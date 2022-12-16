PALMER — Dr. Joseph Sills, a physician leader in the area of emergency medicine, has been named chief of Emergency Medicine at Baystate Wing Hospital. Before joining the Baystate Wing team, Sills was a member of the Emergency Medicine Department at Baystate Medical Center, where he recently completed an administrative fellowship. He currently serves as an instructor of Emergency Medicine at UMass Chan Medical School – Baystate.

