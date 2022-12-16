Winter storm: Bills-Dolphins weather forecast calls for lake effect thundersnow | How much is on the way? Latest updates

Read full article on original website
Giants’ injury report: Xavier McKinney, Adoree’ Jackson updates | Will they play vs. Vikings?
In addition to coming away with a huge victory Sunday night against the Washington Commanders, the Giants also left FedEx Field without a rash of injuries, which is the exit strategy every NFL team is seeking but rarely enjoys. With the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings scheduled for Saturday,...
Giants got contributions from unexpected places in euphoric win over Commanders
Some reasons why the Giants moved up in the NFC line to punch their first playoff ticket since 2016 were obvious. Kayvon Thibodeaux was the best football player on the field during Sunday night’s 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders at chilly FedEx Field. He swung the game’s momentum with a strip sack for his first career touchdown in the second quarter, then saved a touchdown by shifting into warp speed before leveling quarterback Taylor Heinicke at the 1-yard line with just over a minute remaining.
Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. deal on life support, Jerry Jones says
After weeks of flirting and headline-grabbing, the Dallas Cowboys may end up passing on free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pumped the brakes on Beckham Tuesday during his weekly radio appearance. “The reality...
Jets’ Robert Saleh announces Mike White decision for Thursday Night Football vs. Jaguars
Another start for Zach Wilson. The New York Jets have ruled out quarterback Mike White for the Thursday Night Football showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov reports. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. White suffered a rib injury in Week 14′s 20-12 loss...
Tickets to Eagles vs. Cowboys Christmas Eve game are still dirt cheap | How to buy your own
The Philadelphia Eagles meet the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL NFC Week 15 matchup on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVIDSEATS, TICKETSMARTER. Fans can purchase Eagles tickets via Vivid Seats, StubHub, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster. According to VividSeats, prices for this Eagles...
Another NFL insider pitches former Super Bowl champ as Jets QB in 2023
What does the future of the New York Jets quarterback position look like?. Zach Wilson made his first start since Week 11 on Sunday against the Detroit Lions in the 20-17 loss. Wilson had been benched following a disheartening 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots and Mike White stepped up. White was 1-2 over three starts and was not cleared by doctors to play Sunday after a Week 14 rib injury.
‘We take that to the chin’: Jets’ defenders frustrated after allowing game-winning 51-yard touchdown to Lions
Jets defensive back D.J. Reed knew the stakes when the Lions lined up on a fourth-and-one play from their 49-yard line with just under two minutes remaining at MetLife Stadium Sunday. “If we stop the run,” he said, “we win the game.”
NFL Week 16 picks: Jacksonville Jaguars-New York Jets predictions | Will Trevor Lawrence keep it going?
Jets fans have been reminded this season just how tough it is to find a franchise quarterback, as they’ve watched last year’s second-overall pick Zach Wilson struggle through his second season. The only reason Wilson is likely to start Thursday night against the Jaguars is a rib injury...
Jets’ Sauce Gardner learns frustrating reality of being one of NFL’s top corners: ‘I take that personal’
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner insisted all of last week that it was just another game as he prepared to face the team he grew up watching: the Detroit Lions. But the day before the game, as he got calls from friends and family from his hometown of Detroit, he decided it was a little bit more than that.
What channel is New York Giants game today? (12/18/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks for NFL Week 15 vs. Commanders
The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, meet the Washington Commanders, led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, in an NFL Week 15 key NFC East football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 (12/18/2022) at Fed Ex Field in Landover, Maryland. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO...
