Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog: ‘On a menorah with eight candles, there is room for us all’
On the first day of Chanukah, Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged Jewish unity, stressing that “on a menorah with eight candles, there is room for us all. “The Chanukah story is all about people leaning in to their own truths and inspiring each other to stay connected,” Herzog said Monday, adding that this year’s holiday “brings with it its own challenges and its own calling. Within our Jewish family, we are all being asked to recall what keeps us whole and committed to our own common destiny.”
Archeologists discover 2,000-year-old family tomb in Israel
The Israeli Antiquities Authority has uncovered an elaborate 2,000-year-old tomb at Salome Cave. The location was a burial site and is believed to have been a place of pilgrimage for early Christians.
President Biden and The First Lady Host a Hanukkah Holiday Reception
“And I made no bones about it from the very beginning: I will not be silent. America will not be silent. I mean it,” said the U.S. leader. The post Biden: Silence in face of ‘vile and venom’ of antisemitism is complicity appeared first on JNS.org.
The White House celebrates Hanukkah in the shadow of rising antisemitism
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Two mezuzahs at the vice president’s residence. A custom-built menorah for the White House. A Biden grandson in Hanukkah pajamas. The Biden administration’s celebration of Hanukkah this year was suffused with grief over reports of burgeoning antisemitism but leavened with words, rites and symbols meant to assure American Jews that this was their permanent home.
Local leaders and global volunteers look to bring light to Ukraine refugees’ Hanukkah holiday
Jewish Ukrainian refugees throughout Europe trudged through the heaviness of the High Holidays. Now, Hanukkah brings the opportunity to let some much-needed lightness, and light, into their lives. “Even when things look very dark, we believe that there can be light, and that when you’re lacking so much, it can...
Secretary at Nazi concentration camp guilty of complicity in over 10,500 killings
The former secretary of the Nazi commander of the Stutthof concentration camp was convicted on Tuesday of complicity in the murders of more than 10,500 people. Irmgard Furchner, 97, who worked as a typist at the camp in the German-annexed Free City of Danzig between 1943 and 1945, received a two-year suspended jail term.
BDS versus modern art
“BDS appears here as contemporary art’s foil. BDS undermines contemporaneity’s claims of autonomy and emancipatory effects, fixes its meanings in ways that might make artists bristle, and leaves it only with refusal: either refuse to be a perpetrator or refuse the request made by Palestinian civil society. At this juncture, the latter option should already be unthinkable.”
New York Times offers swastika-shaped crossword as Hanukkah gift
The Dec. 18 New York Times crossword puzzle, published on the eve of Hanukkah, disturbed readers and elicited online backlash with a design resembling a swastika. Conservative talk radio host Mark Levin tweeted, “Meanwhile, on the first night of Hanukkah the anti-Israel New York Slimes issues a crossword puzzle that looks like a swastika. Of course, when pointed out, they claimed it was a coincidence. What a sick and sad history.”
Fatah calls for ‘Day of rage’ after arch-terrorist dies of cancer in Israel
Palestinians across Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip marked the death from cancer on Tuesday of arch-terrorist Nasser Abu Hamid with “Day of rage” protests and a general strike. Abu Hamid co-founded the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, which is aligned with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah faction,...
Sufganiyot cause multiple Hanukkah choking incidents in Israel
One of the iconic treats of Hanukkah is causing trouble in Israel for the holiday this year, as there have been two incidents involving people choking on sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) within the past day, United Hatzalah said on Monday. Two men, one in Netanya and another in Ofakim, choked on...
Jerusalem Santa extends Christmas greetings from the Ho, Ho, Holy Land
Jerusalem Santa Issa Kassissieh extended his annual Christmas greetings to Christians worldwide from a hot air balloon flying over of the Old City. He also released a holiday video from Nazareth, in northern Israel, where Christians believe Jesus spent his childhood. Some 120,000 Christians are expected to arrive in Israel...
How a Palestinian journalist slanders Israel at the US State Department
A Palestinian journalist routinely bashes Israel during the question and answer period at U.S. State Department briefings. And State Department spokespersons rarely correct the record. By allowing anti-Israel bias to penetrate the briefing room, the State Department is inviting questions as to whether they share the same views. On Dec....
Meretz Party’s Zandberg and partner accused of corruption
An independent Israeli journalist leveled charges of personal corruption against Minister of Environmental Protection Tamar Zandberg of the Meretz Party and her partner, Uri Zaki, a senior official in the party, in a detailed investigative piece. Instead of working for the benefit of the party, investigative journalist Sharon Shpurer accused...
Biden: Silence in face of ‘vile and venom’ of antisemitism is complicity
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday denounced the pervasiveness and destructiveness of antisemitism in America and around the world, at a gathering at the White House marking Chanukah. “This year’s Chanukah arrival—arrives in the midst of rising emboldenment of antisemitism at home and, quite frankly, around the world. I recognize...
Palestinian terrorist serving 7 life sentences dies of cancer in custody
Terrorist murderer Nasser Abu Hamid died in an Israeli hospital of cancer on Tuesday. Abu Hamid co-founded the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades during the Second Intifada. In December 2002, he confessed in Jerusalem District Court to killing seven Israelis. He was sentenced by an Israeli court to seven life sentences and...
Netanyahu slams Holocaust-burying New York Times for demonizing Israel
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu condemned The New York Times on Sunday for an editorial characterizing his incoming government as “a significant threat to the future of Israel.”. In the Dec. 17 editorial titled, “The Ideal of Democracy in a Jewish State Is in Jeopardy,” the Times argues that...
Circassian community in Israel recognized as a UN ‘tourism village’
Israel’s Tourism Ministry announced on Tuesday that the Circassian community of Kfar Kama has been included on the UN World Tourism Organization’s exclusive Best Tourism Villages 2022 list. It marks the first time that an Israeli locale has been so recognized by the UNWTO. A total of 136...
Biden admin demands Israel provide ‘equal allocation of resources’ to countering Israeli ‘extremists’ and Palestinian violence
The Biden administration insisted on Monday that Israel apply the same effort and funding to counter Israeli “extremists” as the Jewish state utilizes to defend itself from Palestinian terrorists. At a U.N. Security Council meeting, Ambassador Robert A. Wood, the alternative representative for special political affairs, said action...
U.S. challenges Israel at U.N. Security Council while two longtime Israel critics say farewell
A pair of Israel antagonists bid farewell to the United Nations Security Council on Monday, but it was the Jewish state’s closest ally that made headlines. In the council’s monthly meeting on the Israel-Palestinian file, Robert Wood, the alternative representative of the U.S. for special political affairs in the U.N., demanded Israel provide “equal allocation of resources” to countering Israeli “extremists” and Palestinian terrorists.
