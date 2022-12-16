Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Exclusive: Former Tesla exec unveils slick-looking solar-powered electric speedboat
Electric boating is quickly becoming a fascinating industry with a growing list of players offering high-tech watercraft. The latest high-performance electric speedboat planning to hit the waters is the R30 from Blue Innovations Group (BIG). BIG was founded by Tesla’s former head of global manufacturing John Vo. He ran Tesla’s...
electrek.co
Lucid Air Sapphire crushes Tesla Model S Plaid, Bugatti Chiron, and Ducati in 9.1 sec quarter mile
Elon Musk may think Lucid Motors could be on the verge of death as a company, but its latest tri-motor version of its Air sedan sure says otherwise from a speed standpoint. In a recent video you can view below, the team at Hagerty put the Lucid Air Sapphire up against the Tesla Model S Plaid and Bugatti Chiron in a drag race. As if that wasn’t enough, Sapphire took on a Ducati motorcycle head to head as well.
electrek.co
Tesla announces Giga Berlin reached 3,000 electric cars per week
Tesla has confirmed that Gigafactory Berlin has reached a new production rate of 3,000 electric cars per week – just after Texas reached the milestone. During 2022, Tesla has been trying to ramp up production at Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas simultaneously. The goal was originally to produce 5,000...
electrek.co
Audi is converting all factories to produce EVs as it phases out gas cars
Audi is preparing to convert its entire network of global production factories to manufacture electric vehicles as it gears up to compete in the auto industry’s future. The German luxury automaker is going “all in” on electromobility as it prepares to bring the brand known for its four rings into the future.
electrek.co
Check out the ‘EV-derived, futuristic design’ for Hyundai’s new 2024 KONA
Hyundai unveiled the design for its next-generation KONA models Monday. Rather than trying to make it look like another gas-powered car, the automaker introduced elements to incorporate the direction in which the auto industry is headed – toward electric vehicles. Hyundai goes bold with new EV-inspired 2024 KONA design.
Weight of electric vehicles could cause 'catastrophic' damage and 'lead to car parks collapsing': Engineers warn Britain's parking facilities were not designed for hulking battery cars
Multi-storey and underground car parks could collapse under the weight of electric vehicles, engineers have warned. Electric cars, which are roughly twice as heavy as standard models, could cause ‘catastrophic’ damage, according to the British Parking Association (BPA), which wants local authorities to conduct urgent structural surveys. Most...
electrek.co
Watch AIR ONE eVTOL complete first full transition flight ahead of 2024 customer deliveries
Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) developer AIR has shared its latest breakthrough in bringing a consumer-level electric aircraft to reality. The company has shared video footage of its flagship AIR ONE eVTOL successfully taking off, hovering, then transitioning to cruise mode. Check out the video below. AIR is an...
electrek.co
Mazda 3 could be replaced by a compact electric sedan with actual range
Mazda is already behind as the auto industry transitions to electric vehicles. However, a new patent reveals an electric Mazda 3 look-alike that could charge up the automaker’s EV strategy. Despite an early commitment, Mazda has quickly fallen behind as the automaker has failed to keep up in the...
electrek.co
Unagi Model One E500 electric scooter returns to low of $550 (Reg. $990) in New Green Deals
Are you tired of taking a car to work? Well, Unagi’s Model One E500 electric scooter is a great way to get around town without a single drop of gas or oil. Down to $550 right now, it normally goes for $990 and today’s deal marks the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. It can travel for up to 15.5 miles on a single charge and goes up to 19 MPH. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
QuantumScape ships first batch of energy dense, 24-layer solid-state batteries to EV automakers
Solid-state battery manufacturer QuantumScape announced that its first 24-layer lithium-metal prototype sells to EV OEMs for testing. Referred to as “Sample A0,” these cells represent QuantumScape’s most impressive solid-state technology to date, and their delivery marks a key milestone in its journey toward full integration of energy dense, fast-charging cells into future electric vehicles.
electrek.co
Ikea is now using this solar-powered cargo electric bike for quick deliveries
Ikea is no stranger to embracing efficient technologies that help reduce the brand’s carbon footprint. The latest big move from the Allen-wrench-included furniture maker sees the company using three-wheeled electric bikes with solar panels for a home delivery pilot. The testing has been part of a program run by...
electrek.co
The Chevy Bolt is about to be a screaming deal – at least until March
The Chevy Bolt is already a great enough deal to get our Electrek Vehicle of the Year award, but after the US Treasury delayed its guidance on battery sourcing requirements, that deal might be even better – but only for the next couple of months. At $25,600 MSRP for...
electrek.co
Australia officially launches its offshore wind industry
Australia’s federal government has declared its first offshore wind farm zone. It’s off Victoria’s south coast, in the southeastern region of the country. The Bass Strait, which separates Tasmania and Gippsland, a region in southeastern Victoria, has been designated the first offshore wind zone. The windy, 15,000-square-kilometer (5,792-square-mile) region could potentially support more than 10 gigawatts (GW) of energy generation, according to the Australian government. That’s equivalent of the power generated by around five coal plants.
electrek.co
Testing the highest-quality full-suspension fat-tire electric bike I’ve ever tried
The FREY CC Fat is the latest evolution of FREY Bike’s popular CC model. What started out as a full-suspension commuter bike gained fat tires earlier this year to turn into a dual-use commuter and trail bike. But this is no ordinary full-suspension fat-tire bike. Instead, it comes loaded with high-quality parts and a ridiculously powerful motor.
electrek.co
Start your solar journey with Renogy’s 100W panel/controller kit at $145 in New Green Deals
Getting started with solar power might not always be the easiest thing. But, today, we’re taking a look at a bundle kit that includes the panel, charge controller, and cords to get started with solar power. The 100W 12V Renogy panel can produce up to 400Wh of electricity per day with just four hours of sunlight, and there’s an included 30A charge controller too. On sale for $145 at Amazon, this marks the best price that we’ve seen since August, saving you 15% from its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
