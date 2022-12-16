ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Joseph Sills Named Chief of Emergency Medicine for Baystate Wing Hospital

PALMER — Dr. Joseph Sills, a physician leader in the area of emergency medicine, has been named chief of Emergency Medicine at Baystate Wing Hospital. Before joining the Baystate Wing team, Sills was a member of the Emergency Medicine Department at Baystate Medical Center, where he recently completed an administrative fellowship. He currently serves as an instructor of Emergency Medicine at UMass Chan Medical School – Baystate.
Kate’s Kitchen to Serve Holiday Meal on Christmas Day

HOLYOKE — Providence Ministries announced that Kate’s Kitchen will be open for dining-room service on Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 25, to serve the community lunch in a safe and friendly environment. The holiday season can be difficult for those without homes or support systems, causing lack of nutrition, depression,...
