Atlantic City, NJ

NJ.com

Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win

A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

South Jersey family thankful of kindness, Christmas miracle on Ben Franklin Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia version of the Christmas Miracle, this one started on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. One South Jersey family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, thanks to the kindness of one very special stranger.The family's last name is Stahl, but we're not related."We've literally done it hundreds of times in the last 35 years," Ed Stahl said.Ed and Shelly Stahl love walking across the Ben Franklin Bridge, but on Nov.13, Ed fell to the ground in full cardiac arrest."I remember at one point after we had passed the top of the bridge getting a little bit...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Government Technology

Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change

(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

New Wawa Opens In South Jersey

A new Wawa store has opened in Gloucester County.The grand opening ceremonies for Wawa's newest store at 2515 Delsea Dr., Franklinville, were on Thursday, Dec. 15. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an appearance by Wally Goose.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Driver crashes into Atlantic City store

A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

What if This Dead End Road in Mays Landing, NJ, Crossed the Atlantic City Expressway?

Perhaps this is an idea that could greatly improve traffic on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township. If you are on Delilah Road leaving the airport heading towards Hamilton Mall, you get to that point where you have to make a sharp left turn at that unfinished intersection. What if you could turn right there and go over the Atlantic City Expressway?
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Register News

Burlington County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for December

Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Consider the gift of love and companionship that comes with adopting a dog or cat from the Burlington County Animal Shelter. The shelter at 35 Academy Dr. in Westampton has numerous pets who are looking to celebrate the holidays with a new loving family, and as an added incentive the shelter’s adoption fee is being waived for adult cats and adult dogs throughout December, according to Burlington County.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
