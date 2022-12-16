Read full article on original website
Marlene Dublinsky
4d ago
Well the buses are horrendous if you want a life. You have to have a car in NJ to really get around.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine TrialZack LoveNew York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
BLACKBARN Restaurant, New YorkHungry Hong KongNew York City, NY
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson RiverRoger MarshNew York City, NY
Related
N.J. Turnpike agrees to pay billions to help fund the Gateway Tunnel
New Jersey Turnpike Authority commissioners approved a landmark funding agreement Tuesday to make billions of dollars in annual loan payments to help finance New Jersey’s share of the Gateway Hudson River rail tunnel project. Under the unanimously approved agreement, the state treasurer will make an annual $124 million loan...
Op-Ed: Turnpike expansion would cut congestion, boost NJ economy
The proposed expansion would replace decades-old structures, improve residents’ quality of life and the state’s economic well-being. The proposed expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike from the Hudson County extension to the Holland Tunnel is a commonsense project that will reduce the traffic congestion that overwhelms this portion of the road, while giving a shot in the arm to New Jersey’s economy.
Jalopnik
How New Jersey Will Spend $10.7 Billion to Make Traffic Worse
The plan to expand a vital 8.1-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike, the Newark Bay–Hudson County Extension, is destined to fail. However, New Jersey’s government can’t stop itself from driving into the Hudson River. The project’s projected cost has exploded from $4.7 billion to $10.7 billion—adding added capacity between Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City which will plummet the surrounding area’s already terrible air quality. Also, the expansion won’t reduce congestion.
The busiest place on the waterfront is no longer in LA, as ships head instead for N.Y. and N.J.
The Maersk Kleven, a 1,044-foot containership out of Bremerhaven entered New York Harbor earlier this month, slipping under the Bayonne Bridge before pulling into Port Elizabeth to unload her cargo. Huge cranes soon hovered over the ship in a mechanized ballet as dockworkers lifted steel containers stacked high atop the...
Learn to Spot JCP&L and PSE&G Utility Scams
Over 4,500 NJ customers of JCP&L and PSE&G have fallen victim to utility scams in 2022.Photo byMorristown Minute. Over 4,500 NJ customers of JCP&L and PSE&G have fallen victim to utility scams in 2022.
Port Authority toll increases: How much more will Staten Islanders pay in 2023?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey set to increase tolls on three Staten Island bridges in the coming weeks, borough residents will be met with higher E-ZPass bills in the new year. On Thursday, The Port Authority of New York and New...
N.J.’s historic Horn Antenna, which confirmed Big Bang, faces uncertain future
The possible redevelopment of a 42-acre tract of land in Holmdel where the Horn Antenna, a national historic landmark for its role in confirming the Big Bang Theory, has residents at odds with officials. The township committee voted last month to allow the planning board to do a study to...
N.J. city drops rule limiting rent increases to $20 a year
Elizabeth’s city council voted last week to remove a policy that placed a $20 cap on annual rent increases that many landlords and local officials said was outdated. However, the city council left rent control rules in place that will limit most rent increases in Elizabeth to 3% per year, officials said.
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Focus: Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge Construction Close-Up & Travel Advisory
The Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge replacement is well underway. Here’s a photo gallery from a bit earlier in the fall and the latest update on construction directly from Monmouth County officials, including a travel advisory for Rumson-Fair Haven and Sea Bright area residents …. (Click on one of the photos...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In New Jersey
William Bryce Thompson IV was nicknamed the “landman” in New Jersey. William passed away in June 2019, but his land legacy lives on. The real estate mogul was an influential figure in the Princeton area. He is most fondly remembered for using some of his wealth to purchase and protect land for future generations. Thompson’s legacy lives on through the countless acres of preserved green space. The land spans Mercer County, which was once part of his properties. What other top landowners should you know about?
N.J. could soon guarantee severance pay for workers in mass layoffs
In January 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law making New Jersey the first state in the U.S. to force employers give severance pay to workers who lost their jobs in mass layoffs. But the law never took effect. It was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, which...
Thieves target cars on Rutgers campuses across NJ
Rutgers University police are investigating the burglary and theft of seven vehicles on the New Brunswick and Newark campuses over the course of three days. Four vehicles were forcibly entered and ransacked while parked in Lot 105 on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, according to Rutgers police.
Two Ocean County Residents Dead In Garden State Parkway Crash
WALL – Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon after a Jeep hit a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m., Jerome Digiovanni, 75, and Ronald Devingo, 57, were standing by their SUV, a Chevrolet Equinox, near milepost 97.7 when Devingo and the car were struck, police said. As a result, both men suffered fatal injuries.
Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?
NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
Hoboken officials exhale after ‘relatively calm’ SantaCon 2022
The proverbial inappropriate drunken uncle has finally figured it out. After years of angering and frustrating its Hoboken host with boorish, lewd, inexcusable and criminal behavior, SantaCon pub crawl participants managed to behave themselves this year, Hoboken law enforcement officials said.
UPDATE: Driver In Fatal Passaic River Bridge Crash On Route 3 Identified
A driver who was killed in a chain-reaction crash on Route 3 was identified as a 46-year-old Kearny resident.A BMW X3 had become disabled and was stopped on the westbound Passaic River Bridge in Clifton when it was struck by a Subaru Impreza driven by Karen Garcia shortly before 5 a.m. last Thursda…
New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – Running a business in New Jersey is hard, but during hard times, such as forced government closures as a result of future possible health emergencies, shutting a failing business down is about to get even harder, and more expensive. According to legislation sponsored by Senator Joe Cryan and Senator Fred Madden that was approved today by the Senate, the landmark worker protection law requiring advanced notice and severance pay in the event of mass layoffs would take effect immediately. As a result of the Covid public health crisis and the resulting disruptions in the job market, the The post New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J.’s ‘youngest’ and ‘oldest’ towns, ranked
New Brunswick, home to Rutgers University and thousands of college students, is New Jersey’s “youngest” town with a median age of 23.7 years old for residents. More than an hour drive south as you near the Pinelands, you’ll arrive at some of the state’s oldest towns thanks to large age-restricted housing developments.
Government Technology
Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change
(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
multihousingnews.com
UMH Properties Buys New Jersey MHC for $23M
In 2022, the company purchased six manufactured home communities for a total of $86.3 million. UMH Properties has acquired a manufactured housing community in Jackson, N.J., for $23 million. Encompassing 260 home lots, Oak Tree Estates was 98 percent occupied at the time of the sale. The new ownership intends to upgrade the quality of the manufactured housing community and also add new mobile homes.
NJ.com
NJ
233K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 3