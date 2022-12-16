When you talk about the Tampa Bay Lightning’s recent goaltending situation, the conversation starts and stops with Andrei Vasilevskiy. He is widely considered to be one of the best goaltenders in the world, after all, who can take on 50-plus starts each season when healthy and is still under thirty years old. Due to this, there really isn’t much of a concern about depth. Sure, you need a consistent backup to prevent overworking Vasilevskiy, but in recent years Tampa Bay has done a good job keeping a veteran around who can play well enough when called upon.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO