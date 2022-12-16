ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another NFL insider pitches former Super Bowl champ as Jets QB in 2023

What does the future of the New York Jets quarterback position look like?. Zach Wilson made his first start since Week 11 on Sunday against the Detroit Lions in the 20-17 loss. Wilson had been benched following a disheartening 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots and Mike White stepped up. White was 1-2 over three starts and was not cleared by doctors to play Sunday after a Week 14 rib injury.
Giants got contributions from unexpected places in euphoric win over Commanders

Some reasons why the Giants moved up in the NFC line to punch their first playoff ticket since 2016 were obvious. Kayvon Thibodeaux was the best football player on the field during Sunday night’s 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders at chilly FedEx Field. He swung the game’s momentum with a strip sack for his first career touchdown in the second quarter, then saved a touchdown by shifting into warp speed before leveling quarterback Taylor Heinicke at the 1-yard line with just over a minute remaining.
WASHINGTON STATE
Giants draft bust gets back on the field

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was on the field again Sunday after being sidelined for the past three weeks with a hamstring injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He’s being eased back in and played just 10 snaps (five on offense and five on special teams)...
KANSAS CITY, MO
