities as New COVID Surge Looms
BEIJING (Reuters) -Streets in major Chinese cities were eerily quiet on Sunday as people stayed home to protect themselves from a surge in COVID-19 cases that has hit urban centres from north to south. China is in the first of an expected three waves of COVID cases this winter, according...
India tests nuclear-capable missile amid sticks and bricks border battle with China
India has successfully test-fired a long-range nuclear-capable missile amid border tensions with China. The 5,400 km (3,300 mi) long-range, nuclear-capable ballistic missile was launched on Thursday from eastern India, according to the Indian ministry. "The Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile was fired on Thursday from Abdul Kalam Island in eastern Odisha...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Probe of Musk's Neuralink to Scrutinize Long-Criticized U.S Animal Welfare Regulator
(Reuters) - Law enforcement officials investigating Elon Musk's Neuralink Corp over its animal trial program are also scrutinizing the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s oversight of the company's operations, after the agency failed to act on violations at other research organizations, according to several people familiar with the matter. Reuters...
US News and World Report
Luxembourg Authorises Some Frozen Russian Assets to Be Unblocked
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Luxembourg's finance ministry on Tuesday said it had authorised the release of certain frozen funds or economic resources held at the Clearstream settlement house by Russia's National Settlement Depository (NSD). The general licence issue should allow non-sanctioned Russian investors to transfer assets from the NSD, Russia's domestic...
US News and World Report
North Korea Slams Japan's New Security Strategy, Warns of Military Measures
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday denounced Japan's new security strategy as fundamentally changing the regional security environment and warned it will show how "wrong" and "dangerous" Japan's choice is with unspecified actions, official news agency KCNA reported. A North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement...
US News and World Report
Canada Imposes New Sanctions on Two Former Haiti Ministers Accused of Corruption
(Reuters) - Canada will impose new sanctions on two former Haiti government ministers accused of corruption and protecting criminal gangs, Ottawa said on Tuesday, the latest in a string of sanctions against Haitian politicians and business leaders. The sanctions on Berto Dorce and Liszt Quitel, who resigned from their positions...
Comments / 0