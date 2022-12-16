On the first day of Chanukah, Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged Jewish unity, stressing that “on a menorah with eight candles, there is room for us all. “The Chanukah story is all about people leaning in to their own truths and inspiring each other to stay connected,” Herzog said Monday, adding that this year’s holiday “brings with it its own challenges and its own calling. Within our Jewish family, we are all being asked to recall what keeps us whole and committed to our own common destiny.”

1 DAY AGO