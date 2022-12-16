Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Columbia man pleads guilty to causing crash that took the life of MU sophomore
A Columbia man involved in a Boone County crash that resulted in the death of a student at MU pleads guilty. Duncan McCracking pleaded down on Monday to driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another and driving while intoxicated resulting in physical injury. He’ll be sentenced March 13, 2023.
kmmo.com
GREEN RIDGE MAN CHARGED WITH DWI AFTER PETTIS COUNTY CRASH
A Green Ridge man was charged with a felony after a crash in Pettis County on November 1, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated an motor vehicle accident on Route B in Pettis County. The accident was caused when a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Tylor Washington attempted to pass an unknown vehicle in the no passing zone, which caused Washington’s vehicle to strike another vehicle in the eastbound lane. The passengers in the other vehicle suffered injuries, including a broken leg.
Callaway County man charged with stealing two catalytic converters in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Holts Summit man faces multiple charges after he was accused of stealing a pair of catalytic converters on Sunday. Charles Burns, 52, was charged with two counts of stealing a catalytic converter and two counts of second-degree property damage. A $5,000 bond was set, according to Casenet. A Jefferson City The post Callaway County man charged with stealing two catalytic converters in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Columbia Police identify suspect in Break Time shooting that was captured on video
Columbia Police need your assistance in locating the suspect who allegedly shot a man Monday afternoon at the Break Time on busy Paris road. The incident was captured on video: it happened with numerous vehicles in the parking lot, and other customers pumping gasoline. CPD investigators say 27-year-old Terrance Andra...
kjluradio.com
Two arrested after two different narcotics-related search warrants served in Maries County
Authorities take two people into custody after serving two separate narcotics related search warrants in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office says it worked with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group to serve the warrant on Maries County Road 444 in Vichy. One person was taken into custody there.
Investigators unsure how deadly Chariton County house fire began
The cause of a deadly fire more than a week ago in Chariton County is unclear, the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office reports. The post Investigators unsure how deadly Chariton County house fire began appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
One in custody after narcotics search warrant served
Authorities say one person is in custody after officers served a narcotics search warrant in Maries County Monday. Sheriff Chris Heitman with the Maries County Sheriff's Office said his deputies and drug task force members raided a property in the 18000 block of Maries County Road 436. Heitman said updates...
KMZU
Holts Summit woman and infant injured after overturning vehicle
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. - A woman and infant are hospitalized after a one vehicle rollover crash Monday evening in Osage County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer, of Holt Summit, and her infant passenger are being treated for serious injuries at University Hospital in Columbia. The...
lakeexpo.com
Three Teens Hurt When SUV Runs Off Road; One Airlifted To Treatment
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Three teens were hospitalized on Friday evening, Dec. 16, after an SUV crashed along Boeckman Bridge Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer south on Boeckman Bridge Road. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned, totaling it.
Warrensburg Man Arrested for Drug Distribution, DWI
On Monday at 6:52 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at Broadway and Missouri on a vehicle with no license plate lights, and the driver was driving carelessly. Investigation determined that the driver was intoxicated by drugs. A subsequent search led to the discovery of drugs in an amount consistent with distribution. There was also a firearm located in the vehicle.
Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rollover crash in Osage County on Monday left two people hurt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near State Highway 133 around 5:35 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after the The post Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police identify possible suspect in north Columbia gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has identified a possible suspect in relation to a Monday afternoon shooting at the Break Time near the intersection of Vandiver Drive and Paris Road. Columbia police tweeted that one man was shot. Police said in a tweet Terrance Johnson Jr, 27, of Columbia, is a suspect in The post Police identify possible suspect in north Columbia gas station shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
JC man accused of road rage incident with a gun heads to trial in April
A trial date is set for a Jefferson City man accused of a road rage incident involving a gun in Callaway County. It was Tuesday when a Callaway County judge scheduled Keenan Reeves for a jury trial to begin April 12, 2023. Reeves is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.
kjluradio.com
Iberia woman's murder trial delayed until next fall
The trial of a Miller County woman accused of murdering her husband so she could continue her affair with an inmate at Jefferson City Correctional Center is delayed once again. It was Monday when a Laclede County judge granted Amy Murray, 44, of Iberia, a continuance. Murray’s trial was previously...
Search continues for missing Monroe County woman one year later
MONROE COUNTY, Mo (KMIZ) Saturday marks one year since Monroe County woman 88-year-old Betty L. Hayes went missing. The family along with Monroe County Sheriff's Office are still actively looking for any leads that can help to find Hayes. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they have worked with several other agencies, including the Missouri State The post Search continues for missing Monroe County woman one year later appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Investigators list cause of deadly Salisbury fire as 'undetermined'
SALISBURY - The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is continuing its investigation into a fire that killed two people last weekend in Salisbury. Maxwell Springer, 17, and his grandmother Cheryl Springer, 75, were killed in the fire on Dec. 11, at 207 West Third Street. Missouri Department of Public Safety...
kjluradio.com
15-year-old Lebanon boy seriously injured in crash north of Iberia
Three teens are injured, one seriously, in a SUV crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the teens were driving on Boeckman Bridge Road, about seven miles northeast of Iberia on Friday night, when the 17-year-old driver from Lebanon ran off the edge of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.
kjluradio.com
Cooking fire displaces family of four in Jefferson City
Four people are displaced by a house fire in Jefferson City, about three blocks south of the old state penitentiary. The call came in Saturday night just before 8 p.m. from a home in the 400 block of Lafayette Street. By the time crews arrived, flames were showing from a first-floor window.
Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indicted a Columbia man Friday who is accused of murdering two people in northeast Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An arraignment hearing is set for 1:30 The post Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One dog dies from house fire in Jefferson City; four others safely recovered
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) At 7:45 Saturday evening, Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Lafayette Street. Firefighters saw flames coming out of the first-floor window. According to a news release, firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within minutes. A family is now displaced, two The post One dog dies from house fire in Jefferson City; four others safely recovered appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0