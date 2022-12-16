ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Comments / 3

Marlene Dublinsky
4d ago

Well the buses are horrendous if you want a life. You have to have a car in NJ to really get around.

NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: Turnpike expansion would cut congestion, boost NJ economy

The proposed expansion would replace decades-old structures, improve residents’ quality of life and the state’s economic well-being. The proposed expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike from the Hudson County extension to the Holland Tunnel is a commonsense project that will reduce the traffic congestion that overwhelms this portion of the road, while giving a shot in the arm to New Jersey’s economy.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jalopnik

How New Jersey Will Spend $10.7 Billion to Make Traffic Worse

The plan to expand a vital 8.1-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike, the Newark Bay–Hudson County Extension, is destined to fail. However, New Jersey’s government can’t stop itself from driving into the Hudson River. The project’s projected cost has exploded from $4.7 billion to $10.7 billion—adding added capacity between Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City which will plummet the surrounding area’s already terrible air quality. Also, the expansion won’t reduce congestion.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. city drops rule limiting rent increases to $20 a year

Elizabeth’s city council voted last week to remove a policy that placed a $20 cap on annual rent increases that many landlords and local officials said was outdated. However, the city council left rent control rules in place that will limit most rent increases in Elizabeth to 3% per year, officials said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Focus: Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge Construction Close-Up & Travel Advisory

The Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge replacement is well underway. Here’s a photo gallery from a bit earlier in the fall and the latest update on construction directly from Monmouth County officials, including a travel advisory for Rumson-Fair Haven and Sea Bright area residents …. (Click on one of the photos...
RUMSON, NJ
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In New Jersey

William Bryce Thompson IV was nicknamed the “landman” in New Jersey. William passed away in June 2019, but his land legacy lives on. The real estate mogul was an influential figure in the Princeton area. He is most fondly remembered for using some of his wealth to purchase and protect land for future generations. Thompson’s legacy lives on through the countless acres of preserved green space. The land spans Mercer County, which was once part of his properties. What other top landowners should you know about?
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. could soon guarantee severance pay for workers in mass layoffs

In January 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law making New Jersey the first state in the U.S. to force employers give severance pay to workers who lost their jobs in mass layoffs. But the law never took effect. It was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, which...
New Jersey 101.5

Thieves target cars on Rutgers campuses across NJ

Rutgers University police are investigating the burglary and theft of seven vehicles on the New Brunswick and Newark campuses over the course of three days. Four vehicles were forcibly entered and ransacked while parked in Lot 105 on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, according to Rutgers police.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Ocean County Residents Dead In Garden State Parkway Crash

WALL – Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon after a Jeep hit a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m., Jerome Digiovanni, 75, and Ronald Devingo, 57, were standing by their SUV, a Chevrolet Equinox, near milepost 97.7 when Devingo and the car were struck, police said. As a result, both men suffered fatal injuries.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?

NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ – Running a business in New Jersey is hard, but during hard times, such as forced government closures as a result of future possible health emergencies, shutting a failing business down is about to get even harder, and more expensive. According to legislation sponsored by Senator Joe Cryan and Senator Fred Madden that was approved today by the Senate, the landmark worker protection law requiring advanced notice and severance pay in the event of mass layoffs would take effect immediately. As a result of the Covid public health crisis and the resulting disruptions in the job market, the The post New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J.’s ‘youngest’ and ‘oldest’ towns, ranked

New Brunswick, home to Rutgers University and thousands of college students, is New Jersey’s “youngest” town with a median age of 23.7 years old for residents. More than an hour drive south as you near the Pinelands, you’ll arrive at some of the state’s oldest towns thanks to large age-restricted housing developments.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Government Technology

Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change

(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
multihousingnews.com

UMH Properties Buys New Jersey MHC for $23M

In 2022, the company purchased six manufactured home communities for a total of $86.3 million. UMH Properties has acquired a manufactured housing community in Jackson, N.J., for $23 million. Encompassing 260 home lots, Oak Tree Estates was 98 percent occupied at the time of the sale. The new ownership intends to upgrade the quality of the manufactured housing community and also add new mobile homes.
JACKSON, NJ
