New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Which are Atlantic City's Best Buffets?Nick DaviesAtlantic City, NJ
Tiffany Valiante, Did She Take Her Own Life or Did Someone Else?Sam H ArnoldMays Landing, NJ
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
NAV announces ‘Never Sleep Tour’ 2023: Dates, schedules, where to buy tickets
NAV has announced a 23-date tour for the new year. The “Never Sleep Tour” will begin on Feb 14. in Minneapolis, Minnesota and wrap up on April 11 in Toronto, Ontario. Special guest Bryson Tiller will perform alongside NAV for the final show. While on tour, Nav will...
From NJ, To Philadelphia’s 1st Rock & Roll Star: Charlie Gracie RIP
This article is in memory of the late, great Charlie Gracie, who passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2022 at the age of 86 years old. I met Charlie a number of years ago at a Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia special event. You just knew that you were in the presence of a real star.
NJ Woman Wins $1.6M Jackpot on $5 Bet At Harrahs AC
Well, Happy Holidays! A New Jersey woman became an instant millionaire on Saturday morning when she hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game at Harrah’s Resort after placing a $5 bet. Harrah's says the win marks the largest jackpot payout on a progressive poker game in...
Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win
A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
Scungilli – an Italian American Christmas staple – has unique New Jersey history
Have you ever tried scungilli? The meat of whelks caught off the coast of New Jersey has been a staple of the Christmas Eve “Feast of the Seven Fishes” for generations of Italian American families in the northeast.
Check Out the Amazing Winter Wonderland Light Show in Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Let me first say that it is very hard to photograph outdoor Christmas lights. Pictures of Christmas light displays do not do justice to the look of holiday light displays. So although I am sharing a few, you need to see them in person to enjoy them. Something you want...
Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Gift & Christmas Shoppe Will Be Closing
In a December 16, 2022 Facebook announcement, which read:. Dear Loyal Friends & Customers... the time has come for us to close our Wildwood Boardwalk store. We loved our time spent in Wildwood, on & off the Boardwalk, with all of our faithful customers who shopped with us for so many years - so very much!!
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
South Jersey family thankful of kindness, Christmas miracle on Ben Franklin Bridge
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia version of the Christmas Miracle, this one started on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. One South Jersey family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, thanks to the kindness of one very special stranger.The family's last name is Stahl, but we're not related."We've literally done it hundreds of times in the last 35 years," Ed Stahl said.Ed and Shelly Stahl love walking across the Ben Franklin Bridge, but on Nov.13, Ed fell to the ground in full cardiac arrest."I remember at one point after we had passed the top of the bridge getting a little bit...
Chicken Parm at White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City, NJ Named Best Chicken Sandwich in NJ
The White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City has been on the top of many lists when ranking the very best sandwiches in the state of New Jersey. Its Italian sub (White House special to the locals) was recently named the best sandwich in the state, by the travel website farandwide.com.
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
Ocean County, NJ Mayors express strong concern and opposition to Offshore Wind Farms
There are several offshore wind turbines along the southern part of the Jersey Shore in Atlantic City, but with word circulating hinting at the idea of Offshore Wind Farms coming to Ocean County, there are mayors looking to nip the proposal in the bud right now. Concern Number One: Optics.
Tickets to Eagles vs. Cowboys Christmas Eve game are still dirt cheap | How to buy your own
The Philadelphia Eagles meet the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL NFC Week 15 matchup on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVIDSEATS, TICKETSMARTER. Fans can purchase Eagles tickets via Vivid Seats, StubHub, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster. According to VividSeats, prices for this Eagles...
Government Technology
Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change
(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
New Wawa Opens In South Jersey
A new Wawa store has opened in Gloucester County.The grand opening ceremonies for Wawa's newest store at 2515 Delsea Dr., Franklinville, were on Thursday, Dec. 15. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an appearance by Wally Goose.
Driver crashes into Atlantic City store
A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
What if This Dead End Road in Mays Landing, NJ, Crossed the Atlantic City Expressway?
Perhaps this is an idea that could greatly improve traffic on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township. If you are on Delilah Road leaving the airport heading towards Hamilton Mall, you get to that point where you have to make a sharp left turn at that unfinished intersection. What if you could turn right there and go over the Atlantic City Expressway?
Burlington County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for December
Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Consider the gift of love and companionship that comes with adopting a dog or cat from the Burlington County Animal Shelter. The shelter at 35 Academy Dr. in Westampton has numerous pets who are looking to celebrate the holidays with a new loving family, and as an added incentive the shelter’s adoption fee is being waived for adult cats and adult dogs throughout December, according to Burlington County.
Multiple Gunshot Victims In Atlantic City: As Kids Walked From School
We have just confirmed news of the latest shootings in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Well placed City and Atlantic City Police Department sources have told us the following:. Two people have been shot. Approximately 10 gun shots were fired. It has...
