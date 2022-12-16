Winter storm: Bills-Dolphins weather forecast calls for lake effect thundersnow | How much is on the way? Latest updates

Some reasons why the Giants moved up in the NFC line to punch their first playoff ticket since 2016 were obvious. Kayvon Thibodeaux was the best football player on the field during Sunday night’s 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders at chilly FedEx Field. He swung the game’s momentum with a strip sack for his first career touchdown in the second quarter, then saved a touchdown by shifting into warp speed before leveling quarterback Taylor Heinicke at the 1-yard line with just over a minute remaining.

