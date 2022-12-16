Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Get Swept Off Your Feet By This Newport Beach SteakhouseRebekah BartonNewport Beach, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Trustee Donates $5M to Support College of Health and Community Well-Being at University of La VerneUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Harvey Weinstein convicted of some charges in his sexual assault trialAmy NiuLos Angeles, CA
Related
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames’ Offense Searching for Sparks
To be quite frank, the Calgary Flames are not quite living up to their post-summer blockbuster expectations. They currently occupy the ninth spot in the NHL’s Western Conference with the surging Vancouver Canucks, among other teams, hot on their tail. The Flames have seemingly got over their goaltending issues from earlier in the season, as Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar have performed much more admirably in the last five games or so. However, now the team faces a new and arguably more complicated challenge: scoring goals.
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Who Have Stepped Up Amidst Injuries
It would be an understatement to say that the Winnipeg Jets have had it rough with injuries this season. On Dec 17, head coach Rick Bowness provided bad news for a few more players, to add to the already lengthy list of injuries. Despite all of these injuries, they find themselves second in the Central Division, and third in the Western Conference with a 20-10-1 record.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Fans Already Coping With Another Awful Season
The Columbus Blue Jackets ended their three-game road trip with an afternoon affair in Boston. Despite hanging in the game until later in the third period, the result was the same as recent results. Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 2. The loss capped an 0-3-0 road trip that saw the Blue...
The Hockey Writers
Dear Santa: Vancouver Canucks Wish List for 2023
The start of the 2022-23 season for the Vancouver Canucks has gone off the rails just 31 games in. They are one of the worst defensive teams in the league and recently set an NHL record for the most 5-1 home losses in a season with five. The saddest part about that record is that Vancouver has only played 15 home games this season. While their wish list for Santa is undoubtedly massive, here are four that may make the list.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs/Lightning Rivalry as Intense as Ever
The rivalry between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning seemed inevitable because the Atlantic Division has been largely dominated by four teams for the last four of five seasons (excluding the COVID-19 shortened campaign). The Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, and, of course, the Lightning and Maple Leafs have been absolute powerhouses, making it almost unfair to the rest of the division. When it comes to the playoff matchups, the Maple Leafs and Bruins have had their battles as Original Six teams, while the Panthers and Lightnings are interstate rivals.
The Hockey Writers
Dear Santa: Canadiens’ 2022 Christmas Wish List
The countdown to Christmas is on which means that people around the world are getting in some last-minute shopping and checking off the final items on their lists. NHL teams, they’re just like us and each has gifts they’re hoping to find under the tree on the big day. The Montreal Canadiens have a few items on their wish list this year that will help make a surprisingly decent 2022-23 season even better.
The Hockey Writers
Dear Santa: San Jose Sharks’ Wish List for 2023
2022 has not been a kind year for the San Jose Sharks. Throughout the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, the team has fallen short of any true movement in any direction. There have been numerous failures, shortcomings, and missed opportunities all across the board. However, that does not mean significant changes have not been made.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Hagel, Cooper & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. This column will take a short break over the holidays and resume in early January 2023. The Tampa Bay Lightning continue to...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: 3 Straight Wins, Kyrou, Thomas, & More
The St. Louis Blues won all three of their games last week to get back to .500. They’re now 15-15-1 and sitting in fourth place in the Wild Card race. It’s been an up-and-down season for the Blues, but they remain within striking distance as the New Year approaches.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Alnefelt Developing Smoothly with Crunch
When you talk about the Tampa Bay Lightning’s recent goaltending situation, the conversation starts and stops with Andrei Vasilevskiy. He is widely considered to be one of the best goaltenders in the world, after all, who can take on 50-plus starts each season when healthy and is still under thirty years old. Due to this, there really isn’t much of a concern about depth. Sure, you need a consistent backup to prevent overworking Vasilevskiy, but in recent years Tampa Bay has done a good job keeping a veteran around who can play well enough when called upon.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Swap Skill for Grit in Malgin/Hunt Trade with Avs
The Toronto Maple Leafs swung another trade on Dec. 19, and it wasn’t one for a top-four defenseman or a top-six scoring winger. If anything, it was more comparable to the deal they made with the Arizona Coyotes a few weeks ago, adding Conor Timmins in exchange for Curtis Douglas. This time, the Maple Leafs swapped some forward depth, trading forward Denis Malgin to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Dryden Hunt.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways From Otters & Attack
With the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Christmas break just around the corner, the Windsor Spitfires were in no mood to be giving out seasons greetings. Instead, they grabbed four points in a pair of Western Conference games and watched as a veteran re-wrote the history books. The Spitfires’ first...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Islanders’ 1-0 Loss vs Avalanche – 12/19/22
For the first time since April 22, 2021, the New York Islanders played a scoreless game through regulation and overtime. After a shutout in regulation and overtime, they finally lost to the Colorado Avalanche in the shootout. The Islanders earned a point in the game and won the season series against the defending Stanley Cup champion, but the loss leaves a bad taste in the mouth of a team that was wrapping up a season-defining five-game road trip.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Still Miss Price Most of All Injured Habs
You won’t find goalie Carey Price on the list of injured Montreal Canadiens players, which is ironic because he’s the one the Habs miss the most without question. However, with Price having unofficially announced his retirement for all intents and purposes, he’s obviously unavailable, which is an issue when you’re giving up a 24th-ranked 3.50 goals per game.
The Hockey Writers
5 Wild Prospects to Watch at the 2023 World Juniors
It may have only been four months since the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) was held in Edmonton, but it is already time for the 2023 WJC to get underway. The Minnesota Wild are set to be well represented once again, with five prospects suiting up to play for five different countries. The Wild’s recent success at drafting solid prospects from the later rounds has been highlighted in this year’s tournament, as three of their players are from the third round or later.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Are Getting Amazing Value From Stuart Skinner’s Extension
The Edmonton Oilers have completed a great signing by locking up goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, $2.6 million average annual value (AAV) contract that will kick in next season. Considering the great play he has shown in his time in the NHL this season and last, the Oilers got a steal here.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 4-3 Costly Loss to Ducks
Saturday saw another close game, but another loss for the Edmonton Oilers. This time it was Edmonton falling short in a 4-3 decision for the Ducks in regulation time. It was a game the Oilers dominated for most of the afternoon, but another game where the Oilers gave it away with costly mistakes made by a blue line that is struggling. Edmonton’s downfall was leaking goals against, and when mixed in with the fact goaltender Lukas Dostal stood on his head for the Ducks, it meant the Oilers couldn’t even rely on a loser point where they probably deserved one. Dostal absolutely earned the first star of the game award.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lohrei, Kuntar, Duran & More
Several Boston Bruins prospects have hit the semester break with their college team. There have been mixed results through the first two months of the college hockey season as some prospects currently are having a better season than they had last year and some are struggling this season compared to last season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-2 Win Over Blue Jackets
The Boston Bruins currently have the best record in the NHL at 24-4-2, but for the third time this week, they did not play like a team that has a league-high 50 points. After a shootout win over the New York Islanders on Dec. 13, followed by a shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 15, the Bruins once again struggled on home ice, this time against the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Hockey Writers
Dear Santa: Seattle Kraken’s Wish List for 2023
As 2022 comes to a close, the Seattle Kraken, like the rest of the population, are hoping that 2023 brings happiness and success. One way that can happen is if the Kraken play as they have from October to December rather than how they played from January to April. In order to do this, Seattle needs to hope these three items on its wish list come true before the end of the season.
Comments / 0