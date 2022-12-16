Read full article on original website
Linda McWilliams
4d ago
With property insurance increasing along with property taxes , I am sure it will knock some off their feet not able to remain in their homes . Sad that the state of FL tends to elect the very crooks that don't help residents but help the big private insurance companies instead. Blame yourselves people for the ones you elect
Trey Dean
3d ago
What were Democrats running everything? Of course everybody’s gonna start losing stuff. Look at all the damage Biden did in the last two years.
Cleo Miles
4d ago
Will the way people are spending money for Christmas you would think ,,, no one is having a problem!❤️
wlrn.org
Report documents challenges to establishing more affordable housing in Florida
Rents and home prices rose dramatically in Florida over the past few years. In an annual trends report published earlier this year, the Florida Housing Coalition documented the progress and challenges to achieving housing affordability in the state. The incoming CEO of the housing coalition, Ashon Nesbitt, said there’s positive...
wlrn.org
Florida is pursuing companies over their compliance with worker verification laws
The state has issued letters to the non-profit American National Red Cross and five companies seeking affidavits about compliance with a law requiring employers to check the immigration status of new workers. In a news release Friday, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said the letters alert “them of their...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
cw34.com
Litigation changes following property insurance reform
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida property insurance industry is changing after the state legislature abolished practices that raised premiums, which in turn made insurance claims a nightmare. Last week, a century-old policy was voted out, potentially restoring the balance of power when it comes to legal...
wlrn.org
Three words in a new law threaten Florida's rental boat industry
Three words in the Boating Safety Act passed by the Florida Legislature this year are causing a lot of anxiety in the rental watercraft industry. It's all about insurance. The words in question are "and the renter." That basically requires that not only the rental watercraft be insured, but also the person renting it.
mynews13.com
Historic Bethel AME Church struggles to navigate volatile property insurance market
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. According...
I live in Florida. Do I still get the ANCHOR property tax break?
Q. I have owned a house and been a resident of New Jersey for 35 years and I own a home here, I changed my domicile to Florida on Jan. 1, 2021. Am I still eligible for the ANCHOR property tax break?. — Homeowner. A. You’re in luck. If...
floridapolitics.com
Report: It’s insurers, not injured workers, driving workers’ compensation legal fees
Defense attorneys' fees increased nearly 5.6% while plaintiff attorneys' fees dipped by 1.9%. Statewide business associations would like lawmakers to limit what injured workers can pay their attorneys, but a new state report shows it’s not injured workers driving legal costs in the system. The amount of money injured...
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
Tampa housing sales slowed the most in US, RE/MAX reports
Tampa home sales slowed down the most in the whole country, according to new data from RE/MAX.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces Over 600 Bonuses Distributed To New Law Enforcement Recruits
Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than 600 bonuses had been awarded to newly employed law enforcement recruits since the launch of the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program. Florida’s first-of-its-kind program is part of the strongest law enforcement support initiative in the nation
WINKNEWS.com
Governor DeSantis signs property insurance and disaster relief bill Friday
On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a property insurance and disaster relief bill on Fort Myers Beach. By signing the bill, DeSantis is creating a $1,000,000,000 reinsurance fund while rewriting rules on things like coverage denials and attorney fees. “These recoveries from major storms are really marathons. There are...
wlrn.org
After years of delays, Florida is set to double the number of marijuana licenses in the state
State health regulators on Monday set in motion a process to issue up to 22 more medical-marijuana licenses, in a highly anticipated move that could double the size of Florida’s medical-cannabis industry. The state Department of Health also published an emergency rule that would make it far more expensive...
DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has assumed the rank of general in the nation’s culture wars. Through his rhetoric and political actions on both LGBTQ+ and racial justice issues, he has used the power of his office to attack communities in Florida at the expense of Florida’s schools, students and families, and our First Amendment rights. […] The post DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
COVID-19 cases continue sharp uptick in Florida
Florida had more than 22,500 reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, continuing a sharp increase. The Florida Department of Health on Friday released data that showed the state had 22,572 reported cases from Dec. 9 through Thursday. That came after 19,931 cases during the week that started Dec. 2 and 18,793 cases during the week that started Nov. 25.
tippnews.com
Tampa Bay Foot And Ankle Provider Promotes Conservative Options
TAMPA and LARGO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A new podiatrist is making waves at Modern Foot & Ankle. Patrick Derby, DPM, joined the Central Florida podiatric group recently, invigorating the Tampa, Westchase, and Largo clinics with his surgical dexterity, expansive knowledge of conservative therapies—and love of surfing.
DeSantis to Make Major Toll Changes. What It Means for Drivers?
Florida tolls are about to change. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill offering relief to frequent commuters and families using toll roads across the Sunshine State. The signed Senate Bill 6A, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will provide toll rebates to commuters who use their transponder 35 or more times in a month and will receive a 50% toll credit to their account. According to DeSantis, this guarantees that Floridians, not tourists, will profit from the refund scheme.
After insurance commissioner steps down, Florida Democrats question timing
It's been an eventful week for Florida's property insurance market.
wlrn.org
With deadline looming, environmental groups push Florida to oppose expanding Gulf drilling
To win support from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin for its climate-fighting Inflation Reduction Act earlier this year, the White House included a perk for the oil and gas industry: expanded new drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico. Now environmental groups in Florida want Gov. Ron DeSantis to fight...
usf.edu
Florida reports an uptick in COVID cases and deaths
Florida had more than 22,500 reported new cases of COVID-19 this past week, continuing a sharp increase. The Florida Department of Health on Friday released data that showed the state had 22,572 reported cases from Dec. 9 through Thursday. That came after 19,931 cases during the week that started Dec. 2 and 18,793 cases during the week that started Nov. 25.
