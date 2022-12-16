Read full article on original website
Related
Another NFL insider pitches former Super Bowl champ as Jets QB in 2023
What does the future of the New York Jets quarterback position look like?. Zach Wilson made his first start since Week 11 on Sunday against the Detroit Lions in the 20-17 loss. Wilson had been benched following a disheartening 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots and Mike White stepped up. White was 1-2 over three starts and was not cleared by doctors to play Sunday after a Week 14 rib injury.
Giants got contributions from unexpected places in euphoric win over Commanders
Some reasons why the Giants moved up in the NFC line to punch their first playoff ticket since 2016 were obvious. Kayvon Thibodeaux was the best football player on the field during Sunday night’s 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders at chilly FedEx Field. He swung the game’s momentum with a strip sack for his first career touchdown in the second quarter, then saved a touchdown by shifting into warp speed before leveling quarterback Taylor Heinicke at the 1-yard line with just over a minute remaining.
Tickets to Eagles vs. Cowboys Christmas Eve game are still dirt cheap | How to buy your own
The Philadelphia Eagles meet the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL NFC Week 15 matchup on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVIDSEATS, TICKETSMARTER. Fans can purchase Eagles tickets via Vivid Seats, StubHub, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster. According to VividSeats, prices for this Eagles...
Jets’ Robert Saleh announces Mike White decision for Thursday Night Football vs. Jaguars
Another start for Zach Wilson. The New York Jets have ruled out quarterback Mike White for the Thursday Night Football showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov reports. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. White suffered a rib injury in Week 14′s 20-12 loss...
Giants draft bust gets back on the field
The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was on the field again Sunday after being sidelined for the past three weeks with a hamstring injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He’s being eased back in and played just 10 snaps (five on offense and five on special teams)...
‘We take that to the chin’: Jets’ defenders frustrated after allowing game-winning 51-yard touchdown to Lions
Jets defensive back D.J. Reed knew the stakes when the Lions lined up on a fourth-and-one play from their 49-yard line with just under two minutes remaining at MetLife Stadium Sunday. “If we stop the run,” he said, “we win the game.”
What channel is Chicago Bears game today? (12/18/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks for NFL Week 15 vs. Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Chicago Bears, led by quarterback Justin Fields, in an NFL Week 15 NFC football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 (12/18/2022) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (shoulder injury) might not play against Dallas Cowboys on Saturday
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys due to a sprained right shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears, ESPN is reporting from league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter, when...
NJ.com
NJ
233K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0